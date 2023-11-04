Best whiskeys under RM500 to sip your evenings away with

There exists a common misconception that most amber liquors, whiskeys included, tend to command a hefty price tag. But you’ll be surprised just how much bang for your buck you can get for RM500 and under. But among the many varieties available, there are plenty of cheap whiskey brands that are still well-worth your money.

As is the case for beer, whiskey also shares an extensive historical record in mankind’s past. With that said, the origins of whiskey (and indeed, the spelling of the word with or without an ‘e’), remains submerged in murky waters.

The earliest accounts of the liquor’s existence dating back to 1494 in the Scottish Exchequer. In Scotland, the distillation of whiskey was said to have come about after King Henry VIII began dissolving monasteries in the region, forcing displaced monks to find other means of earning a living.

Without plentiful fruit, grain mash was used in the fermentation process instead, leading to the creation of whiskey. On the other hand, Ireland has also made similar claims on the origins of the drink, alleging that St Patrick had passed the knowledge of whiskey distillation onto locals 1,500 years before the Scottish began the practice.

But to date, the veracity of that origin story remains debatable without solid proof. However, Northern Ireland’s Old Bushmills Distillery still remains the oldest whiskey distillery still in operation, with an Irish whiskey license that dates back to 1608.

Regardless of provenance, an appreciation for whiskey is by no means landlocked, easily encompassing far-flung regions of the world that have similarly introduced their own interpretations of the recipe. From Japanese whiskey to single malt and blended varieties, there’s almost a whiskey to satisfy every palate and indeed, every price point.

If you’re looking to add a bottle to your home bar without necessarily breaking the bank, we have a few strong contenders for cheap whiskey brands to keep your eye out for your next purchase, all of which cost less than RM500 and are worth every sip.

Feature and hero image credits: Ambitious Studio* – Rick Barrett/Unsplash, Dylan de Jonge/Unsplash

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which budget whisky is best?

– Whiskeys such as Ballantine’s Finest Blended Scotch Whiskey and Suntory’s Kakubin Blended Whiskey are fantastic options for those looking to add a bottle to their collection at a budget.

What is the difference whisky and whiskey?

– Both whisky and whiskey are correct spellings of the liquor. Whiskey is most commonly used for those distilled in the United States or Ireland. Whisky is associated with drams from Scotland, Canada, or Japan.

10 cheap whiskey brands under RM500 to add to your home bar