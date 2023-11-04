Best whiskeys under RM500 to sip your evenings away with

There exists a common misconception that most amber liquors, whiskeys included, tend to command a hefty price tag. But you’ll be surprised just how much bang for your buck you can get for RM500 and under. But among the many varieties available, there are plenty of cheap whiskey brands that are still well-worth your money.
As is the case for beer, whiskey also shares an extensive historical record in mankind’s past. With that said, the origins of whiskey (and indeed, the spelling of the word with or without an ‘e’), remains submerged in murky waters.
The earliest accounts of the liquor’s existence dating back to 1494 in the Scottish Exchequer. In Scotland, the distillation of whiskey was said to have come about after King Henry VIII began dissolving monasteries in the region, forcing displaced monks to find other means of earning a living.
Without plentiful fruit, grain mash was used in the fermentation process instead, leading to the creation of whiskey. On the other hand, Ireland has also made similar claims on the origins of the drink, alleging that St Patrick had passed the knowledge of whiskey distillation onto locals 1,500 years before the Scottish began the practice.
But to date, the veracity of that origin story remains debatable without solid proof. However, Northern Ireland’s Old Bushmills Distillery still remains the oldest whiskey distillery still in operation, with an Irish whiskey license that dates back to 1608.
Regardless of provenance, an appreciation for whiskey is by no means landlocked, easily encompassing far-flung regions of the world that have similarly introduced their own interpretations of the recipe. From Japanese whiskey to single malt and blended varieties, there’s almost a whiskey to satisfy every palate and indeed, every price point.
If you’re looking to add a bottle to your home bar without necessarily breaking the bank, we have a few strong contenders for cheap whiskey brands to keep your eye out for your next purchase, all of which cost less than RM500 and are worth every sip.
10 cheap whiskey brands under RM500 to add to your home bar
While Malaysia may not necessarily rank high on many lists when it comes to destinations for whiskey drams, many will be surprised to learn that the equatorial country is home to one of the region’s most reputable distilleries. Meet Timah Whiskey, a double-peated blended whiskey distilled right here on local shores that boasts a robust peat, tempered with mellow sweet malt that finishes with a glimmer of vanilla and coffee on the palate.
Japan’s NIKKA distillery has firmly anchored itself as a favourite among casual whiskey enthusiasts through its From The Barrel blended whisky. Debuting back in 1985, it combines both single-malt and grain whiskies from the company’s Yoichi and Miyagikyo distilleries, which results in a full-bodied flavour profile. Ideal for cool, rainy evenings, each sip carries an accord of winter spice and toffee, followed by caramel and candied orange peels as it settles on the tongue.
Whiskies from Singleton can trace their provenance back to three key distilleries, depending on the markets they are sold in: Glendullan for North America, Dufftown for Europe, and Glen Ord for the Asia Pacific region. The latter, which originates from the lone remaining single-malt distillery on the Black Isle of Scotland, is beloved for its accessibility to novice drinkers. Smooth and creamy, it is laden with a distinct sweetness that echoes blackberries and brown sugar, accented by an undercurrent of coffee.
Another great entry for those who are new to the world of whisky, or who would like a more leisurely drink that isn’t burdened by complexity, comes by way of the Auchentoshan 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Lighter and more expressive in its nature, one can expect a decadent echo of creme brulee, smoky nuttiness, and a touch of herbaceousness that has come to define Auchentoshan drams.
Bearing a heritage that stretches back to 1824, George Smith’s Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve carries along with it a traditional approach to whiskey distillation that has largely remained unchanged to the present day. As Smith did from the beginning, whiskies used to create The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve bear the distinction for being aged in first-fill American oak casts for their defining fruity smoothness. An opening salvo of citrus follows with hints of pear, leaving a creamy finish at the end that makes it highly drinkable.
This one needs almost no introduction, especially among those who frequent the ABV circuit across the Klang Valley. Monkey Shoulder, whose name pays tribute to distillery maltmen of old who used to adopt a stooped posture with their arms hanging loose by their sides from turning barley, was introduced back in 2005 as a youthful entrant to premium whisky brands. Combining single malts from Glenfiddich, Balvenie, and Kinninvie, each sip starts off creamy with a glean of berries, which blossoms into toasted barley, cloves, butterscotch and dried apricot.
Suntory is Japan’s largest whisky distillery by a considerable margin and naturally comes bearing a considerable legacy to boot. In the case of their beloved Kakubin blended whiskey, it was first introduced by company founder and master blender, Shinjiro Torii in 1937 under the name ‘Suntory Whisky’. It later assumed its current nomenclature, which translates from Japanese as ‘square bottle’, owing to its tortoise-shell motif. Bearing notes of oak, cereal, ginger, and light honey, this whiskey lends itself especially well in Highballs.
While it may not bear an age statement, every bottle of Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie is suitably complex in every batch, spanning a variety of 76 different casks from four different vintages which utilise as many as seven cask types and three varieties of barley. In fact, you can even use the code printed on every bottle to precisely identify its specific batch recipe. But regardless of which, the taste remains consistent in a rich creaminess awakened by a garden bouquet of fresh-cut flowers, before yielding to barley and green fruit.
Another ardent favourite on many mantles and bars, Chivas’s Regal XV Blended Scotch Whisky has been described by the company as being an expression of jubilation. Aged for 15 years before being finished in select Grande Champagne Cognac casks, its flavour profile has been described as being opulently velveteen, resting on poached pears, butterscotch, and caramel toffee, accented by salinity and finished with a faint whisper of vanilla.
Made from as many as 50 different single-malt whiskeys from Miltonduff and Glenburgie, in addition to four single-grain whiskies, there’s no disputing the sheer layers of intricate complexity that Ballantine’s Finest Blended Scotch Whisky embodies. Despite being the entry-level name in its range, there is absolutely no skimping on flavour here, with a sweet, almost chocolatey accord that trails with notes of red apple and vanilla.