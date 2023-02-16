Celebrating National Margarita Day? Elevate the occasion with Maison Cointreau

With the recent redesign of the Cointreau L’Unique bottle, Maison Cointreau enters its newest chapter. It’s time for a celebration!

Legendary, symbolic, and important. These three words come to mind when you think of someone or something that is iconic. In the eclectic and exciting world of cocktails, crucial icons come in the form of transformative ingredients. Game-changers, if you may — just in time for National Margarita Day (22 February 2023).

The pioneering Maison Cointreau is a great example of a change maker in cocktails. Since its inception in 1849, the French orange liqueur creator has been a massive part of the industry. It’s said to be the glue that ties everything together in 500 cocktails or more, with the oh-so-divine Margarita being among the most popular.

This year, the Maison invites you to continue taking control with Cointreau — as you ring in National Margarita Day with the orange peel essences of the tipple staple. Even better, you can now celebrate the joyous occasion with the newly redesigned Cointreau L’Unique bottle. Paying homage to oranges while alluding to its own illustrious history, the expressive fresh look is the first time the bottle has been revitalised in about 140 years.

For the uninitiated, the original Margarita comprises tequila blanco (50ml), a salt rim, fresh lime juice (20ml) and Cointreau (30ml) of course. It’s shaken and always leaving anyone who consumes it, shook — only in all the best ways. Typically served in a Margarita glass, the cocktail is named after Margaret Sames; reported to have created the original Margarita in Mexico in 1948.

There’s no denying the massive difference that Cointreau brings to the table — elevating drinks with its distinctive bitter and sweet notes one cocktail at a time. The reimagined Cointreau L’Unique bottle is an ode to that very fact. The crystalline orange liqueur is now housed in a lengthened bottle without compromising on the amber glass and square edges that Cointreau L’Unique has come to be known for.

For the first time ever, the new Cointreau L’Unique bottle (produced using two-thirds recycled glass) appears with the illustration of the all-essential orange. In addition, the bottle also features the Maison’s original distillery, visible on the label.

Modernised yet easily recognisable, the latest Cointreau L’Unique is also fitted with a QR code. Why, you asked? It’s an initiative by Maison Cointreau to provide direct access to its site where you can check out cocktail tips and recipes. Isn’t that just cool like an… orange?

Spicy, floral and zesty, the opalescent orange liqueur is as unparalleled as it gets. So, if you’re thinking of celebrating National Margarita Day, why not reach out to a classic bottle of Cointreau L’Unique? From 17 February to 28 February 2023, Rémy Cointreau will be giving away one (1) glass of Margarita with every purchase of a bottle of Cointreau on Rémy Cointreau Official Shopee Store. Available only at selected outlets, the redemption voucher will be delivered together with the bottle. The three outlets participating include:

Redamancy (Level 1, Menara KEN, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur)

(Level 1, Menara KEN, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur) Backdoor Bodega (37, Jalan Gurdwara, George Town, Penang)

(37, Jalan Gurdwara, George Town, Penang) Cabinet 8 by JWC (102, Jalan Sutera Tanjung 8/3, Taman Sutera Utama, Skudai, Johor)

Ah, the thought of Margarita sure feels refreshing. Go on and treat yourself to the classic cocktail while experiencing the vibrant flavours of Cointreau. It’s always a celebratory affair when Cointreau is around and it sure seems like that isn’t winding down any time soon. #CointreauChangesEverything.

Learn more about Maison Cointreau HERE.

(All photos by Rémy Cointreau)