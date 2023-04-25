The best craft beer drinking spots to head to when you visit Hong Kong

The craft beer scene is booming, and Hong Kong is no exception. It’s easy to see why it’s popular among the younger crowd, as it provides a huge diversity of tastes and styles. It allows brewers to experiment, become creative, and even push the boundaries of what you typically think of as ‘beer’. It’s always fun to see what’s the latest flavour hitting the shelves, bars, and restaurants. The local craft beer scene is alive and kicking with plenty of players and drinking spots to visit in town.Fancy an ice-cold drink after a long day at work or over the weekend while catching up with friends? As craft beer joints in Hong Kong continue to develop their craft (no pun intended), there’s always a new unique offering every now and then. So, whether you’re an avid beer fan, a certified drinkaholic, or looking to dip your toes in this hot trend, it’s time to grab a pint (or bottle). See our go-to places for the best places in the city!
So, save the list and sample the city’s finest suds at these craft beer bars in Hong Kong (intended for beer newbies, too!)
Where to get craft beer in Hong Kong
You know Young Master is a literal master in the craft beer scene. Its creations are offered in other craft beer spots as well as 5-star hotels in the city. Since opening its door in 2013, Young Master has established quite a name for itself not just in the local craft beer scene but also across Asia. In fact, it takes pride in being one of Asia’s highest-rated and most-awarded craft breweries. Their range of beers has been all the rage, thanks to the variety of classics to avant-garde, and even limited releases. While their breweries are located in Ap Lei Chau and Wong Chuk Hang, head to their taproom Pub 1842 by Young Master in BaseHall Central to taste some awesome craft beer.
Second Draft is brought to you by the same beer programme from Young Master, so you know you’re in good hands. Originally located in Tai Hang, the convivial gastropub is a neighbourhood favourite and now calls Causeway Bay home. You can expect more than 20 different taps, a range of fresh beers and high balls. They are all a perfect pair with comforting bites that mix East and West influences.
While their taproom in Central is also turning heads—a transparent cold room filled with kegs—it’s really the beverage lineup of classic and crafty beers that’s stolen hearts. For Carbon Brews, it’s all about brewing beer for the people, and mostly, for the ones that don’t like beer. They get creative not only in the flavours but also in the different packaging designed by various artists. So, whether you’re looking for a noon, evening, or all-day drink, Carbon Brews has plenty of options.
What do you get when you put together beer geeks, beer judges, professional brewers, homebrewers, and beer dispensing specialists? TAP: The Ale Project! This Kowloon taproom is also run by the same team behind Young Master. It was one of the early innovators in the local craft beer scene and quickly became the go-to for craft beer enthusiasts. Leading by the love for craft beer, the drinks here are packed with fresh locally-brewed hop bombs. Here, the innovative creations are fermented using wild yeasts.
What started in the living room, is now one of the biggest players in the craft beer scene. Founded by two brothers, Yardley Brothers is well-loved for its delicious and uniquely named beers. The Hong Kong Bastard Imperial IPA and Quit Your Job! Saison will surely get a laugh or two but it’s the taste that makes it even better. Don’t forget their signature Lamma Island IPA—a homage to their humble beginnings on the island. As certified craft beer lovers, Luke and Duncan aren’t afraid to experiment, using fruits, cryo-hops, barrel-ageing, and whatever else they can think of to create an interesting craft beer. If their Kwai Hing brewery is too far for you, don’t worry because their craft beers can be found in places like Ho Lan Jeng in LKF or Once You Go Craft in Tai Kok Tsui.
Moonzen takes inspiration from Chinese folklore and its roots in Hong Kong culture. Its name stands for “door gods” in Chinese so don’t be surprised to find a special Chinese mythology in every craft beer bottle! The family-run brewery boasts an array of craft beers that are local, seasonal, and even regional. All of these creations are unpasteurised and unfiltered so you can expect almost natural and authentic quality with every sip. Want to see some behind-the-scenes action? Moonzen also has brewery tours available every Friday evening. You’ll get to know more about their story, and brewing process, as well as try eight different taps!
Craft beer is definitely the star at Moonkok but the interiors are also super impressive. The retro-inspired space at the K11 Art Mall branch is a nod to 1960s Hong Kong, allowing some visitors to take a nostalgic trip down mirror lane. Meanwhile, The FOCO outpost has more of an upscale vibe, complete with a private terrace. The Mongkok’s location has its own old-school charm. Previously helmed by Moonzen, the gastropub has since widened its selection under the new owner. Quench your thirst with the local craft beers from Yardley Brothers, Carbon Brews, and many others.
You’ll never run out of new things to try at The Madhouse given that their tap selection is always changing. You will be spoiled for choice with a selection of 20 draft taps here. Whether it’s local beers or IPAs from Europe, you’ll likely find something that’ll tickle your taste buds. If you’re just venturing into the craft beer scene, the well-versed staff will feed you with all the information including the different styles, history, and breweries. As such, the experience is both educational, fun, and delicious. With a branch each in Kowloon and Hong Kong Island, drop by and fill your glass to the brim!
