‘Drink More Water’: Pernod Ricard reminds you to load up on H20 when consuming alcohol

Get to know the ‘Drink More Water’ digital campaign by Pernod Ricard which has now arrived on Malaysian shores.

When consumed responsibly and in moderation, alcohol can help contribute to fun times. However, in the midst of all the ABV consumption, it’s also really crucial to stay hydrated. Yes, H20 is important! This year, Pernod Ricard has launched its ‘Drink More Water’ campaign in Malaysia — expanding from its inaugural introduction in Europe, Africa and Latin America two years ago. In fact, Malaysia is one of 14 countries in Asia that the group is bringing the campaign to; with hopes of reaching at least 87 million people throughout the continent (about 5.7 million in Malaysia).

For the uninitiated, Pernod Ricard is among the world’s biggest producers of wines and spirits. Under the group are names such as Chivas Regal, Martell, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Jacob’s Creek and Jameson. Undoubtedly, these are some of the most enjoyed brands in the world. With its continuous commitment to preventing and reducing any alcohol usage that can be detrimental, Pernod Ricard wants the ‘Drink More Water’ campaign to remind everyone to pace themselves. How? With a glass of water.

Whether you’re at the club, having a business dinner or enjoying a casual night out at the bar, it’s integral to drink adequate water and be responsible. Benny Tsang (Pernod Ricard Malaysia’s Managing Director) on the campaign: “‘Drink More Water’ is a concrete example that demonstrates our lasting commitment as Pernod Ricard to ensuring that our brands are enjoyed responsibly. Building on the campaign’s success to-date, we believe this marks the right time to launch this important campaign in Malaysia. Our mission of creating Conviviality requires us to help adult consumers make responsible choices about whether, when, how and how much to drink.”

The alcohol education campaign encourages you to always act responsibly when taking in alcohol. That can be practised by obtaining the correct information, consuming with control, respecting the law and refrain from harm. Always remember that alcohol consumption is for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Learn more about the ‘Drink More Water’ campaign HERE.

(Photo credit: Pernod Ricard)