Eddie Peng is Martell Noblige’s new spokesperson

Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng embodies the very spirit of ‘Soar Beyond the Expected’ as he takes on a new journey as the spokesperson of Martell Noblige.

Maison Martell, the oldest of the great Cognac houses has recently announced the appointment of celebrated actor Eddie Peng as the new spokesperson for Martell Noblige. This is in line with the fresh reinterpretation of the brand’s audacious spirit that comes with the new slogan “Soar Beyond the Expected”, “人生是场飞翔”.

As the new spokesperson, Eddie finds himself aligned with the spirit of the brand. Paired with an insatiable appetite for self-improvement and self-growth, the charismatic actor is one who is always looking to perfect his acting skills. His love of embracing the unknown in life enables him to continuously realise his full potential so that he can reach even greater heights.

In the short film featuring Eddie, the storyline depicts how the actor has striven to overcome numerous obstacles in his career and life in order to soar to new heights — an inspirational message to the next generation of cognac lovers, encouraging them to keep challenging themselves and look further.

Eddie also utters a line where he presses on following his heart on his way to success, and not let naysayers and detractors get in his way — a story that perfectly encapsulates the essence of ‘Soar Beyond the Expected’.

When it comes to Martell Noblige — one of Maison Martell’s star products — the cognac has been a celebration of over three centuries of savoir-faire and innovation. With its new image Martell Noblige aspires to be the catalyst for the young generation to be audacious and courageous in breaking boundaries and redefining conventions.

Together with Martell Noblige, both Eddie and the brand believe that everyone can achieve inspiring and unimaginable outcomes when they muster the courage to face and overcome the challenges that lie in front of them.

In the words of Eddie Peng: “How far will audacity take us?”

(All images by Martell)