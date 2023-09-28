Get excited for the 2023 edition of Martell Noblige Swift Nights

Here’s what you need to know about Martell Noblige Swift Nights, happening from 29 September to 10 November 2023.

Looking forward to more exciting parties in Malaysia? You’d be happy to know that the Martell Noblige Swift Nights club takeovers are back again in 2023! Running from 29 September to 10 November, Maison Martell has imbued a notion of “East-Meets-West” for this year’s events — with dance, fashion and music happening at seven destinations in the country. They include Chateau de Canter (29 September), Onle Club (6 October), Las Vegas Club (13 October), Supernova Club (20 October), Millenium Club (27 October), Route 66 (3 November) and Midnight Black (10 November).

For Martell Noblige Swift Nights 2023, Maison Martell and DJs Playground have come together for one mission — to discover the next superstar DJ. The Martell Noblige Swift Talent Quest (embodying Martell’s ‘Soar Beyond The Expected’ tagline) comprised 54 submissions. During the preliminary rounds beginning on 29 September, a total of 14 creatives have been chosen to compete. Throughout the six-week period, you get the chance to vote and change their lives with 18 November slated to be the day of the Grand Finals.

Winners of the Martell Noblige Swift Talent Quest will be getting three bottles of Martell Noblige, a cash prize of RM10,000 and a Pioneer DJ gear. Renowned DJs will also be present to entertain the crowd at Swift Nights locations — including DJs Ya-Z and Ice as well as MC Vibe, Suki, Sandra and NoizeFaktor. In addition to the energetic music, the Martell Noblige Swift Nights club takeovers will also come with culinary offerings inspired by Martell. So, stay excited for that!

(All photos by Martell)