LSADrinks: All the latest news and releases in the world of ABV

In this edition of #LSADrinks, we’ve curated a list of all the latest in the world of ABV in Malaysia and beyond — from releases to events. This #LSADrinks roundup comprises exciting updates from Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Hennessy X.O, and more!

What’s new on #LSADrinks:

Jameson to host ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in Malaysia

This coming 27 May, head over to Jameson’s very own celebration — Jameson Connects Presents ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. What to expect at the event? Look forward to a plethora of exclusive activities, Jameson themed bars, and performances by amazing Malaysian artists. They include the likes of DJ Jovynn, Claudia, LapSap, Saint Kylo, Bad Habits, JonnyVicious and The Peachskins.

Three Jameson whiskeys will take centre stage during the event. They include Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jameson Black Barrel, and Jameson Stout Edition. While the location has yet to be announced, anyone interested can register now (via the link below). Gentle reminder: the event is for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Johnnie Walker unveils Blue Label Ghost & Rare Port Dundas

During an intimate tasting event at Sushi Kazu in Kuala Lumpur, Johnnie Walker unveiled its newest edition of its iconic Ghost and Rare series. The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas — which celebrates the Glasgow grain whisky distillery — is the fifth variation in the Ghost and Rare range. The first Ghost and Rare from Dr Emma Walker (Johnnie Walker Master Blender), Port Dundas follows 2017’s Brora, 2018’s Port Ellen, 2019’s Glenury Royal, and 2021’s Pittyvaich. The whiskey (with 46.3% ABV) evokes woody and creamy notes alongside berries, peaches, and spiced apples.

To create Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas, Dr Emma Walker combined Scotch from Auchroisk, Dailuaine, Clynelish, Glenkinchie, Cameronbridge, Brora, Cambus, and of course, Port Dundas. Now available, each bottle is priced at RM1,736.

Bar Trigona introduces new cocktail menu

Bar Trigona, located on the eighth floor of Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur, now has an all new cocktail menu! Named Foraged Malaysia, the menu is a celebration of Malaysia’s unique ingredients while introducing local flavours via specially curated concoctions. Head Bartender Rohan Matmary and his team at Bar Trigona created the tantalising ensemble, with the offerings sectioned in four different parts. They are Peninsula, Sabah, Sarawak and Islands.

Cocktails to check out include the likes of Sarawak Bubbles, Kunyit Royale, Bak Kut Eh?, Salt & Pepper, Laksa Licious and Mangoism. Beverages are also elevated with beautiful presentations and enticing theatrics. Foraged Malaysia — a follow up to last year’s Five Farms — is available from 3 March 2023.

Royal Salute 21 Year Old Blended Grain is now available in Malaysia

Joining the Signature Blend and Malts Blend is Blended Grain. Matured in American oak barrels, the grain whiskey isn’t just rare, but is one of the finest available. On the nose, expect hints of sugared almonds and sweet honeycomb with notes of white chocolate, ripe pear, and soft caramel with every sip of the whiskey. Developed by Sandy Hyslop (Master Blender for Royal Salute), the rich grain whiskey is said to be a great pairing option for food.

The latter was illustrated further during a special whiskey pairing dinner hosted by Pernod Ricard Malaysia at Grand Imperial, Bukit Utama. The dinner featured a menu curated by Chef Chew of Grand Imperial Group and Chef Lee of Eat & Cook. Royal Salute 21 Year Old Blended Grain was paired with the likes of Lobster Bisque Cheong Fun as well as Chef Chew’s Court Bouillon.

Hennessy X.O partners with Kim Jones for the first time ever

Kim Jones, the fashion maestro currently behind Dior Homme and Fendi, has collaborated with Hennessy X.O on a collection of extraordinary creations. In an enticing union of cognac and couture, the collaboration sees both parties introducing three special releases. The first in the Hennessy X.O x Kim Jones series is the Hennessy X.O Limited Edition bottle by Kim Jones. The bottle — housed in an aluminium skin — is a re-imagination of “ready-to-wear” by the fashion designer. Next up is a one-of-a-kind decanter dubbed the Hennessy X.O Masterpiece. With only 200 available globally, titanium casing is used to envelop the bottle.

Last but not least, there’s the limited edition sneaker, HNY Low by Kim Jones. Taking inspiration from early basketball shoes, the cognac-coloured sneakers are made of nubuck leather. From 27 April to 7 May 2023, head over to Pavilion Bukit Jalil to check out Hennessy X.O & Kim Jones Gallery. The upcoming exhibition will allow visitors to find out more about the collaboration between Hennessy and Kim Jones.

The Chamber opens third outlet in Pavilion Bukit Jalil

The Chamber is now available in Pavilion Bukit Jalil, the brand’s latest outpost after The Starhill and Sunway Pyramid. Said to house more than 1,000 labels, the space — spanning 4,035 square feet — comprises all kinds of products from vineyards to distilleries. Exclusive at the Bukit Jalil boutique is a vertical set of Chateau Lafite Rothschild from 1970 to 2017.

In addition, The Chamber Pavilion Bukit Jalil also carries the likes of Château Cheval Blanc, Château Margaux, Hennessy 8 Cognac, Louis XIII, Champagne Telmont and more. Members of The Chamber have exclusive use of the three private rooms. All distinctively curated, the spaces are named after Johnnie Walker, Rémy Martin and Hennessy Richard.

(Hero and Featured Image: Hennessy)