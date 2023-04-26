LSADrinks: Latest news and releases in the world of ABV for April 2023

In this edition of #LSADrinks, we’ve curated a list of all the latest in the world of ABV in Malaysia and beyond — from releases to events. This #LSADrinks roundup comprises exciting updates from Penfolds, Edelweiss, and more!

What’s new on #LSADrinks:

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur honours Michelle Yeoh with new cocktail

It goes without saying that Malaysians are beyond proud when Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh won the Academy Award for Leading Actress earlier this year. To pay homage and honour the legendary actress’ success, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s The Astor Bar has concocted an all-new cocktail. Aptly named “The Michelle”, the Juniper Gin-based drink comprises Angostura Bitters and Cinzano Bianco with a lemon twist finish. A momentous creation for a momentous occasion. Located on the second floor of the hotel, The Astor Bar opens from 5.00PM t0 12.00AM every day.

Glencadam makes its debut in Malaysia

2025 might be Glencadam’s 200th year since its establishment but this year marks the whisky producer’s first ever foray into Malaysia. Originated from Brechin, Glencadam is currently owned by Angus Dundee Distillers (they also own Tomintoul). Brought in by Single Malt here in the country, Glencadam single malt Scotch whiskies — available from May 2023 — range from Glencadam Origin 1825 and Glencadam Reserva Andalucia to Glencadam 10 Year Old and Glencadam 25 Year Old. The single malt Scotch whiskies are priced from RM298 to RM2,200.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 to be in Hong Kong

To be held on 18 July 2023, the ceremony for Asia’s 50 Best Bars goes to Hong Kong! It has been awhile since the bar industry have come together in such a scale so there is a tremendous amount of excitement. Cocktail aficionados, drinks writers, bar owners, and bartenders make up a group of about 250 voters.

Last year, Hong Kong’s very own Coa took the coveted first position on the list — followed by Jigger & Pony (Singapore), Argo (Hong Kong), Tesouro (Colvá), and Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo). Also on 2022’s rankings were Kuala Lumpur’s Bar Trigona and Junglebird. The eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars will also feature the 51-100 list.

Terrazas de los Andes introduces new Reserva Malbec 2021 design

Did you know that 18 April is World Malbec Day? To celebrate the special occasion, Terrazas de los Andes unveiled an all-new look and feel for the Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec 2021. The design is a tribute to the Andean terroir — featuring raw colours and a unique wrap-around label (a nod to the Andes mountains’ environment. “Where the earth meets the sky” (the brand’s tagline) is also included on the side. In addition, the bottle’s latest identity is lighter and is said to be produce 24% less emission of carbon dioxide than its predecessor.

Founder Hervé Birnie-Scott on the freshly-introduced design: “The Andes mountains are the very core of Terrazas de los Andes’ identity and our reason for being. From our earliest days, mountains have been much more than a place. They are nature’s masterpieces. These mountains and the high-altitude terraces we planted on them gave us our name, our fresh, site-specific wine style, and our home — where we are dedicated guardians of this fragile ecosystem”.

Fruity and full-bodied, the wine (with 14% ABV) comprises more than a 100 different parcels sourced from eight high-altitude estate vineyards. They include El Yaima, El Pedregal, Caicayén, and El Espinillo. The Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec 2021 is available in Malaysia beginning April 2023.

Edelweiss to host Weekend Unwind in Kuala Lumpur and Penang

Always on the lookout for things to do during the weekends? Edelweiss has something planned just for you. In Kuala Lumpur, the event is available from 4 May to 28 May 2023 (Thursday – Sunday only). Head over to Lalaport BBCC’s Central Rooftop Garden for Unwind Bar — where you can cocktails concocted with Edelweiss Wheat Beer, enjoy painting sessions, and more. Those in Penang can also immerse in the world of Edelweiss from 2 June to 4 June 2023 at Hin Bus Depot. To up the ante, the KL leg will Edelweiss teaming up with Pingmin Market whereas its Hin Market in Penang.

For Edelweiss Weekend Unwind, the brand will be collaborating with Malaysian content creators on various topics. They include Haoren, Emily Chan, Changyong, Shusen, Kendra Sow, Josephine Yap, and Shi Qi. A gentle reminder that the events are for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Meet Penfolds’ Barossa Valley Explorer Pack

Penfolds has been at the forefront of the wine industry since its inception in 1844. This year, the Australian winemaker is taking things up a notch by releasing the limited edition Barossa Valley Explorer Pack. Now available here in Malaysia, the special tribute to the Barossa Valley comprises both Bin 138 Barossa Valley Shiraz Grenache 2018 and Bin 150 Marananga Shiraz 2018. The former is perfumed and medium-bodied; with blends taken from old Barossa Valley vines. The latter, sourced from Marananga, has rich tannins and dark fruit notes. Barossa Valley Explorer Pack is priced at RM388 each.

