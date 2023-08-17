LSADrinks: Latest news and releases in the world of ABV for August 2023

In this edition of #LSADrinks, we’ve curated a list of all the latest in the world of ABV in Malaysia and beyond — from releases to events. This #LSADrinks roundup comprises exciting updates from Heineken, Martell and more!

What’s new on #LSADrinks:

Guinness Malaysia hosts Flavour by Fire event in Kuala Lumpur and Penang

Looking for something exciting to do in Kuala Lumpur this weekend? Look no further than the Guinness Flavour by Fire event happening from 18 August to 20 August 2023. To be held in Sentul Depot, the three-day pop-up will see renowned chefs preparing tantalising flame-cooked dishes — to be paired with stout, of course. The first 500 entries are entitled to a complimentary glass of Guinness Draught. At the event, feast on creations curated by Arthur’s Storehouse, Kitchen Mafia’s Sherson Lian and Johnny Fua, Big Boyz Barbecue, Yat Sing Smokehouse, Kao BBQ, Shucked Oysters & Seafood Bar, Tipsy Boar, Undisclosed Location, TNR by Sean & Angie as well as Guinness-infused dessert by Caketella.

There will also be performances by the likes of Lost Spaces, Talitha, Claudia, Saint Kylo and more throughout the three days. The Guinness Flavour by Fire event heads to Penang next from 2 September to 3 September 2023 at Fort Cornwallis. Stay tuned for updates about F&B offerings.

Jameson Malaysia launches collaboration with Dickies at REXKL

To celebrate the launch of the limited edition Jameson x Dickies collection, Jameson Malaysia and Pernod Ricard Malaysia hosted a fun party at REXKL on 11 August 2023. Alongside the special Jameson x Dickies bottle, a selection of pieces were on display as an array of renowned DJs such as Jovynn, Ashley Lau and Lapsap entertained the crowd with their respective sets. Acclaimed mixologists Angel Ng of Triptyk and Thanesh Kumar of Backdoor Bodega were present to whip up refreshing libations.

The limited edition bottle is still available for purchase at selected outlets and you might even be in the running to win yourself special items, including clothes from the ‘Crafted Together’ ensemble. The contest ends on 2 October 2023. From now until 28 October 2023, spot the Jameson x Dickies Kombi van as it travels throughout Peninsular Malaysia.

Heineken collaborates with Motherchuckers on new capsule collection

As part of Heineken’s 150th anniversary celebrations, the brand is teaming up with the Jane Chuck-owned lifestyle brand Motherchuckers. To celebrate the occasion, Heineken and Motherchuckers will be hosting a launch party on 17 August 2023 at The Godown — unveiling the special collection alongside music from Ashley Lau and Mr Yang. The collection, called That After Party, comprises eight looks and accessories; and will be available for purchase online starting 18 August 2023 on the Chuck’s site. A must-have include the Motherchuckers Bottle Popper Cap.

There are only 30 bottles of the L’Or de Jean Martell Assemblage du Lapin in Malaysia

Limited to only 30 bottles in Malaysia, there’s no denying the prestige that the L’Or de Jean Martell Assemblage du Lapin holds. Priced at RM55,000 each, the limited edition release is Martell’s latest addition to the Zodiac Edition collection — with this being an ode to the Year of the Rabbit. Created by Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud, the ultra-prestige blend comprises vintage eaux-de-vies chosen from previous Years of the Rabbit. The result? A cognac that’s rich with tantalising notes of honeyed fruits and dried prunes. For its decanter, Daum (a French Crystal House manufacturer) helped create the rabbit-shaped crystal stopper; adding an unparalleled allure to the L’Or de Jean Martell Assemblage du Lapin.

WhiskyPlus returns this year for an all-new edition

The 2023 edition of the highly anticipated WhiskyPlus will be held on 9 September at Eastin Hotel in Petaling Jaya. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, this year’s WhiskyPlus will be bigger than ever (there’ll be one in Penang this November too). Known as the event for whisky and spirits tasting, WhiskyPlus will comprise two sessions this time. Prices for entry start from RM218 per person — including unlimited tasting of whisky and spirits, a voucher for a set meal, a commemorative whisky glass as well as a handy whisky glass lanyard. There’s also the VIP Entry option, priced at RM348 each.

(Hero Image and Featured Image credit: Martell)