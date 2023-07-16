LSADrinks: Latest news and releases in the world of ABV for July 2023

In this edition of #LSADrinks, we’ve curated a list of all the latest in the world of ABV in Malaysia and beyond — from releases to events. This #LSADrinks roundup comprises exciting updates from Hendrick’s Gin, Ki No Bai and more!

What’s new on #LSADrinks:

MUMM Marlborough officially launches in Malaysia

If you’re a sparkling wine enthusiast, the Mumm Marlborough Brut Prestige needs to be in your radar. This is Champagne house G.H.Mumm’s first time releasing a sparkling wine right here in the country. Part of the Mumm Terroirs collection, Mumm Marlborough is made using grape varieties from New Zealand’s Marlborough region — produced with the Maison’s ‘Méthode Traditionelle. This is also a result of a team up with Pernod Ricard Winemakers. Mumm Marlborough’s distinctive mouthfeel, elegant and bright, can be traced all the way to the handpicked grapes utilised to make the sparkling wine. The blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier grapes is aged for 20 months in the Maison’s cellars.

To celebrate the launch in Malaysia, Maison Mumm (alongside Bastien Michaud and Katherine Candy) hosted a tasting session with a pairing menu curated by Chef Philip Dominic. Held at Restaurant Dominic in Kuala Lumpur, the four-course menu comprised Wild New Zealand Amber Jack & Foie Gras Torchon; Citrus Poached Oyster with Sorel & Miso Potage; Cod Fish Confit; as well as Strawberry Carpaccio with Aged Balsamic Sorbet.

Learn more HERE.

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Licensed Dram

The Glenlivet has unveiled its latest addition to the Original Stories series. The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Licensed Dram is follow-up to the previously released The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Illicit Still. The Scotch whisky (with 48% ABV) — double matured in ex-European and ex-American oak casks — is a tribute to the distillery’s history. Alongside being the first Scotch whisky house to be licensed in 1824, it is also an allude to founder George Smith’s tenacity. The 12 Year Old Licensed Dram exudes hints of liquorice and golden honey on the palate; complementing the fruitiness that The Glenlivet single malt whiskies are renowned for.

Learn more HERE.

Balblair held an intimate whisky masterclass at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Held at the hotel’s The Smoke House, Balblair’s Brand Ambassador Paul Chanderaaj recently hosted a masterclass — introducing guests to the Highland Single Malt Scotch whisky. The intimate session comprised three of the distillery’s whiskies: The Balblair 12 Year old, The Balblair 15 Year old and The Balblair 18 Year old. For the uninitiated, Balblair is housed in the North of Scotland and was founded in 1790. The whiskies here are characterised by its surroundings, especially the Edderton Hills’ open lade water and Black Isle barley.

The Balblair 12 Year Old has a polished gold appearance, naturally defined by the double-fired American oak casks that the whisky was matured in. On the nose, expect apple and vanilla while notes of dried orange and ground spices complete the mouthfeel. On the other hand, The Balblair 15 Year Old has a bright amber colour — with first fill Spanish oak butts being a major factor. A simple whiff brings hints of prunes and spicy gingerbread; and on the palate, expect citrus, vanilla and dark chocolate.

Like the 15 Year Old, The Balblair 18 Year Old is matured in first fill Spanish oak butts. However, the whisky appears even richer in colour. Oiled cedar, to be specific. Toffee takes centre stage at the beginning of the experience before vanilla custard and apricots arrive. Its finish is long, personified by the flavours of raisins and fresh spices.

Learn more HERE.

Meet the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Jodhpur Polo Edition

Did you know that India’s popular Blue City, Jodhpur, is known as the “birthplace of modern polo”? To celebrate allure of the city, Royal Salute has introduced the 21 Year Old Jodhpur Polo Edition — housed in a vivid yellow bottle. Together with Master Blender Sandy Hyslop, the distillery embarked on a sensorial mission; taking inspiration from India’s decadent flavours and spices. The whisky — finished in virgin oak casks — comprises a divine bespoke blend of malts. Before arriving at its spicy and long finish, expect notes of coconut, mango and ginger jam on the nose whereas hints of cloves, cinnamon and dark chocolate take over the palate. Other releases in the collection include the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Polo Estancia Edition, 21 Year Old Snow Polo Edition and 21 Year Old Beach Polo Edition.

Learn more HERE.

Hendrick’s Gin hosted another round of Cucumber Currency Exchange in 2023

The Cucumber Currency Exchange by Hendrick’s returned for one day only on 14 July 2023. This time, more than 60 bars across Kuala Lumpur and Penang participated. Part of the brand’s ‘Refreshing Encounters’ campaign, the Cucumber Currency Exchange programme allowed guests to redeem their very own Hendrick’s & Tonic using a cucumber.

Spots that took part include the likes of Three X Co, 720s, Baijiu, Remedy, Concubine, Magazine 63, Over & Above, Kara Kara and Cocktail & Shots. Charmaine Thio, Southeast Asia Brand Ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin, was at Bar Terumi for a guest shift — where she concocted rejuvenating cocktails with… Hendrick’s Gin, of course. With a full house crowd including content creators such as Leslie Png, Brian See, Bay Doucet and Juwei Teoh in attendance, Charmaine presented three unique libations.

There’s the Lights, Camera, Water — a refreshing drink comprising Hendrick’s Gin, Jackfruit and Ginger Syrup, Amaro Montenegro, Fresh Lemon Juice and Lager alongside a Candied Ginger garnish. Also on the menu is Mermaid In The Palm House. It’s made with Hendrick’s Gin, Guava Juice, Chilli Honey, Lime and Saline Solution. Last but not definitely not least is Girvana Banana, characterised by its ingredients like Banana Sweet Vermouth, Strega and Benedictine DOM and Absinthe.

Learn more HERE.

Ki No Bai joins Kyoto Distillery’s gin portfolio

Ki No Bai, a Kyoto Plum and Berry liqueur, is the latest addition to The Kyoto Distillery’s portfolio. Taking inspiration from Japanese umeshu, Ki No Bai is the brand’s take on British sloe gin — using ingredients such as Ume plums from Kyoto and Hokkaido’s haskap berries. Alongside the Ki No Bi base, hokuren sugar is also part of the balanced blend. Ki No Bai, with 29.5% ABV, has a ruby red look and exudes pinecones and almonds on the palate. Now available at retail outlets and selected Japanese restaurants in Malaysia, Ki No Bai is a limited edition liqueur like no other.

From now until 30 September 2023, you can head over to Sushi Ryu for a unique Ki No Bi pairing menu. The meal features pairing with The Kyoto Distillery signatures like Ki No Bi Dry Gin, Ki No Tea and Ki No Bi Sei.

Learn more HERE.

Stay tuned for more #LSADrinks updates!

(Hero and Featured Image: Hendrick’s Gin)