LSADrinks: Latest news and releases in the world of ABV for June 2023

In this edition of #LSADrinks, we’ve curated a list of all the latest in the world of ABV in Malaysia and beyond — from releases to events. This #LSADrinks roundup comprises exciting updates from Telmont, Monkey 47 and more!

What’s new on #LSADrinks:

Telmont officially launches in Kuala Lumpur

“In the name of Mother Nature”. That is Telmont’s tagline and one that has finally arrived in Malaysia. Founded in Damery by Henri Lhôpital in 1912, Telmont is known for its commitment towards sustainability and reducing carbon footprint. Organic agriculture, if you will. The House is currently helmed by President Ludovic Du Plessis, the Remy Cointreau Group and Bertrand Lhôpital — Cellar Master of Telmont. Its estate spans 20 hectares; comprising varieties such as chardonnay, pinot meunier and pinot noir.

In line with the goal to be completely organic by 2025, Telmont’s champagne bottles do not come with gift boxes or outer packaging. Created with 85% recycled glass, only green bottles are being produced now instead of transparent ones. With the aim of being more transparent, consumers can identify everything they need to know about each bottle from the label itself. That includes ageing time, sugar dosage, grape varieties, types of wine used, the winemaking process and the number of bottles of the cuvée available.

At the moment, Telmont’s portfolio includes Réserve Brut, Réserve Rosé, Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noirs, Vinothéque and more. Many of these champagnes were present to be experienced during an exclusive launch party for Telmont at Bar Trigona in Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur which was also attended by Ludovic Du Plessis. Sought-after champagnes — Réserve Brut, Réserve Rosé, Blanc de Blancs 2013 and Vinothèque 2013 — were paired with food like Charcoal Shrimp, Cured Duck Breast and Fried Oysters.

The occasion on 15 June 2023 saw many popular personalities in attendance to celebrate the exciting launch. They include the likes of Josh Kua, Jack Goh, Zhen Ning, Natalie Prabha, Lynn Lim, Bay Doucet Joe Shiang, Roen Cian, Carey Ng, Christian Didier Chin, Pui Yi and Mark O’Dea.

Learn more HERE.

Monkey 47 introduces limited edition Distiller’s Cut 2022

During an intimate gathering at Here & Now, Specialty Brand Ambassador James Ng hosted a masterclass on Monkey 47 and the gin maker’s limited edition Distiller’s Cut 2022. He led guests on a vivid journey and shared about the German gin over a tasting session where we got to experience its flavours and characteristics — both neat and as cocktails.

For the 2022 Distiller’s Cut, Monkey 47’s 48th ingredient is none other than Woodruff; an ingredient it sourced in the Black Forest where its distillery is situated. Not created to be sold, the bottles — comprising spicy and elegant gin — are collectibles for enthusiasts throughout the world. This edition comes in a special bright green label and only 50 bottles are available in Malaysia.

Learn more HERE.

Krug unveils lemon as Single Ingredient for 2023

Following rice in 2022 and onion in 2021, Krug has announced that lemon is its very special Single Ingredient for 2023. For the uninitiated, the Maison sources for a unique ingredient every year where Krug Ambassade Chefs all around the world can curate one-of-a-kind pairings. Malaysia’s very own Krug Ambassade James Won created a special lemon-centric menu at his restaurant, Shin’ Labo by James Won, to pair with the 171st edition of Krug Grande Cuvée and the 27th edition of Krug Rosé.

During the exclusive dinner pairing session, the highly acclaimed Chef James Won took guests on a zesty adventure at his restaurant’s Krug Chef’s Table. Lemon played a major role in various forms throughout the menu — from Aged Kanpachi with citron ponzu to Robusuta Nigiri with citron salt syrup and from Kiku Chawanmushi with miso lemon tulle, caviar and fermented lemon dashi to Bidor duck with soja citron caramel and kombu oil.

Even deserts feature the Single Ingredient prominently, with the Monaka and citron creme anglaise as well as Citron Kuzu Mochi with sake granita. Every dish was created — not to just synergise with lemon — but also to complement the elegant and rich flavours of Krug Grande Cuvée and Krug Rosé.

Learn more HERE.

Diageo reveals Elusive Expressions for whisky collectors

Are you a whisky aficionado who enjoys experiencing a variety of distilleries? Here’s something just for you. Diageo’s 2022 Special Releases is aptly named Elusive Expressions and comprises eight whiskies curated by Dr. Craig Wilson, the Master Blender. Priced at RM8,310.75 and only available at The Chamber in Starhill KL, you will find in the set Mortlach, The Singleton of Glen Old 15 Year Old, Lagavulin 12 Year Old, Talisker 11 Year Old, Clynelish 12 Year Old, Cardhu 16 Year Old, Oban 10 Year Old and Cameronbridge 26 Year Old. The illustrations on the bottles are done by creatives Kevin Tong and Ken Taylor — combining the realms of whisky and fantasy via the drawings of mythical creatures.

Madhan Ramasubramanian (Marketing Director of Diageo Malaysia) on the one-of-a-kind release: “The ‘Elusive Expressions’ 2022 Special Releases are the results of our Master Blender’s deep thought-process to showcase the taste of Scotland through eight single malt whiskies, each boasting a unique cask strength. Once again, Diageo brings the depth and intricacy of flavours to the forefront in this range of whiskies, delighting and exciting whisky enthusiasts with distinct taste notes that showcase each distillery’s nature of rarity”.

Learn more HERE.

Stay tuned for more #LSADrinks updates!

(Hero and Featured Image: Telmont)