LSADrinks: Latest news and releases in the world of ABV for May 2023

In this edition of #LSADrinks, we’ve curated a list of all the latest in the world of ABV in Malaysia and beyond — from releases to events. This #LSADrinks roundup comprises exciting updates from Heineken, Veuve Clicquot, and more!

What’s new on #LSADrinks:

Veuve Clicquot celebrated its 250th anniversary at Beta KL

On 16 May 2023, Veuve Clicquot hosted a very special get-together in conjunction with its 250th anniversary. Held at Beta KL, the event was attended by Marie Charlemagne (its winemaker) — celebrating the Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label. For the occasion, Chef Raymond Tham of Beta KL curated an exclusive tasting menu to pair with the Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne. Comprising a blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Meunier and Reserve wines, the Yellow Label is considered one of Veuve Clicquot’s icons. Described as silky, rich and fresh, the champagne is an important symbol of the Maison.

Heineken Malaysia’s Star Academy is back for 2023

This year, Heineken Malaysia has something different planned for its National Star Academy Championship and Training. Combining two programmes — Guinness Perfect Pour and Heineken Star Quality, the brand will be brining its Star Academy to six states in the country. They include Sabah, Sarawak, Penang, Perak, Johor and Selangor. The initiative aims to equip bartenders with the right skills while empowering them through immersive experiences. Moreover, there will be a finale this coming September to crown the National Star Academy champion. The winner of the competition will be awarded with a trip to Amsterdam.

East Imperial Gin Jubilee makes a comeback after a three-year hiatus

Running from 15 May to 27 May 2023, the highly anticipated East Imperial Gin Jubilee is back in Kuala Lumpur. The first Gin Jubilee since 2019, this year’s programme comprises 20 bars and 10 gin brand partners. Using East Imperial’s collection of tonic water options, the bars will be competing for KL’s Best Gin & Tonic with a specially concocted cocktail. Throughout the 12 days of Gin Jubilee, there will be masterclasses, tastings and events — before the Gin Lane finale party at Sentul Depot.

Gin brands participating this time include Roku Gin, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, Citadelle Jardin d’Ete, Fords Gin, Hendrick’s Gin, Hernö Gin, Monkey 47, Nikki Coffey Gin, Kyrö Gin and Tanqueray No.10. Meanwhile, bars range from the likes of Bar Trigona, Frank’s Bar and Rakh to Bar Terumi, Woobar and Three X Co.

No.3 London Dry Gin officially launches in Malaysia

Here’s something for all gin enthusiasts! No.3 London Dry Gin — a four-time recipient of International Spirits Challenge’s World’s Best Gin — recently held a launch party at W Kuala Lumpur’s Wet Deck. Created by Berry Bros. & Rudd, No.3 Gin comprises three important components: Spice, Citrus and Juniper. Also known for its turquoise and hexagonal bottle, No.3 Gin is distilled in Holland and more specifically, in a brick-encased copper pot still.

On the nose, No.3 Gin is fresh and crisp alongside notes of juniper. On the palate, expect a warm and summery profile as well as hints of cardamom, angelica and coriander. With its distinctive flavour profile, No.3 London Dry Gin would be ideal whether you’re into a G&T, Negroni or Dry Martini.

(Hero and Featured Image: No.3 London Dry Gin)