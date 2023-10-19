LSADrinks: Latest news and releases in the world of ABV for October 2023

In this edition of #LSADrinks, we’ve curated a list of all the latest in the world of ABV in Malaysia and beyond — from releases to events. This #LSADrinks roundup comprises exciting updates from Glenfiddich, Auchentoshan and more!

What’s new on #LSADrinks:

Auchentoshan re-introduces its Three Wood Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Looking for something unique? Auchentoshan’s Three Wood Whisky is finished in three varying casks and hence, the name. The three include American Bourbon, Spanish Oloroso Sherry and Pedro Ximenez Sherry. The easily recognisable bottle is complemented by the golden tinge of the whisky. With a quick whiff, look forward to hints of raisin and brown sugar while butterscotch and hazelnut complete the flavour profile. A long finish eventually leads up to a climatic and fruity ending. Whether you prefer drinking neat or as a cocktail, the notes of the whisky help elevate the drinking experience.

To celebrate one of its most popular whiskies, Auchentoshan threw a fun party at Here & Now with the theme: ‘Good Things Come In Threes’. Attended by public personalities such as Roen Cian, Fuying & Sam, Jeremy Teo, Lynn Lim and more, the event featured intriguing pairings including Smoked Duck with Candied Orange, Fig and Ricotta Crostini as well as Pecan butterscotch blonde bonbon. Decked in vivid orange (true to the brand’s DNA), the lively space was filled with great music, delicious food and of course, good whisky. Those interested also had the opportunity to try the Auchentoshan 12-Year-Old and 18-Year-Old blends.

Learn more HERE.

Check out the newly unveiled World’s 50 Best Bars 1 – 50 list for 2023

Just before the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 event on 17 October 2023, the 51 – 100 list was unveiled. 34 cities made the cut including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Lima, Athens, Bratislava and Manchester. Our neighbours, Singapore, has five bars on the list — namely 28 Hong Kong Street, Manhattan, Nutmeg & Clove, Analogue Initiative and Native. Tirana, Guadalajara and Tulum are all on the rankings for the first time. The 15th edition of World’s 50 Best Bars was in Singapore for the first time ever with a ceremony at Pasir Panjang Power Station.

The main list saw Barcelona’s Sips topping the list as well as an array of newcomers. They include Bangkok’s Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Melbourne’s Caretaker’s Cottage, Berlin’s Wax On, Stockholm’s Röda Huset, Singapore’s Sago House and Dubai’s Mimi Kakushi among others. Congratulations to all the bars that made it on the list this year!

Learn more HERE.

Meet the extraordinary Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura

The Grand Yozakura joins Glenfiddich’s elusive Grand Series! What makes the 29-Year-Old whisky truly special is the use of ex-Awamori casks in the finishing process. Not only does that make the whisky the only Single Malt Scotch Whisky to do that but also elevates its prime status — a limited edition in its own league. As part of the Grand Series (which also includes Grande Couronne, Gran Cru and Gran Cortes), the Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura is the ideal embodiment of opulence.

Here’s a little fun fact: Awamori is considered Japan’s oldest distilled alcoholic spirit and comprises long grain indica rice. The Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura (with 45.1% ABV) has a deep gold hue and exudes notes of ripe fruits and cinnamon on the nose. On the palate, one can expect sherbet lemons, silky tannin and toasted oak.

Brian Kinsman (Glenfiddich Malt Master) on the whisky: “The six month finish in ex-Awamori Casks compliments the smooth Glenfiddich taste profile, elevating the finish and lifting the flavour to a new level, accentuating the mouthfeel characters and zingy herbal notes unlike any in the series, or anything I have tasted before”.

Learn more HERE.

Stay tuned for more #LSADrinks updates!

(Hero Image and Featured Image credit: Glenfiddich