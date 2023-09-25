LSADrinks: Latest news and releases in the world of ABV for September 2023

In this edition of #LSADrinks, we’ve curated a list of all the latest in the world of ABV in Malaysia and beyond — from releases to events. This #LSADrinks roundup comprises exciting updates from The Glen Grant, Guinness and more!

What’s new on #LSADrinks:

Asahi Super Dry now has an all-new silver packaging

When it comes to beer, Asahi is a brand that’s synonymous with high quality. In fact, it has been among Japan’s most popular exports since its inception in 1987. Now, Asahi Super Dry continues to mirror the notion of Modern Japan with an all-new silver packaging. Modern yet true to its roots, the body of the beer can combines silver in dual shades; excelling in synergy. With the latest version of Asahi Super Dry, the brewery has utilised a different yeast control technology — ensuring that the aroma is sharper than ever. Fun fact: Four football clubs around the world have partnered with the Japanese entity as their Official Beer Partner. They include Sichuan Jiuniu, Yokohama F. Marinos, Melbourne City and Manchester City.

Guinness and The Beer Factory teamed up for Mid Autumn Festival

Guinness snowskin mooncakes, anyone? For Mid Autumn Festival this year, Guinness teamed up with The Beer Factory to create limited edition treats. Priced at RM88 for two pieces, the mooncakes are velvety on the outside while chocolate-infused lotus paste and golden bean paste make up the inside. Of course, stout is utilised and that’s something you’d have to try to find out. The iconic Guinness emblem on the mooncake adds uniqueness to the mooncakes.

Meet The Glen Grant Devotion 70-Year-Old

Speyside distillery The Glen Grant, established in 1840, has unveiled its oldest release — ever. Yes, it’s the Devotion 70-Year-Old. The whisky (with 55.5% ABV) is created with oloroso sherry-seasoned French oak. Characterised by its chestnut colour, Devotion is a combination of ripe peach, dry spice and raisins on the palate. Of course, the decanters deserve a spotlight too. For the project, The Glen Grant’s Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm worked with Brodie Nairn (hot glass master) and John Galvin (craftsman).

Together, they brought to life seven astonishing decanters; all hand-blown, by the way. From the seven, one was auctioned online by Sotheby’s with proceeds completely going to the Royal Scottish Forestry Society. This is in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As for the other six, they will be allocated to Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Taiwan, Japan and the United Kingdom in October 2023.

Wholly Spirits and Maria’s SteakCafe come together for a special pairing menu

Looking for a spectacular meal? Look no further than the upcoming Maria’s SteakCafe x Wholly Spirits pairing dinner menu. Happening on 20 October 2023 only at the 1Powerhouse branch, the five-course set (priced at RM380++ per person) features the restaurant’s signature dishes. They include U.S. Scallops with tomato salsa, Seafood Aglio Olio, N.Z. Lamb Cutlet with mint sauce, Australian Wagyu MB7 Ribeye and Prune Cake to finish.

However, what makes this menu truly special is the carefully curated selection of beverages. Chosen by Amanda Wan from Wholly Spirits, each dish comes with a different liquor — Isle of Harris Gin, Sesame Sour (cocktail). Redbreast Lustau whisky, Ardnamurchan AD/10.22 Madeira Cask (10 remaining bottles are reserved just for the occasion) and Samai Kampot Pepper Rum. Dine and unwind as you enjoy amazing views from the 30th floor of the building. Don’t forget to make your reservations before heading over!

Get ready for the first ever Penang Cocktail Week

Ten bars in Penang are slated to participate in the inaugural Penang Cocktail Week this year! Planned for 20 October to 29 October 2023, Penang Cocktail Week will feature Backdoor Bodega, Baobae, Biso, Chez Chez, Cocktail and Shots, Foxhole 24, The Mandarin, The Nest, No Bar Here and Nomad. Enthusiasts can look forward to tastings, masterclasses and of course, guest shifts. Throughout the ten-day period, many mixologists from all over the world will grace the state — from Catargena’s Jean Trinh and Jakarta’s Ronny Holicka to Hong Kong’s Agung Prabowo and Bangkok’s Deepak Soni.

