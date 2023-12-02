LSADrinks: What’s new in the world of ABV this December 2023?

It’s #LSADrinks time! Wondering what’s new in the world of all things ABV? This month includes Malfy Gin, Woodford Reserve and more.

The December 2023 edition of #LSADrinks continues to take a look at the most exciting events and launches happening in Malaysia and beyond. Whether it’s the Martell pop-up celebrating 130 years in Malaysia or the launch of Malfy Gin, there’s just so much to look forward to in the world of ABV. Keep reading to find out what’s new this month!

Woodford Reserve’s “The Wonderful Race” has a winner

Backdoor Bodega’s Koh Yung Shen has won Woodford Reserve’s “The Wonderful Race”! On 26 November, eight finalists from some of Malaysia’s best bars descended upon Jann in Kuala Lumpur. Each mixologist were required to concoct their very own elevated versions of Old Fashioned using Woodford Reserve with the winner receiving an all-expense paid trip to Kentucky, United States of America where the Woodford Reserve Distillery is located. In the final round, Shen presented ‘Winter Woodford-land’, a cocktail comprising bourbon and wintermelon sugar.

Judges included Nicholas Ng, Bannie Kang and Brown Forman’s very own Evgeny Yashkovich. In addition to Shen, the competition finale also saw creative efforts from Ng Bee Bee (Tiga Bar), Dawen Ong (The Nest Cocktail Bar), Jason Yee (Ikiya 2.0), Kelvin Wong (Good Friends Club Penang), Lim Shui Teng (The Mandarin Bar), Lim Tett Hin (Baobae Penang) and Darwin Ng (Jann).

PH-1 to headline Hennessy Artistry 2023 on 2 December 2023

It’s about to get major on 2 December 2023 as Hennessy Artistry returns! Happening at Sentul Depot from 6.30PM to 11.30PM, the event — with “Diffraction” as its theme — will see the one and only PH-1 take the stage alongside Bass Agents, Sherry Alyssa and more. Wondering how to get your access to the party? The purchase of three bottles of Hennessy V.S.O.P grants you two general admission tickets while three bottles of Hennessy X.O entitles you to two VIP admission tickets. At the event, you can also find specially curated cocktails by Frank’s Bar, Rimbar, Concubine and Remedy Cocktail Bar. For example. ‘Le Bisou’ by Frank’s Bar comprises Hennessy V.S.O.P, campari and peach liqueur whereas Concubine’s ‘Popos Special Tea’ is made with Hennessy V.S.O.P, Rosso-infused chamomile tea and lemon pomegranate juice. If that isn’t enough, Hennessy will also be hosting after parties at Pitt Club, Xpaze, Spark and Gemu. Are you excited?

Malfy Gin has finally arrived in Malaysia

Pernod Ricard Malaysia now has a new brand under its gin portfolio — and it’s none other than Malfy Gin! Bringing the essence of Amalfi Coast all the way to Malaysia, the super premium Malfy Gin is among the most popular in the world. Distilled by the Vergnano family, the distillery uses traditional Italian techniques alongside Monviso Water as well as local botanicals such as Italian junipers and Sicilian blood oranges.

During the launch event at Crystal in The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, two variants of Malfy Gin were introduced: Malfy Gin Con Limone and Malfy Gin Rosa. The former is derived using handpicked juniper, Amalfi lemon peel and Italian sun-ripened lemons. Con Limone has a zesty flavour profile with a refreshing finish. Perfect for a sunny day! As for the sophisticated Rosa, Sicilian pink grapefruits play a major role — providing a mouthfeel that’s equally rich and bright. Both blends are priced at RM314 each.

Martell celebrates 130 years in Malaysia with one-of-a-kind pop-up

Happening from 1 December 2023 to 1 January 2024, the Martell Pop-up — a brand that first arrived in Malaysia in 1894 — offers an immersive experience at the Concourse of Pavilion Bukit Jalil. What can you expect at the pop-up? Look forward to a preview of Maison Martell’s upcoming launches including the limited edition Martell Cordon Bleu designed in partnership with Marcos Kueh, the Assemblage du Dragon and the Martell Single Cru Collection as well as a special version of Martell VSOP. Of course, you don’t want to miss out on taking a glimpse at Les Remarquables Martell-Edition Laurentine Perilhou; said to be worth RM5 million.

Monkey 47 unveils the Barrel Cut in Malaysia

This is one for rare gin enthusiasts! Monkey 47 has revealed the Barrel Cut, introducing a barrel-aged gin in the country for the very first time. What sets this apart from the others in the distillery’s portfolio? The gin is aged in Mulberry casks and hence, the light pink hue. For 180 days, the Monkey 47 Barrel Cut is aged and stored. Prior to filling the barrels, the distillery toasts the interior just a little — further enhancing its aroma. The super rare Barrel Cut can be found exclusively in the following bars: Tickets, Astor Bar, Three X Co, Jann, G-String, Backdoor Bodega, The Mandarin Bar, Tiga Bar, Budi and Haiiro Usagi.

(Hero Image and Featured Image credit: Malfy Gin)