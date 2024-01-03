LSADrinks: What’s new in the world of ABV this January 2024?

It’s #LSADrinks time! Wondering what’s new in the world of all things ABV? This month includes Hennessy, Royal Salute and more.

The January 2024 edition of #LSADrinks continues to take a look at the most exciting events and launches happening in Malaysia and beyond. Whether it’s the latest Royal Salute x Richard Quinn collaboration or the launch of the Hennessy x Yang Yongliang Chinese New Year series, there’s just so much to look forward to in the world of ABV. Keep reading to find out what’s new this month!

Hennessy collaborates with Yang Yongliang for Chinese New Year 2024

For the Year of the Dragon, Hennessy has partnered with Chinese artist Yang Yongliang on limited edition bottles — called Dragon’s Odyssey. The art pieces, featuring red and gold, showcase prosperity and luck through breathtaking creations. The three blends given the special treatment are Hennessy V.S.O.P, X.O and Paradis; all housed in an oak gift box for the festive season.

On the limited edition Hennessy bottles, Yang Yongliang said: “It was important to me to work with a brand that has respect of its own history and traditions, as Hennessy does. It links the present to the past in everything it does, and I resonated with that. My inspiration for this collection comes from my special fondness for dragons — they’re so symbolic and legendary, and I grew up hearing stories about them”.

The limited edition Hennessy x Yang Yongliang series can be found in supermarkets and online at The Good Stuff. In addition, Hennessy will also be launching the series on 18 January 2024 at W Kuala Lumpur so make sure to look forward to that.

Viss Vodka Liqueur officially launches in Malaysia

The team behind Timah Whisky, Winepak, has unveiled its latest addition to the portfolio, Viss Vodka Liqueur. With a total of nine options in the line-up, the brand stays true to its tagline of ‘Unleash Your Creativity’. The drinks with shimmering glitter are made add pizzazz to any occasion, be it a casual gathering with friends or celebrations with loved ones. The nine blends include Blush Blossom, Ballet Blue, Forest Berries, Lime Sorbet, Mojito, Mango Tango, Pretty Peach, Vintage Claret and Yellow Passion. The good news: the vodka liqueur is ideal on its own and as part of cocktails.

Here’s a look at Royal Salute’s second collaboration with Richard Quinn

Speyside whisky icon Royal Salute has teamed up with British fashion legend Richard Quinn for the second time. The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Richard Quinn Edition II is as remarkable as it gets. Its complex and fruity notes stem from the distillery’s prowess in whisky-making — creating a blend comprising whiskies from the likes of Caperdonich and Braeval. Out of three designs by Richard Quinn, only the flagon with orange roses and white polka dots will be available in Malaysia. Launched in December 2023, the limited edition release is priced at RM1,288 and can be found on Pernod Ricard Malaysia’s Lazada page.

Richard Quinn on the collaboration: “I get inspired and motivated by someone who has something new to say, who brings a new perspective, or pushes boundaries to create something new and Sandy Hyslop does this in incredible fashion when it comes to crafting outstanding Scotch. Spending time with him at Strathisla Distillery was a stand-out highlight for me and the creative journey we’ve been on together has been incredible. We both brought a really clear vision to the table, and seeing these collide, merge and build into the finished edition was a thrill to be a part of. Extending the collaboration with Royal Salute was a no-brainer for me, and I love the idea that our collaborative effort will find its way into the hands of appreciators of craft across the world”.

Stay tuned for more #LSADrinks updates!

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Hennessy)