LSADrinks: What’s new in the world of ABV this November 2023?

It’s #LSADrinks time! Wondering what’s new in the world of all things ABV? This month includes Woodford Reserve, Martell and more.

The November 2023 edition of #LSADrinks continues to take a look at the most exciting events and launches happening in Malaysia and beyond. Whether it’s the upcoming Martell Noblige Swift Festival featuring Girls Generation’s Hyoyeon or Woodford Reserve’s Old Fashioned Month, there’s just so much to look forward to in the world of ABV. Keep reading to find out what’s new this month!

DJ HYO of Girls Generation to headline Martell Noblige Swift Festival in KL

The one and only Hyoyeon is slated to perform at the upcoming Martell Noblige Swift Festival! The K-Pop legend and world renowned DJ was also recently in Sarawak for Borneo Music Festival. Scheduled for 25 November 2023 at MIECC, the Martell-hosted event will see a myriad of the region’s biggest EDM and pop names — from 3P and Siena Girls to NoizeFaktor and MC Vibe. The winner from the Martell Noblige Swift Talent Quest will also be taking the stage to entertain the crowd. Excited? Entry is free but do remember to register prior to the date.

Get to know the all-new Octomore 14 Series

Heavily-peated single malt enthusiasts look no further! The Octomore 14 series by Bruichladdich Distillery has been released and Malaysians can now get their hands on the whiskies. During a tasting session hosted by Brand Ambassador Abigail Clephane at The Whisky House (on the 47th floor of TSLAW Tower), the newest releases in the annual series were on full display. In the search for the most sublime flavours, Bruichladdich Distillery — helmed by Adam Hannett (Head Distiller) — made sure to experiment with different peat levels, cask types and barley provenance.

Whether it’s the 14.1, 14.2 or 14.3, it’s said that every liquid in the Octomore series is matured for five years. Let’s begin with 14.1, shall we? Comprising 100% Scottish mainland grown Concerto Barley, the whisky (with 59.6% ABV) is finished in first fill ex American whisky casks. Peated to 128.9 PPM, its elegant smokiness intertwines with roasted coffee, citrus and vanilla notes. The 14.2 is similar in terms of raw ingredients and PPM but what sets the whisky (with 57.7% ABV) apart is how it was matured. Instead of ex American whisky cask, the 14.2 is finished in first fill Oloroso Hogsheads, first fill Amarone casks and second fill Amarone casks. Hence, expect a fruitier and sweeter profile as compared to the 14.1.

Now, let’s move on to the 14.3! Distilled with 100% Concerto Islay grown barley from Octomore Farm, the whisky with 61.4% ABV is peated to 214.2 PPM. The 14.3 liquid is matured in first fill ex American whisky casks and second fill wine casks. A major part of its flavour profile can be credited to the barley’s cereal forward notes. Look forward to hints of honeycomb, butterscotch and creamy porridge.

Woodford Reserve celebrates Old Fashioned with ‘The Wonderful Race’

For Old Fashioned Month this year, get ready for an exciting experience as bars in Malaysia present their very own reiterations of the classic cocktail. Comprising bourbon, sugar and bitters, the libation is said to have originated in Kentucky. And now, Malaysians can also savour the cocktails (using the premium Woodford Reserve) at a plethora of bars such as Ikiya 2.0 and Jann in Kuala Lumpur. These bars were chosen from an open call that began in September before the Top 1o were informed at the beginning of October. On 26 November, the winners will be announced — alongside a showcase of their respective drinks — with a prize that includes a trip to Woodford Reserve Distillery.

For the uninitiated, the signature Straight Bourbon Whiskey is characterised by its honey amber hue and comprises a variety of notes that help make it a go-to spirit. On the nose, expect hints of dried fruits, cocoa and tobacco spice while tinges of cinnamon, chocolate and toffee fill the palate. The whiskey also has a lingering and creamy finish — perfect for those who prefer to drink neat. Woodford Reserve’s Straight Bourbon Whisky, one of many products in its portfolio, has won many awards with among the most recent being a Double Gold Medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

A little introduction to Crystal Head Vodka

Instantly recognisable from its skull-shaped bottles designed by Dan Aykroyd and John Alexander, Crystal Head is quite simply… iconic. Since its inception, the brand has been creating additive-free premium vodka; with signatures including Original, Aurora and Onyx. The Original, for instance, is distilled using Canadian corn and goes through a seven-time filtration. That also includes filtering with Herkimer diamonds. The spirit itself exudes notes of vanilla and citrus.

There’s also the Aurora which is concocted with the help of English wheat. The Onyx, on the other hand, is Crystal Head’s newest addition — identifiable by its black bottle. No sugar or oil were utilised in the making of the vodka but what really gives Onyx its quality is Mexico-sourced premium Blue Weber agave. On the nose, look forward to hints of white pepper and fresh green grass. Expect to experience a little sweetness on the palate courtesy of the agave.

Arthur’s Storehouse opens in Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Following the first outlet in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Arthur’s Storehouse now has its second branch. Located right at the entrance of Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Arthur’s Storehouse is the spot to check out for all things Guinness — alongside stout-infused dishes such as Ale-Battered Fish N Chips, Guinness Irish Beef Stew and the Guinness Bak Kut Teh. In addition, you can also opt for specially curated cocktails the Guinnesstini (Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Espresso, Vodka, Kahlua and ice cream) as well as St James Gate (Guinness Draught, Irish Whiskey, Coconut Milk and Cinnamon).

Heineken Malaysia’s Managing Director, Roland Bala on the opening: “Today is the first anniversary of an exclusive partnership between HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad and Arthur’s Storehouse. This time last year, the first Arthur’s Storehouse outlet at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur was launched with tremendous success. The Arthur’s Storehouse concept is to provide Malaysian consumers with an immersive experience into the rich heritage of the Guinness brand. Consumers will also have the opportunity to pour the perfect Guinness draughts while savouring their pints of Guinness in a relaxing ambience with live music and plenty of Guinness-infused cuisine”.

The Deacon officially launches in Malaysia

Whisky enthusiasts in Malaysia can now try The Deacon, a smoky spirit comprising peaty Islay and Speyside malt whiskies. The bottle, inspired by the distillery’s copper pot stills, features The Deacon’s mascot. On the nose, expect notes of sweet malty biscuits and charred orange while hints of mild spice and luscious orange fill the palate. The Sovereign Brands-owned Blended Scotch Whisky, with 40% ABV, is characterised by its smooth, lingering finish — making it ideal for all kinds of drinking preference. Neat, on the rocks or in the form of a cocktail (think Whisky Sour or Old Fashioned).

