Malaysian Michelin-approved Chef Darren Chin tapped as latest Dom Pérignon Society Chef
12 May 2023 11:00 AM

Malaysian Michelin-approved Chef Darren Chin tapped as latest Dom Pérignon Society Chef

Benjamin Wong

Golden effervescence distilled in every bottle, Dom Pérignon champagnes have rightfully found pride of place in many a celebratory occasion, synonymous with festive fanfare and high living. That comes as no surprise, given how the label has accompanied some of history’s most monumental chapters, including being chosen as the champagne of choice during the wedding of the late Lady Diana Spencer to King Charles III in 1981.

Now, the French champagne house looks to expand the Malaysian palate with the release of the Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013. Set to the backdrop of one of the city’s most highly coveted Michelin-starred gastronomic destinations, DC by Darren Chin, the champagne’s debut was expertly paired alongside a curated dining experience by Dom Pérignon’s latest Society Chef, Chef Darren Chin himself.

Dom Pérignon debuts its 2013 Vintage

Dom Pérignon, Chef Darren Chin
Image credit: Dom Pérignon

As is the case with vintage champagnes, the nuances of Vintage 2013 are similarly shaped by the passage of time, harkening back to a year personified by a sharp contrast of extremes that witnessed a deluge of rainfall over months meeting an uncharacteristically arid summer heat.

Dom Pérignon, Chef Darren Chin
Image credit: Dom Pérignon

Revealing a depth in resonance achieved through an exact assemblage consisting of restrained pinot noirs and expressive chardonnays, every sip introduces an aromatic braid of three clear notes — sprightly citrus that ebbs into vegetal greenness, before ending upon a bed of spices.

Maturing for a period of 10 years, the 2013 Vintage has now achieved what the champagne house’s chef de cave Vincent Chaperon describes as an ‘elegance of clarity’ that could only be attained through severe polar contradictions from the year.

A multifaceted pairing menu at DC by Darren Chin

Image credit: Courtesy of Dom Pérignon

In an ode and reflection of Vintage 2013’s unveiling, a handful of diners were invited to savour a curated pairing menu by Dom Pérignon Society Chef and founder of his namesake Michelin-starred restaurant, Chef Darren Chin. The order of the day comprised of dishes imbued with dimensions that are synonymous with the bubbly — intensity, tactility, complexity, minerality, and precision.

Speaking on the occasion of his appointment as the brand’s latest Society Chef, he said “I feel very comfortable with the food I cook today, and I am very happy to be working with Dom Pérignon,”. At the forefront of the local dining industry, Chef Darren’s merits are well-recognised in the unique verve that he adopts to fusing humdrum ingredients with exotic, novel flair. To date, he has established two restaurants under his direction; DC by Darren Chin, and Bref.

Dom Pérignon’s Vintage 2013 will be available to Malaysian connoisseurs come May 2023.

Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy of the brand

