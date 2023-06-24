Monkey 47 “plays” in its own backyard at the Black Forest for Distiller’s Cut 2022

Meet the Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 2022 — a version of the German gin made with Woodruff as its 48th ingredient.

Greatness, glory and gold can be found right where you are. Whether it’s within you or within the vicinity, sometimes you don’t have to search too far away for that special something. It’s literally there. Such is the case with German spirits maker Monkey 47 and its latest Distiller’s Cut — the 2022 edition. Without having to leave the 24 Höfe area in the Black Forest where its distillery is situated, Monkey 47 has succeeded in identifying the crucial 48th ingredient — the unique Woodruff plant that can only be found in Germany.

Usually available from the middle of April, the Woodruff plants can be found in abundance in that part of the Black Forest because of the shade and soil that’s rich in nutrients. To ensure that the Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 2022 is harmonious and balanced, Woodruff (traditionally utilised as a base for perfumes) is first dried. This allows the coumarin profile to show itself and when combined with the Monkey 47 macerate, magic happens.

The result: a limited-edition dry gin that’s equally elegant and spicy. Excitingly complex, the 2022 Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut exudes a flavour profile comprising vanilla and cinnamon. For the uninitiated, the gin distillers only release the one-of-a-kind Distiller’s Cut once a year, with each year featuring a different ‘48th ingredient’. Previously, it has worked with ingredients (or Species rara) such as Monarda didyma for 2021 and Mizunara oak barrels in 2020. This quest for the 48th ingredient fuels the curious spirit of Monkey 47 each year, searching any and every corner of the globe to find the next ingredient to feature in the Distiller’s Cut.

With the aim of creating something truly impeccable for collectors and aficionados, Monkey 47 does not sell its Distiller’s Cut variants, unfortunately — and only 50 bottles are said to be available in Malaysia. Fun fact: the 2022 version comes in a vivacious green packaging (the original’s in purple). Its design takes inspiration from the vivid green leaves of the Waldmeister. Are you prepared to ‘gin’ from cheek to cheek?

Since launching in 2010, Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin has made tremendous waves all around the world. Using mainly ingredients sourced from the Black Forest itself (like lingonberries) as well as a plethora of botanicals from Asia, the gin is undoubtedly one filled with depth and dimensions. It’s the coming together of produce from honey pomelo and blackberries to chamomile and angelica. Combined with the distillery’s prowess in maturing and distillation alongside the location’s alluring spring water, the Monkey 47 gin is a gift that keeps on giving.

Peppery, floral and crisp, every bottle of Monkey 47 consists of 47% ABV — which is how it got its name. In fact, another reason it’s called Monkey 47 is due to the number of ingredients used to make its iconic gin. As for the “monkey”, it’s said to be inspired by Max, a monkey which Montgomery Collins (the Royal British Air Force’s Wing Commander in the 1940s) met in the Berlin Zoo. To add to that, Monkey 47 (owned by Pernod Ricard since 2020) was created by two important people, Alexander Stein and Cristoph Keller, with Collins’ formulation in mind.

If you’re a gin enthusiast yourself, you’d want to get acquainted with Monkey 47. Just like how bartenders and mixologists have throughout the globe. Its unparalleled characteristics make it a great choice to be used for a myriad of concoctions. For example, there’s the White Lady. All you need are Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin (60ml), Triple Sec liqueur (20ml) and lemon juice (20ml). You can also add an egg white but it’s definitely optional.

There’s also Tom Collins, a cocktail that can easily be made with Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin (45ml), lemon juice (20ml), simple syrup (20ml), soda water and orange or lemon wheel for garnish. Begin by filling a highball glass with ample ice before adding all the necessary ingredients. Remember to only include the soda water after you are done stirring.

(All photos by Monkey 47)