Penfolds names NIGO as first-ever Creative Partner, launches One by Penfolds

We speak to Penfolds Chief Marketing Officer, Kristy Keyte on the exciting global launch of One by Penfolds, the start of a multi-year partnership between the winemaker and NIGO, Penfolds’ first Creative Partner.

It’s official — Penfolds announces NIGO as its first Creative Partner and the start of a multi-year relationship that will see the multi-hyphenated Japanese designer’s creative vision across exciting Penfolds projects, starting with the global launch of One by Penfolds.

One by Penfolds is more just wine itself but a range that celebrates the spirit of ‘oneness’. It is the coming together of two entities. It is a collective narrative bound by shared interests, cultures and emotions. It is the common thread that brings people as one. And that is what the collaboration aims to inspire while staying authentic to its core values.

“We want to come out with a concept that feels authentic,” adds Kristy Keyte, Penfolds Chief Marketing Officer. “NIGO is a collector of wines and a collector of Penfolds. And there’s a very genuine link that the two parties share. We started with a concept first and what we are trying to do together. That’s the creative idea of ‘oneness’ and we have created ‘One by Penfolds’ that celebrates what is unique among us and what connects us.”

As a passionate wine collector and lover of fine wines from all over the world, NIGO expands his creative expressions beyond his palate — spanning across fashion, art and music. As the founding father of streetwear and always at the forefront of culture, he has cemented himself as a global icon and cultural phenomenon. The founder of Human Made and current Artistic Director of KENZO chimes that this creative partnership with Penfolds is a dream project for which he is grateful for the opportunity.

On top of that, NIGO has always been collaborating with fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and brands related to streetwear and style, but a first for a luxury wine label.

“When we think about the two of us together, we want to look at it differently at Penfolds. We acknowledge that creative partnerships are very important in today’s context of inclusivity and hype. And we want this to be authentic,” adds Keyte.

“NIGO has the DNA that’s quite similar to us at Penfolds but within different contexts and contrasting worlds — both are pioneering, innovative, breaking rules, and pushing the boundaries. That’s what we’ve been doing in the wine category at Penfolds in the past 180 years, and a lot more in the last few years. And for NIGO, he does that in the world of fashion, art, and music. So bringing these two together is exciting for us,” she offers some more.

The Idea of Oneness

You have culture, collaboration, and community all wrapped up in the concept of ‘oneness’. And it’s translated through these wines, One by Penfolds. Keyte also adds that there are three main components to the entire concept of ‘oneness’.

First is the wine itself; each of the wines reflects the respective regions but is brought together by the brand’s stylistic approach. The second is NIGO’s very own interpretation of ‘oneness’ with the four wines.

“It’s been over a year working with NIGO,” Keyte recalls. “With the first drop, he nailed it at one go…which is amazing! Nico has taken his signature styles and it’s classic NIGO through and through. He created his expressions through the animals, each representing the regions that the wines are sourced from.”

The animals include the crocodile (Australia), the rooster (France), the bear (America), and the panda (China).

Alongside the appointment is an accompanying Human Made apparel capsule that will be available exclusively on HBX (Hype Beast global e-commerce platform). The collection includes t-shirts and jackets featuring the iconic four animal motifs created for the collaboration. While the bottles are absolutely made for the collectors market, there is a sense of exclusivity that comes with the very limited apparel which will continue to attract a new set of consumer profiles altogether.

Think streetwear enthusiasts, sneakerheads and too-cool-for-school young heirs. And let’s not forget the aspirational Gen Z audience who are slowly taking over the luxury industry.

The third component is the community. The One by Penfolds collection represents exactly that — the people that are directly and indirectly associated with everyday life beyond winemaking.

In the context of community and positive change, Penfolds has also announced a new initiative along with the launch of One by Penfolds — Penfolds Evermore. As a global winemaker, employer, and leader, Penfolds is committed to making a positive contribution to the world and the next generations of consumers.

“In fact, Evermore is an old advertising slogan that we have on Penfolds back in the 50s, which is 1844 to Evermore — and it’s all about everlasting and makes perfect sense for the initiative,” expresses Keyte.

This is one of many new initiatives that she believes will put the brand at the forefront of innovation and progress in line with consumerism and cultural changes.

Reaching the Z Market

The launch of One by Penfolds and the appointment of NIGO as the Creative Partner is a direct response to what the market wants. “From what we know, the Gen Z-ers are highly engaged behind creative partnerships and they love things that are unexpected,” points out Keyte.

Penfolds understands the need to innovate and move along with cultural changes. The goal centres around recruiting new consumers. Keyte believes that the younger Gen Z audience is more important than ever, especially in this day and age. In fact, she adds that 62% of the luxury market will be composed of millennials and Gen Z by 2026.

“We’ve done a lot of research and thinking around the luxury category and it has changed so much over the last five to ten years. What worked in luxury a decade ago may not be relevant anymore. It’s much more inclusive, more about the hype, and is very cultural-led. And a big part of it is its disruptiveness — it is about being part of their world as opposed to talking about yourself and your own interests,” opines Keyte. “We are looking at a whole range of initiatives to help us move into that space.”

And by doing that, Penfolds isn’t walking away from 180 years of history. The heritage and historic component itself adds to the appeal to new consumers today. The brand also moves into venturing beyond different territories creatively. From its recent Venture Beyond campaign that’s themed around space, and the next that’s diving into the depths of the sea, Keyte concurs that these moves allow the brand to be disruptive yet still being in line with Penfold’s DNA of pushing boundaries.

“We listen to our consumers, and it’s about making sure that you’re relevant to their lives. It’s important for brands. We call ourselves the ‘renewed original’ — we need to keep refreshing our brand DNA and be in the hype,” she closes.

Stay tuned for exciting future projects between Penfolds and NIGO in the coming months — One by Penfolds is just the beginning!

One by Penfolds by NIGO is available globally from 13 July 2023 in select retail outlets and e-commerce platforms. The 2021 One by Penfolds Red Blend China is only available in China. Click here to find out more.