Roku Gin teams up with six bars in KL for cocktails inspired by Spring

For Spring this year, head over to six bars in Kuala Lumpur for unique Roku Gin concoctions — from Penrose to Bar Terumi.

It’s the season of Sakura flowers and leaves (both among Roku Gin‘s unique Japanese botanicals). The Japanese brand is celebrating by teaming up with some of the best bars in town. The much anticipated collaboration with acclaimed mixologists sees  Roku Gin at the front and centre of cocktail creations in six brilliant spots in Kuala Lumpur. Seasonal ingredients that exude notions and memories of the season will feature in one-of-a-kind libations created by the likes of Jon Lee, Caden Chua, and Darwin Ng.

The bars participating are Penrose (Jon Lee), Coley (Eric Chang), Concubine (Mon), Jann (Darwin Ng), Bar Terumi (Caden Chua), and Rakh (Akhshar Chalwadi). For their creations, each bar and personality chose a specific ingredient to include in the drinks. The list comprises grapefruit, sakura flowers, apricot, kumquat, plum, and honeydew respectively. Which of these ingredients excite you the most?

Cocktails to try include the likes of Rising Sun at Penrose (with Luxardo maraschino, rectified watermelon, Roku, and dashi tincture), Kemuri at Bar Terumi (with vermouth, Roku, and apple wood chip), and Nanoka, a drink with Peychaud’s Bitters, Apricot Brandy, and Sakura-infused Roku. There are a total of 18 interesting options to experience throughout the six bars, with each destination offering three each. The tipples are available from 3 April to 26 May 2023.

Learn more about Roku Gin HERE.

(Photos by Roku Gin)

