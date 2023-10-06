Shed extra pounds with these 6 bedtime drinks to burn fat while you’re sleeping

Looking to shed off some extra pounds after all the delicious summer desserts? You are at the right place! These bedtime drinks to burn fat are perfect to let your system do its magic while you’re sleeping peacefully at night.

But you need to remember that losing weight is not an overnight miracle, nor are there any shortcuts to it. It takes a combination of proper diet, physical exercises, discipline and consistency to reach your target weight. However, these bedtime drinks will pace up the fat burning process by enhancing the body’s metabolism and boosting digestion. No matter what your goal weight is, the first step to it is a better digestive system. So, here are the best, most effective bedtime drinks to burn fat.

Bedtime drinks to burn fat while you’re sleeping

Chamomile tea

This soothing tea is majorly used around the world in cases of stress and to calm down your nerves. But this also makes an amazing bedtime drink to burn fat. Loaded with calcium, potassium and flavonoids, chamomile tea drains out the toxins and excess water from the body, thus reducing bloating to a great extent. As a result, you wake up feeling refreshed, with an empty stomach. Just brew yourself a cup and avoid adding any sweetener to it for best results.

Soaked fenugreek water

Consuming fenugreek or methi generates heat in the body and helps in burning fat at night while you’re sleeping. It also works as a good antacid, so that amps up your digestion post dinner. Just boil some water and add a handful of crushed fenugreek seeds to it. Let the fenugreek sit in the boiled water for about five minutes before straining it in a cup. Make sure you have it while it’s still warm, at least half an hour before bed.

Celery juice

It might not sound the most appetising, but the fat-burning properties this drink has will amaze you. Low in calories, this bedtime drink to burn fat is loaded with important nutrients like potassium and vitamin C. This drink also helps in reducing water retention, so you make up feeling less bloated and to see a few pounds less than what it was the night before.

Cucumber and parsley juice

This green juice is one of the best bedtime drinks to burn fat out there. With high water and fibre content and almost no calories, this drink reduces water retention and targets the fat accumulated in the body while you are sleeping. Add some grated ginger and lemon juice to it for some added flavour and make this a regular part of your diet.

Ginger tea

A proven fat burner, ginger tea is the foolproof way to get your body working at burning accumulated fat while you’re sleeping. You can even have this first thing in the morning, but this works famously well as a bedtime drink to burn fats as well. Just grate some ginger in boiling water and let it steep for about 20 minutes. Remember to consume this drink hot. Add some drops of lemon juice as well, for added Vitamin C and detoxifying properties.

Grape juice

High in antioxidants, fibre, potassium, and vitamin C, this is one of the tastiest bedtime drinks to burn fat. According to an International Journal of Obesity study conducted in 2015, it was found that grapes contain resveratrol, which is an antioxidant that converts calorie-storing white fat into calorie-burning brown fat. While fruit juices are not recommended before bed if you’re trying to lose weight, a glass of pure grape juice will do wonders.

