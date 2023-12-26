The 8 best American breakfast spots in Bangkok

Although our hearts beat for all-things Thai and rice, every now and again, our tummy also calls for a comfort-filled, high-carb-full American breakfast. Something about a stack of fluffy, maple-drenched pancakes, hollandaise-cloaked eggs Benedict and cheese-specked omelette just charm every walking soul and any hungry belly.

If you’re currently jaunting through the streets looking for the best American breakfast bites in town, here’s our list of the best tried-and-tested spots in town for a States-style breakfast.

Featured and Hero image: Unsplash/Rachel Park

GRAM Cafe

‘Indulgent’ and ‘wholesome’ can be good buddies. Find out here at Gram Café, where they make a finger-licking good breakfast and vegetarian brunch dishes spiced up with healthy twists. If you’re in the mood for guilty pleasure meals, we recommend going for the Salted Yolk Lava Pancake (THB 240), where the hotcakes are fully drenched under a blanket of salted egg cream. More of a chocolate devotee? The Nutella Crumble Pancakes (THB 280) and Ovaltine Banana Volcano Pancake (THB 240) will do.

GRAM Café, 19/9 (Sereine Residence) Sukhumvit 39, Bangkok; Open: Tue-Sun, 8 am-6 pm.

Clinton St. Baking Co.

If what you’re after is a venue that oozes out a warm and welcoming comfort, then Clinton St. Baking Co. should be your move. The New York-born breakfast spot is serving buttermilk pancakes fresh off the griddle, along with a generous smear of warm maple butter and a shower of maple syrup. Situated on the ground floor of Siam Paragon, the pancake house boasts a red-painted wall that makes you feel as though you’re dining out in an American barn — except that the pancakes are more of the fine-dining kind. The venue offers a variety of flavours from blueberry to banana walnut and chocolate chunks pancakes. We are absolutely wild for their Chicken & Waffles (THB 340) with Tabasco-spiked honey sauce. Heavenly.

Clinton St. Baking Co., Siam Paragon, Ground Floor (North Zone), 991 Rama 1 Road, Bangkok, +662 129 4861; Open: Mon-Sun, 8 am-10 pm.

BKK Bagel Bakery

A New York kind of morning just isn’t complete without a smeared bagel. Yet even if we aren’t in the Big Apple, there’s no need to fret. Head over to BKK Bagel Bakery for an ambitious selection of bagels, including the sesame bagel, poppy, cinnamon raisin, pumpernickel and ‘everything’ bagel – to name a few. Stuff it with whatever fillings your heart desires. The classic Lox, Stock & Bagel is a must if you love the good old classic ribbons of salmon served on a bed of cream cheese. For a little fun, the rainbow-coloured bagel will delight your eyes as well as your tummy.

BKK Bagel Bakery, Maneeya Center, 518 Phloen Chit Road, Lumphini, Bangkok, +66 2254 0340; Open: Mon-Fri, 7:30 am-5:30 pm; Sat-Sun, 8:30 am-5:30 pm.

Toby’s

Morning comes with a big-fat excuse to eat like a king, so be sure to make your breakfast worthwhile and wholesome. This woodland home-style cafe, Toby’s, in Sukhumvit 38 is opened for foodies to indulge in the all-day breakfast menu. Although they serve up a multi-cuisine fare, the American breakfast dishes here are just distinguishingly delicious. We recommend stopping there right after the sunup to get your breakfast fix before the place gets jammed. Bacon buff, relish in the comfort of Bacon Rules (THB 350), which is a plate of two eggs of your choice, maple-glazed bacon, smoked belly bacon, bacon sausage, short cut bacon, and even bacon jam.

Toby’s, No.75 Sukhumvit 38, Bangkok, +66 2 712 1774; Open: Tue-Sun, 9 am-10 pm.

Breakfast Story

Been eating good all week? Well, round out your mindful, healthy-eating week with American classic comfort food here at Breakfast Story — it is one of the actual icons in the city when it comes to American breakfast. Egg it out with their ‘Great Eggspectations’: a selection of egg dishes spanning fried egg, scrambled eggs, and omelette, that all come with your choice of sides like bacon, sausage, country potatoes, and Texas toast. Pancakes are also one of their highlights. The hotcakes piled up on a plate always come with a side of butter and pure Canadian maple syrup. Go big or go home with the Full Stack of Cakes, Texas-style gigantic, butter-drenched pancakes that will have you satisfied with both size and taste.

Breakfast Story, 593/27, 2 Fl, Sukhumvit Road (Soi Villa), Bangkok, +662 258 1461; Open: 7 am-4 pm.

Brooklyn Baker

Although Brooklyn Baker is known for its velvety, butter cream-frosted cakes, the venue also doles out an array of drool-inducing American breakfasts like Classic Fluffy Pancakes (THB 240), Grand Marnier French Toasts (THB 300) and Biscuit & Gravy (THB 220), a true southern comfort you shouldn’t miss out on. The Fried Chicken and Waffles (THB 275) here is our absolute favourite. A dish of soul-pleasing buttermilk waffles with Harlem-style fried chicken topped generously with ginger soy sauce just always soothes our inner breakfast geeks.

Brooklyn Baker, Retreat on Vitayu spa, 51/7 Soi Polo (between soi 2 &3), Wireless Road, Bangkok, +6681 855 7090; Open: Thu-Tue, 8 am-5 pm.

Chu Chocolate Bar & Café

Looking for a gold standard of flavour and ‘grammability in breakfast fare? Chu Chocolate Bar & Café totally has it. The venue is a devotional guru when it comes to an all-day breakfast menu offering scrumptious morning meals like Brioche French Toast (THB 200) and Breakfast Tacos (THB 300). So other than relishing their famed pancakes and hot chocolate, make sure you get off the usual orders and tuck into some of the more adventurous choices like Pulled Pork Waffle (THB 250), Breakfast Biscuits (THB 260) and the Breakfast Panini (THB 230), in which the pressed sandwich comes stuffed with a jumbo fried egg, Sloane’s back bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Chu Chocolate Bar & Café, 388 Exchange Tower Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, +6691 545 4847; Open: Mon-Fri, 7:30 am-9 pm; Sat-Sun, 8 am-9 pm.

Luka

Famed to be one of the very best brunch food enclaves in town, Luka keeps their selection of scrumptious breakfast dishes cool and casual yet classy. Although the ultra-bacon-y Savoury Bacon and Butter French Toast (THB 250) is definitely rave-worthy, we suggest you opt for the Mexican-American Luka Breakfast Burrito (THB 310) if you’ve been a little pancake-d out. The Gangnam-style Chicken and Waffle (THB 270) basted with gochujang is also a good alteration from your usual orders.

Luka, 64/3 Thanon Pan, Silom, Bangkok, +662 637 8558; Open: 9 am-6 pm.