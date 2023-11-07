A curated Kuching dining guide for Antoni Porowski by the LSA KL editorial team

In an unexpected update that was recently shared by Canadian cook and television personality Antoni Porowski over his official Instagram account, he has revealed that he is currently making his way around the East Coast of Malaysia, with a stop in Sarawak’s capital of Kuching!

The Montreal-born host, who is most famously known for being the food and wine expert on the reality television show Queer Eye, appears to have been in Kuching for well over two days now, judging by the timestamps on his previously uploaded Instagram stories.

Another recently published post to his feed indicates that he has made a point of experiencing Sarawakian fare in the way that locals have, with servings of pulut panggang and seri muka featured in his photos, alongside a delectable serving of gingery kacangma chicken and kueh cap.

At 39 years old, Antoni has minted a considerably successful career himself as a culinary expert, built upon a wealth of experience in the field working in multiple restaurants in order to cover his expenditures while juggling his nascent journey in the field of entertainment. Since taking on his role with Queer Eye, his ventures have expanded into the world of publishing with two cookbooks, in addition to roles in other television programmes.

While it isn’t immediately clear as to what prompted his visit to Malaysia, it has been speculated that Antoni Porowski is most likely in the country to film a segment for the National Geographic series No Taste Like Home. Produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Ramsay Global production company, the series aims to showcase the food cultures of well-known international celebrities in their home countries, in this case Malaysian actor Henry Golding who was also recently spotted in the country.

As such, the Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur editorial team has decided to come up with a small but curated list of suggestions as to where the Queer Eye host should definitely look into trying next while in Kuching.

Feature and hero image: Antoni/Instagram

A curated dining Kuching dining guide for Antoni Porowski, by LSA KL