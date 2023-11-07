A curated Kuching dining guide for Antoni Porowski by the LSA KL editorial team

In an unexpected update that was recently shared by Canadian cook and television personality Antoni Porowski over his official Instagram account, he has revealed that he is currently making his way around the East Coast of Malaysia, with a stop in Sarawak’s capital of Kuching!
The Montreal-born host, who is most famously known for being the food and wine expert on the reality television show Queer Eye, appears to have been in Kuching for well over two days now, judging by the timestamps on his previously uploaded Instagram stories.
Another recently published post to his feed indicates that he has made a point of experiencing Sarawakian fare in the way that locals have, with servings of pulut panggang and seri muka featured in his photos, alongside a delectable serving of gingery kacangma chicken and kueh cap.
At 39 years old, Antoni has minted a considerably successful career himself as a culinary expert, built upon a wealth of experience in the field working in multiple restaurants in order to cover his expenditures while juggling his nascent journey in the field of entertainment. Since taking on his role with Queer Eye, his ventures have expanded into the world of publishing with two cookbooks, in addition to roles in other television programmes.
While it isn’t immediately clear as to what prompted his visit to Malaysia, it has been speculated that Antoni Porowski is most likely in the country to film a segment for the National Geographic series No Taste Like Home. Produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Ramsay Global production company, the series aims to showcase the food cultures of well-known international celebrities in their home countries, in this case Malaysian actor Henry Golding who was also recently spotted in the country.
As such, the Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur editorial team has decided to come up with a small but curated list of suggestions as to where the Queer Eye host should definitely look into trying next while in Kuching.
A curated dining Kuching dining guide for Antoni Porowski, by LSA KL
As recommended by Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur’s Editor-in-Chief Martin Teo, one would truly be remiss if they were to miss out on making a brief stop at Kak Bedah Cafe along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce for a plate of mee kolok. A deceptively humble dish that is commonly found throughout the state, it is reminiscent of wonton noodles but is slightly springier in comparison. While this variation served at Kak Bedah Cafe is Halal (the original recipe calls for the use of minced pork), much of the noodle’s delectable flavour remains unchanged.
Operating hours: 7.30AM – 4.45PM (closed on Sundays)
Another great option for noodles in Kuching would have to be Noodle Descendants, as claimed by Lifestyle Asia’s Senior Editor for Growth, Benjamin Wong. That comes as little surprise when one considers how the restaurant is as old as independent Malaysia itself, having first opened its doors for business 66 years ago, back in 1957. Once again, there’s no culinary complexities to anticipate here, but rather reliably tasty noodles tossed in black vinegar and shallot oil, served alongside a lip-smacking bowl of clear pork offal soup brimming with umami sweetness.
Operating hours: 8AM – 1PM (opens daily)
For swankier evenings in the heart of Sarawak’s beating metropolitan pulse, there’s Zinc, a restaurant and bar that comes highly recommended by Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur’s resident beauty writer, Mallie Maran. While the city may be famous for its local fare, it happens to also play host to a clutch of restaurants that offer a more global culinary perspective. With a Mediterranian menu informed by Sarawakian flavours that come by way of dishes such as their pork paella and chorizo sausage cooked in tuak liqour, Zinc is easily one of the most popular new addresses for Kuching’s trendsetting set.
Operating hours: 6PM – 12AM (closed on Mondays)
While cafe culture proliferates much of the Western world, we Malaysians hold kopitiam culture near and dear to heart. Where that is concerned, Kuching’s Choon Hui Cafe stands as one of the city’s must-visit spots, if our resident Fashion Writer Ronn Tan’s enthusiasm is anything to go by. Seeing brisk business from the earliest wee hours of the morning, diners often make the sojourn for a hearty bowl of Sarawak laksa, complete with coral curls of fresh prawns, and rolls of generously filled popiah.
Operating hours: 6.30AM – 11.00AM (closed on Mondays)
Given the sheer variety of ethnic groups that all call Malaysia home, our food culture is similarly diverse in its spectrum, encompassing everything from familiar Malay dishes to Peranakan delicacies and more. Naturally, Sarawak has plenty to offer in that vein, much of which can be sampled under one roof at Lepau. According to our Features Writer Puteri Yasmin Suraya, authenticity in the name of the game here, with restaurant founder Roslyn taking great care to ensure that heritage recipes such as fall-off-the-bone tender ayam pansuh cooked with tapioca leaves and stuffed in bamboo shoots, are prepared exactly as they would be from generations before.
Operating hours: 11AM – 2PM, 6PM – 10PM (closed on Sundays)
It goes without saying that each state in Malaysia boasts its very own gastronomic specialties that are found nowhere else, making the experience of dining across the country a culinary journey in the truest sense of the word. For Sarawak, mee tomato is among one of the state’s key highlights, with one famous iteration of the noodle dish being served at Fu Yu Coffee Shop. As recounted by Senior Writer Melissa Foong, crisp fried kolo mee noodles are coated in a rich tomato sauce, providing a delectable play of contrasts in both texture and flavour that proves addictive down to the last slurp.