A guide to the best Christmas 2023 hotel buffets and festive menus in KL and Selangor

Are you the designated holiday conductor this year? Breathe easy! We’ve put together a sparkling guide to the most lavish Christmas hotel buffets and festive deals in KL and Selangor for 2023, ensuring you create a magical dining experience for your loved ones.
With Christmas on the horizon, our guide is your trusty elf in the quest for the perfect Christmas feast, blending traditional charm with a dash of modern flair. We’ve cherry-picked the crème de la crème of Christmas 2023 hotel buffets in KL and Selangor, many of which come with special promotions sprinkling joy all through December. Do note that, some of these festive treats are set aside for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day exclusively.
Banish the holiday kitchen frenzy and gift yourself a sumptuous meal in some of Klang Valley’s most prestigious hotels and dining spots. To guarantee your place at the festive table, make a booking at your earliest convenience.
Keep our guide as your secret holiday helper, and get set to delve into a magnificent traditional feast.
A list of Christmas 2023 hotel buffets and festive menus to try in KL and Selangor:
The Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur is all set to create a winter wonderland from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. They’re revving up the holiday cheer with a twinkling Christmas tree that lights up the lobby, and the sound of carol singers filling the air with festive tunes, their holiday agenda is packed with an array of enchanting events. Indulge in a charming Festive Afternoon Tea, or savour their lavish brunch and dinner buffets on the eve and day of Christmas. Join in the merry chorus of Candy Cane Carols, and experience the magic of crafting with Gingerbread. Prepare yourself for these and many more unexpected delights that promise to add a dash of sparkle to your festive season.
Date: 23 November to 1 January 2024
Price: RM94 to RM488 per person
The Westin Kuala Lumpur sets the stage for a holiday feast to remember. Their elegant fusion restaurant, The Living Room, transforms into a festive paradise, offering a perfect blend of comfort and luxury. The gastronomic journey begins with a Festive Afternoon Tea, offering an exquisite selection of delectable sweet and savoury nibbles, perfectly complemented by pots of freshly brewed tea. As afternoon gives way to evening, the culinary spectacle continues with a lavish Festive Buffet. With an endless array of gourmet dishes on offer, guests are invited to indulge in a culinary celebration that embodies the spirit of the season. It’s an unparalleled festive experience that promises to make this holiday season unforgettable.
Date: 24 to 31 December 2023
Festive Afternoon Tea: RM98 for 2 people
Festive Buffet: RM96 to RM258
Immerse yourself in the festive season with the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s all-inclusive 2023 Festive Brochure. This comprehensive guide brims with holiday delights, from themed spa pampering sessions to hands-on gingerbread house crafting workshops. The culinary adventure is just as thrilling, with the choice to indulge in a succulent four-course lunch or an extravagant five-course dinner. These festive dining options are available from the 8 November until 4 January next year. To crown the celebrations, the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur is serving up a resplendent Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner and a lavish Christmas Day Buffet Brunch.
Date: 8 November 2023 to 4 January 2024
Price: RM168 to RM1000 per person
Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s Courtyard restaurant is set to jingle all the way this Christmas with their 2023 Festive Times. They are spreading the yuletide cheer with a grand buffet dinner on Christmas Eve and a delightful lunch on Christmas Day, infusing the hotel with a unique Christmas spirit. For a touch of luxury, guests can opt for an additional treat – free-flowing red and white wine, or a range of non-alcoholic beverages, to perfectly accompany the diverse buffet. This buffet is a gastronomic journey around the world, featuring a medley of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and International cuisine.
Date: 24 to 31 December 2023
Price: RM119 to RM288 per person
Step into a world of culinary wonder this Christmas Eve with a festive dinner at Shook! Nestled in the vibrant heart of Bukit Bintang at The Starhill, Shook! presents a banquet of holiday-themed delicacies, presented in an elegant tapas style at their innovative dining space, The Alchemy. The captivating ambiance, together with their diverse festive fare, sets the stage for a Christmas celebration that will linger long in your memory.
Date: 24 December 2023
Price: RM200+ per adult, RM90+ nett per child
Sunway Resort Hotel is set to whisk you away on a culinary trip down memory lane this Christmas with its ‘Festive Dreams’ event. The feast, filled with a diverse assortment of dishes, will be hosted at two of the hotel’s prime dining spots: Sunset Terrace and Linkway Cafe.
At Sunset Terrace, you can feast on a festive lunch or join the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffets. These dining extravaganzas promise to be a gastronomic delight, filled with dishes that will tickle your taste buds and rekindle fond holiday memories.
For those who favour a lighter, more casual dining experience, Linkway Cafe offers an alternative. Here, you can savour holiday-inspired cocktails and afternoon tea, perfect for those cosy, laid-back holiday afternoons.
Throughout the hotel, the spirit of Christmas will be in the air, helped along by a delightful holiday ambiance and a smorgasbord of holiday-themed dishes. And for those last-minute Christmas shoppers, don’t miss out on Santa’s Bake Shop, the go-to spot for mouth-watering festive goodies.
Date: 20 November 2023 to 1 January 2024
Price: RM158 to RM468 per adult, RM68 to RM108 per child
This festive season, W Kuala Lumpur is joining forces with renowned champagne house Moët & Chandon to orchestrate a symphony of culinary delights. They are rolling out a red-carpet welcome for revelers with a gourmet Boxing Day Lunch, and an array of brunches and dinner buffets on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
For those who wish to add a splash of extravagance to their feast, Moët & Chandon’s delectable champagne is available at an additional cost. They are also crafting a collection of festive high teas, each one a masterpiece in its own right. It’s time to surrender to the spirit of indulgence and shower your loved ones with unforgettable gastronomic experiences.
Date: 1 to 31 December 2023
Price: RM148 to RM488 nett per person
The RuMa Hotel and Residences is set to dazzle this Christmas season with their creatively christened Yuletide Yearnings Christmas delicacies. Patrons can lose themselves in a gastronomic journey featuring an intimate four-course Christmas luncheon, a grand six-course Christmas dinner, and a collection of Christmas-themed cocktails that add a spirited twist to the festivities. Not to forget their festive version of the classic afternoon tea, adding an extra layer of charm to the holiday season.
Where The RuMa truly shines is in their novel twist on Christmas cuisine. Seamlessly infusing traditional holiday dishes with unconventional and intriguing ingredients like eggplant and Bafun sea urchin, they create a culinary paradox that’s both familiar and exotic. Embarking on a festive dining adventure at The RuMa this December guarantees a merry whirlwind of surprises that will keep your taste buds tantalised.
Date: 15 November 2023 to 1 January 2024
Price: RM118 to RM580 per person
Begin your yuletide celebrations at Pullman Kuala Lumpur with an afternoon tea that overflows with Christmas confections. Even though the afternoon treat seems never-ending, be sure to reserve some room for the grand culinary affair on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. From tantalising appetisers to decadent desserts, the festive spirit at Pullman is amplified by the enchanting melodies of Christmas carollers serenading the guests. The hotel lobby has been transformed into a whimsical wonderland featuring a life-sized gingerbread house, donning a Snow White theme, presenting an unforgettable Christmas adventure for the little ones.
Date: 1 December 2023 to 6 January 2024
Price: RM90 to RM238 per person
This Christmas, the Mandarin Oriental in Kuala Lumpur is all set to whisk you off to a culinary wonderland. They’ve decked the halls and are inviting you to an epicurean extravaganza in their famed Mosaic, Mandarin Grill, Lounge On The Park, and AQUA Restaurant and Bar. Each venue is brimming with seasonal delights, which are on offer not only on Christmas Day but also in the days following.
In the spirit of indulgence, they are serving up an elegant Christmas Afternoon Tea, opulent dinner buffets on Christmas Eve, a lavish brunch, and a bespoke 5-course dinner buffet on Christmas Day. For wine connoisseurs, there’s an option to elevate the festive feast with the addition of free-flowing champagne and wine pairings.
But their pièce de résistance has to be the Christmas Eve Barbecue Buffet Dinner – a sizzling tribute to all grilled-food aficionados. As a cherry on top, Santa Claus himself is expected to make an appearance, adding an extra sprinkle of Christmas magic to your dining experience.
Date: 24 November 2023 to 7 January 2024
Price: RM198 to RM588+ per person
Ready to spice up your holiday festivities with a sizzling feast? Look no further than Maria’s SteakCafe, a jewel in the crown of Kuala Lumpur’s dining scene. This acclaimed steakhouse is offering a trio of tantalising options to suit your celebratory needs. Choose to immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of their dining room, or opt for a cosy celebration in your own home with their delivery options.
Whether you’re hosting a group of five or simply looking for an à la carte delivery, Maria’s SteakCafe has you covered. Each menu showcases their distinguished imported meats, creating a symphony of flavours when paired with a medley of side dishes and desserts. This festive banquet from Maria’s SteakCafe promises a holiday celebration filled with culinary delights that will linger on your palate, making the season all the more memorable.
Date: Deliveries available from 20 November 2023 to 1 January 2024, dine-in option available from 24 to 25 December 2023
Price: RM120+ to RM850+ per person
(Hero and feature images credit: Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur)