Everything about Sushi Park, the restaurant celebs like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez love

Tucked away on the second floor of a two-storey strip mall named Sunset Collection, Sushi Park is an unassuming restaurant that’s won the hearts of some of the biggest celebrities living in Hollywood.

This nondescript hole-in-the-wall eatery has been drawing A-listers such as Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz. Kendall Jenner has reportedly been here multiple times, including one outing with Bad Bunny before their split.

So, what is this place and why is it such an attraction for those who seek luxury in dining?

All about Sushi Park and why celebrities throng to the restaurant

The restaurant’s menu and prices

Sushi Park serves exquisite omakase (chef’s choice) Japanese sushi. It is a simple restaurant with a hefty price tag as the omakase costs as much as USD 200 per person. Some reports suggest that the price tag can go up to USD 400 per person. There are also à la carte options that would cost possibly less than USD 200.

What it doesn’t serve is mentioned clearly on a board placed just outside the door of the restaurant.

“No Takeout. No Trendy Sushi. No Salad, No Veggies. No California Roll. No Spicy Tuna Roll. No Teriyaki, Tempura,” the sign reads.

The interiors

Not much is known about the interiors of the restaurant, which is accessible by a flight of stairs and a short walk down a balcony with iron rails.

Some reports suggest that despite its high-profile clientèle and price tag the restaurant’s interiors do not reflect the ostentatiousness one would expect from a place visited by Hollywood’s billionaire stars.

Its minimalist décor allows its patrons to focus completely on the culinary artistry at hand, within the confines of its small but inviting atmosphere.

Celebrities who have been spotted at Sushi Park

When Sushi Park began attracting its exclusive array of Hollywood celebrities is unclear, though. Unconfirmed posts on social media suggest that Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were seen at this sushi restaurant in early 2014 when they were dating.

This would mean that the place must have been popular among celebrities for quite a few years before 2014.

Reports say that billionaire Elon Musk was once seen here on a date with Amber Heard. Though when they were spotted is unclear, the couple were in a relationship from 2015 to 2017.

Among other celebrities who have been to Sushi Park on a date are Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Hailey and Justin Bieber, and Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe were also seen at Sushi Park sometime when they were dating between 2017 and 2018.

It is also a popular hang-out spot for celebrity friends. More recently, in October, Taylor Swift was seen visiting Sushi Park with her equally famous friends, Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz.

Besides the other famous names, Kristen Stewart and Angelina Jolie were also seen at the restaurant with the latter reportedly joined by her children.

Sushi Park restaurant: Location, booking and other details

Sushi Park does not have an official website, but one needs to snag a reservation, likely on the phone, before going.

The strip mall in which it is housed is located on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. Sunset Boulevard is one of the most famous tourist destinations in Los Angeles. The restaurant is on the second floor at a corner, flanked by a yoga studio and a beauty salon.

Address: Sunset Collection, 8539 Sunset Blvd #20, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States

Phone: +1 310-652-0523

Check for Sushi Park Reservations here.

(Hero and Featured images: Jorgen de Mey/@jorgen.de.mey66/Facebook)