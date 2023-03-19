Dewakan, Eat & Cook and Nadodi are in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list

From Kuala Lumpur to Singapore and Tokyo to Seoul, these are the restaurants on the 2023’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list.

We are just days before the full Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list is announced in Singapore on 28 March 2023. Prior to that, the organisation has uncovered, for the third time, all the restaurants that made the ranking from 51st to 100th. The great news is that the Malaysian gastronomy scene is also represented with three eateries. They include Dewakan, Eat & Cook, and Nadodi. The restaurants placed 74th, 79th, and 94th respectively. All in all, a total of 17 cities across are part of the 51-100 list this year.

This year’s 51-100 list comprises 17 newcomers, such as the likes of Esquisse in Tokyo, Toyama’s L’évo (first for the city), and Meet The Bund in Shanghai as well as Singapore’s Claudine. On the 95th spot is Jakarta-based August — a restaurant that has recently been given the American Express One To Watch Award. So, definitely keep an eye (and palate) out for them. The Asia’s Best Female Chef title went to Johanne Siy from Lolla in Singapore whereas L’Effervescence’s Shinobu Namae received the Icon Award.

Last year’s list saw Tokyo’s Den taking the top position with Sorn (Bangkok), Florilège (Tokyo), Le Du (Bangkok), and The Chairman (Hong Kong) rounding up the top five. Will Den retain its No. 1 position this year? Or will that go to either one of 2022’s top five restaurants? Guess we will have to stay tuned to the upcoming ceremony at Resorts World Sentosa to find out.

Check out the complete Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 51-100 list below:

(Hero image: Dewakan | Featured image: Eat and Cook)