Here’s where to get the best bingsu and kakigōri in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor

Head on over to your nearest bingsu and kakigōri shop in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, and indulge in some icy goodness!

If you’re feeling the heat these past few days, or months and you’re in the mood for a refreshing dessert, bingsu and kakigōri are the perfect choices! This East Asian dessert is made of shaved ice and topped with various ingredients such as fruit, nuts, and sweet syrup. Whether you prefer classic flavours or trendy new options, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best bingsu and kakigōri places in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Our list includes different varieties of bingsu and kakigōri, so you can choose the one that suits your taste the most. So why not take a break from the scorching heat and treat yourself to some icy and tasty goodness?

Head on over to one of these top bingsu and kakigōri shops today and experience the blissful sensation of the sweet and cool treat melting in your mouth!

The best places that can whip up a delicious bowl of bingsu and kakigōri in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor

Hanbing Korean Dessert

Hanbing Korean Dessert is considered to be one of the most popular bingsu shops in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, with a well-earned reputation for serving the best bingsu in town. They have managed to win over the hearts of many customers with their delicious and refreshing frozen desserts. Apart from their award-winning bingsu, they also offer a broad range of heartwarming Korean entrees and snacks that are perfect to enjoy after a satisfying meal. Their snow ice is known for its velvety smoothness and fluffiness, which makes it an excellent way to cool down and end a hearty Korean meal. With such a fantastic range of frozen desserts and entrees, it’s no surprise that Hanbing Korean Dessert is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a delightful bingsu experience in Malaysia.

Hanbing Korean Dessert Cafe SS15

Address: G-09, SS15 Courtyard, Jalan SS15/4G, SS 15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 12 AM

Hanbing Korean Dessert Cafe NU Sentral KL

Address: LG-21 NU Sentral Shopping Mall, 201, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Hanbing Korean Dessert Cafe KL East Mall

Address: G2K-02, KL East Mall Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2, 53100, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9.30 PM

Hanbing Korean Dessert Cafe IOI City Mall

Address: LG-75 West Wing IOI City Mall, 62502 Putrajaya

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

MyKori Dessert Cafe

MyKori Dessert Cafe is a contemporary version of the traditional Japanese Dessert House, which has gained immense popularity in Malaysia since its inception in 2016 in Bandar Puchong Jaya. As of 2023, it has one of the highest number of outlets in Malaysia’s premium shaved ice dessert industry, with a total of 88 locations to date. The brand has established itself as a customer favourite, consistently receiving excellent reviews for its offerings. MyKori Dessert Cafe is a go-to destination for those seeking a modern twist on Japanese desserts in Malaysia.

MyKori Dessert Cafe SS2

Address: 6a, Jalan SS 2/66, SS 2 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, 47300

Operating hours: 2 PM – 11 PM

MyKori Dessert Cafe Bandar Mahkota Cheras

Address: 1C-G, Jalan Temenggung 27/9, Seksyen 9 Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Cheras, Selangor, 43200

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

MyKori Dessert Cafe Setapak

Address: Plaza Prima Setapak, A-1-1, Jalan Genting Klang, off, Jalan Prima Setapak 5, Kuala Lumpur, 53300

Operating hours: 2 PM – 10 PM

MyKori Dessert Cafe Kota Damansara

Address: 13-2, Jalan PJU 5/12, Dataran Sunway Petaling Jaya, Selangor, 47810

Operating hours: 1.30 PM – 9 PM

MyKori Dessert Cafe Desa Pandan KL

Address: 32, Jalan 4/76c, Desa Pandan Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, 55100

Operating hours: 1 PM – 9.30 PM

Visit their website to check out more MyKori Dessert Cafe locations here.

Soylab

Soylab is a charming cafe that specialises in soy milk-based desserts. The cafe boasts a warm and welcoming atmosphere, with friendly and courteous staff who are always ready to assist customers. They offer a diverse range of soy milk bingsu options, including various flavours and toppings to satisfy different tastes and preferences. The cosy and simple setting of Soylab provides a comfortable and relaxing ambiance, making it a perfect place to unwind and indulge in some delectable soy-based treats.

Soylab is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves soy-based desserts and wants to explore new and exciting flavors. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’re sure to have a delightful experience at Soylab.

Address: D.E, 104, Jalan SS 21/39, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (closed on Mondays)

Miru Dessert Cafe

Miru Dessert Cafe is a dessert destination in Malaysia that has been serving sweet treats since 2015. The cafe is named after Miru, a friendly honey gnome who is known for her love for all things sweet. Miru resides in a honey toast house due to her obsession with Shibuya honey toasts. She is always on the lookout for new and exciting desserts to share with everyone and make their lives a little sweeter. Miru Dessert Cafe prides itself on using only the finest ingredients to create its delightful desserts, which are sure to put a smile on your face. The menu at this charming cafe includes a wide variety of options such as roasted milk tea kakigōri, mango sago kakigōri, two-tone kakigōri, Milo dinosaur kakigōri, and more. Whether you’re a dessert lover or a first-timer, Miru Dessert Cafe is a must-visit spot that promises to provide a memorable experience.

Address: 62, Jalan SS 21/58, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 2 PM – 11 PM (weekdays), 1 PM – 11 PM (weekends)

KAKIYUKI

To bring a wind of cold air to Malaysia, KAKIYUKI handcrafts kakigōri, Japanese shaved ice flavoured with fresh fruits and premium ingredients (whilst making it taste nice too). Their shaved ice is delicate and fluffy, like freshly fallen snow.

KAKIYUKI is a unique dessert shop that specialises in handcrafted kakigōri, a popular Japanese dessert made of shaved ice. Using only the freshest fruits and premium ingredients, KAKIYUKI aims to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to its customers by bringing a refreshing and delicate taste to Malaysia. Their delicate and fluffy shaved ice is akin to freshly fallen snow, and each serving is beautifully presented with an array of toppings and syrups to choose from. At KAKIYUKI, you can indulge in a sweet and cool treat that will leave you feeling refreshed and satisfied.

KAKIYUKI Paramount Garden

Address: 25, Jalan 20/13, Taman Paramount 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 2 PM – 11 PM (weekdays), 1 PM – 11 PM (weekends)

KAKIYUKI Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Address: P4.17.00, Level 4, 168, Bukit Bintang Street, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Mdm Beans

Mdm Beans cafe is a highly recommended place to visit if you’re looking for a delicious dessert after a satisfying meal. This cafe is known for its specialty, bingsu. The green tea and chocolate bingsu are two of their most popular flavours, which are made using real green tea and chocolate instead of plain shaved ice with added flavouring. The ice is shaved so finely that it melts in your mouth like snowflakes, giving you a heavenly experience.

Apart from their bingsu, Mdm Beans offers a variety of other refreshing options that are perfect to indulge in on a hot day. The sparkling grapefruit is a delightful mix of marinated grapefruit, soda, and lemon, which will quench your thirst and leave you feeling refreshed. If you’re in the mood for something savoury, you can try their chicken bulgogi sandwich, which is served with chips on the side.

Other than that, Mdm Beans provides a cosy and welcoming atmosphere, with friendly and courteous staff who are always ready to assist customers. So, head over to this café and treat yourself to some delightful bingsu and other refreshing desserts!

Address: 41, Jalan SS 21/1a, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 3 PM – 11.55 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 2 PM – 11.55 PM (Fridays), 12 PM – 11.55 PM (weekends)

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Crystal Jo)