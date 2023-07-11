The best donuts & bomboloni in KL and Selangor can be found in these top 7 places

Donuts, or dougnuts, have been universally adored by those who have a penchant for the sweeter things in life. Made famous by the rise of American commercial convenience in fast food, many typically ascribe the ringed pieces of golden, fried dough to buddy cop television shows or Homer Simpson of the long-running television cartoon sitcom, The Simpsons.

Granted, donuts have been a popular fixture in Malaysia for decades now, with the most basic iteration of the recipe often representing a childhood core memory for many growing up in their ringed, golden glory while sporting a diabetes-inducing coat of powdered sugar for 50 cents a pop.

But the humble donut has since experienced quite a considerable glo-up over the years, thanks to intrepid local bakers who have taken it upon themselves to put a spin on the snack, turning it from humdrum grab-and-go bites into an artisanal confection in its own right. This is especially true with the recent surge of interest in bomboloni donuts, which are a variety hailing from Italy.

Whether for the sake of reliving nostalgia or caving into sweet temptations, why not consider checking out some of the best places for artisanal donuts and bomboloni in KL and Selangor for the next weekend? Or better yet, your next coffee break!

Best bomboloni and donuts in KL and Selangor

1. Dough by Meg

Bukit Ceylon has traditionally maintained a longstanding prominence in Kuala Lumpur as being one of the most highly coveted residential addresses, housing a mix of both affluent locals and corporate expats under the shade of the city’s oldest green lung. But since 2020, it has also been known to be one of the places to be seen at for local cafe sleuths, and that’s all thanks to Dough by Meg.

A COVID-19 lockdown home business turned success story, Dough by Meg first got its start over social media when founder Meggie made the bold leap to experiment with bomboloni recipes from her own kitchen, before selling the fruits of her labour among close friends to great positive feedback. After seeing success with her online delivery venture, she made the eventual transition into launching a physical store, which now welcomes constant crowds over the weekends.

Bomboloni donuts are Dough by Meg’s claim to fame, with each batch sold in-store being freshly made from their central kitchen. With rigorous consistency, the team ensures that each round bundle of joy bears a distinctively golden exterior which yields fluffy goodness within. Their French Earl Grey and Strawberries and Cream bomboloni donuts continue to remain enduring favourites, but savoury fillings such as Sesame Cream Cheese Garlic are also available.

Address:

Operating hours:

Contact:

2. Sugar and I

If driving into the city centre evokes a very reasonable pang of dread in those living in the greater Klang Valley area, then consider heading over to Subang’s Sugar and I for all your bomboloni donut needs. Sharing a similar tale of homegrown business triumphs turned cafe scene staples, sibling duo Sharifah Nur Ilisa and Syed Mohd Ilyas continue to remain at the forefront of their cafe’s continued expansion.

Calling SS14 their home base, the cafe bills itself as a specialty ‘cake shop’ with a penchant for bomboloni donuts as evidenced by their vast selection of flavours. Their best-selling claims to fame include the ever-popular Lotus Biscoff bomboloni and the matcha bomboloni, made using a specialty blend of matcha powder from Niko Neko. Better still, their bomboloni donuts even come in mini sizes for those with meeker appetites.

Italian fare aside, Sugar and I have expanded their offerings to include delicately airy Japanese creampuffs. And if you’re a fan of variety, you can opt to have them both in a single box set to boot.

Address:

Operating hours:

Contact:

3. The Doughnads

Of course, if you’d prefer to tailor your cafe experience at your very own dining table as opposed to enduring the hassle of driving out and finding a parking spot (which we totally relate to), then ordering your bomboloni donuts to enjoy from home makes perfect sense.

And thankfully, you’ll be assured that there isn’t a shortage of home bakers across the Klang Valley who offer a concise selection of baked goods that are ready to be delivered right to your doorstep. Chief among them include The Doughnads, founded by certified pastry chef and self-dubbed dessert connoisseur, Nadia.

While the treats are indubitably indulgent, it’s the choice of preparation method here that makes a world of difference. Using a technique commonly ascribed to brioche bread to prepare her bomboloni donuts, the dough is allowed to rest overnight to undergo a proofing process for extra airy volume. Vanilla Bean and Tiramisu are our favourites from the lot.

Contact:

4. HALO Donuts

A low-slung cluster of fshionable local businesses housed in a former warehouse has made The Gasket Alley the enclave dujour for those living around Petaling Jaya. But if you’re visiting with the single-minded intention of sinking your teeth into a feast of artisanal donuts, then look no further beyond the cheery, sky-blue facade that leads into HALO Donut.

A veritable slice of dessert heaven, the bakery’s offerings are put front-and-centre on display, leaving no doubt as to what their best sellers are: sourdough donuts that are each made from scratch. Cloud-like in their consistency, founder and head baker Khristabelle Adelaide Teri’s creations have attracted a sizeable fanbase since her days of operating a by-order only online business through Instagram.

The benefit of using a sourdough recipe for her donuts become evident in every bite, with ample richness in texture pairing suitably with the myriad of different toppings on offer. But be quick, as their donuts tend to sell out before closing!

Address: Lot 15 -3B, The Gasket Alley, 13, Jln 13/6, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10.30AM – 6.30PM (opens daily)

Contact: @halodoughnut via Instagram

5. Orito KL

Plaza Damas native Orito KL is a stylish entrant on this list if you’re the type to feed both your belly and your eyes at the same time. But style is to be expected of a bakery and cafe whose expertise lies in a selection of baked goods made using French choux pastry.

Step past the threshold into their cafe and your eyes immediately take after its expansive sitting area, bisected by a serpentine stretch of concrete that serves as both a visual feature and an extended bench. The walls, done up in a modern play of textured black paint, evoke a sharp contrast against the cool sterility of hypermodern steel tables and chairs; their Instagram appeal is readily apparent.

But it’s the baked goods from Orito that pull in a steady current of both new and returning faces who have taken a liking to their choux, brioche, and of course, artisnal donuts.

Address: Plaza Damas, B-0-5, 3, Jalan Sri Hartamas 1, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8AM – 6PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 012-382 6878

6. basket break bakehouse

Hidden in the basement of SS17’s Seventeen shopping mall, you will chance upon basket break bakehouse, a modest bakery operated by Daphne Ng. In the same vein as some other donut entrepreneurs on this list who have found success from the COVID-19 lockdown during the peak of the tumult, the former media professional surged to local prominence among dessert lovers for her sourdough donuts that quickly proliferated on social media feeds in little to no time.

Built upon the back of that success, her business made the eventual transition into a brick-and-mortar outlet. While they may have expanded their business footprint, one thing remains unchanged — the quality of baked goods being churned out right from basket break bakehouse ovens on the daily.

At the most fundamental level, the creation of Daphne’s signature sourdough donuts naturally starts with the dough, which in itself requires a multi-stage fermentation process that can take anywhere between two to three days. The cream of the crop, in our opinion, would definitely be their vanilla bean brûlée flavour.

Address:

Operating hours:

Contact:

7. Donut Plan

The quality of baked goods hinges, unsurprisingly, on the type of dough used to make them. Where donuts are concerned at Donut Plan, the incorporation of yeast lends well to its delicately soft texture, which has naturally earned it a considerable cache of staunch fans.

Given their handmade nature, donuts here are made in small batches to ensure consistency of quality. Which, by extension of their popularity, means that they tend to be snapped up in a matter of hours from oven to baking tray. Donut Plan‘s flavours are also decidedly more refined here, with varities such as yuzu crème brûlée and Madagascar vanilla bean counting among their top sellers.

Address: G-073, next to East Entrance, Millennium Square, 98, Jalan 14/1, Seksyen 14, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 12PM – 5PM (closed on Wednesdays)

Contact: +6 012-522 5769

Feature and hero image credits: Amanda Hemphill via Pexels, Elishiva Gohar via Unsplash