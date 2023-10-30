We’ve heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and whoever said that is correct. Let us show you the best places to grab breakfast in Bangkok.

Breakfast doesn’t normally have an adventurous, off-the-road spirit. In one’s mind, it’s a noun that contains within itself a personal image that stays not off but on the beaten track, involving just a few staple dishes that have been tried and tested zillions of times , yet still conquer a soft spot in your heart. And that’s exactly why we love it.

Here, we’ve curated a list of the best breakfast spots in Bangkok that always match our golden taste standard. They serve the best breakfast foods that we all crave for over and over again; think pancakes, eggs Benedict, biscuits, and so much more. Scroll down to see which one you should head to next for a crave-worthy morning bite in town.

Discover Our Luxury Dining Experiences Here

[Hero and Featured image credit: Sarnies/Facebook]

20 of the best breakfast spots in Bangkok

Chu

Breakfast can be made delicious anywhere but for a gold standard of flavour and ‘grammability, Chu totally nails it. The venue offers drool-inducing morning meals like the Eggs Benedict and Pancake Breakfast. Apart from indulging in their famed pancakes and hot chocolate, make sure you try a dish or two from their breakfast menu. Our suggestion? The crab toast and whipped ricotta toast are certainly favourites from the list.

Chu Chocolate Bar & Café, 18/1 Sukhumvit 31, Bangkok, +6691 545 4847; Open daily 8am-10pm.

book a table now

Breakfast Story

When it comes to breakfast food, Breakfast Story is one of the actual icons in the city. They make wonders out of old breakfast staple dishes, using quality and organic ingredients to elevate the goodness of timeless recipes. Try their Great Eggspectations; a selection of egg dishes spanning fried egg, scrambled eggs, and omelette that all come with your choice of sides like bacon, sausage, country potatoes, and Texas toast. Pancakes are also one of their highlights. The hotcakes piled up on a plate always come with a side of butter and pure Canadian maple syrup.

Breakfast Story, 593/27, 2 Fl, Sukhumvit Road (Soi Villa), Bangkok, +662 258 1461; Open daily 7 am-4 pm.

Luka

Situated on Pan Road in Silom, former 1950s shophouse Luka serves up comfort food spanning Mexican delights, gourmet salads, and a variety of baked goods, alongside a selection of in-house brewed coffees and teas. And yet, whilst the menu is certainly rave-worthy, Luka pays special attention to creating scrumptious breakfast dishes like the ultra-eggy Luka Breakfast Burrito, the Acai Bowl, and the Truffle Mushroom Scramblette & Toast. Luka also has a second branch inside Siri House in Chidlom, too.

Luka, 64/3 Thanon Pan, Silom, Bangkok, +662 637 8558; Open daily 9 am-6 pm.

book a table now

Toby’s

Indulge in the all-day breakfast menu at Toby’s, a woodland home-style cafe nestled within Sukhumvit 38. Although the venue is known as a gathering spot for brunch on the weekends, we recommend stopping there right after the sunup to get your breakfast fix before the place gets jammed. Tuck into the comfort of Bacon Rules; a plate of two eggs of your choice, maple-glazed bacon, smoked belly bacon, bacon sausage, short cut bacon, and even bacon jam. For those who love to stay healthy for breakfast, the Complicated Avocado comprising of a sourdough topped with smashed avocado, beetroot feta goat cheese puree, and poached egg will still certainly perk you right up. Recently, Toby’s also opened up a second branch in Saladaeng.

Toby’s, No.75 Sukhumvit 38, Bangkok, +66 2 712 1774; Open Tue-Sun, 9 am-10 pm.

book a table now

Café Tartine

When it comes to breakfast dishes, the French folks are not to be overlooked. Croissants and pain au chocolat, or the classic croquet madame, baguettes, and crepe—Cafe Tartine, a French cafe in Soi Ruamrudee, offers all of the above on their all-day breakfast menu. A read through their French food-focused menu will have you dreaming of eating like a true Parisian. Must-tries here are the Croque Madame , Croque Monsieur, and Provencal Omelette.

Café Tartine, 65 Wireless Road, Soi Ruamrudee, Lumphini, Bangkok, +6621685464; Open daily 7 am-8 pm.

Fran’s

Fran’s has been the talk of the town ever since it opened. The thick cut bacon is any fat kid’s dream (me included), and their array of pancakes are to die for. Grab one of your morning favourites along with a smoothie. Whatever kind of breakfast you’re craving—healthy ones or cheat day delicacies—they have you covered. Be sure to book beforehand, as the place is packed with like-minded people looking for a good time.

Fran’s, 58 Ngam Duphli Alley, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok, +66921310786; Open 8am-6pm.

Glück

Glück is a German word meaning “happiness,” “good luck,” and “joy”—all in one. That’s exactly what you’ll get when you visit their establishment. Take a gander at their wide selection of schnittchen, a German-style open sandwich packed with mouthwatering toppings, breakfast bowls, soups, salads, and more. We recommend trying their ciabatta roll with toppings of your choice. You won’t be disappointed in the quality.

Glück, 117/1 Sukhumvit 55 Thonglor, Panjit Tower Bangkok, +66631907040, Open Tues-Sun, 8.30-am-5pm.

book a table now

Caffè Olives

Have you ever had an Italian breakfast? If not, head to Caffè Olives and up your breakfast game and stock up on some content for your Instagram followers to drool over. Highlights you cannot miss include the whipped ricotta toast with homemade strawberry jam, their crisp and creamy classic, and one of their cornetto alla crema, Italian-style croissants stuffed with delicious goodies of choice. Have it with an espresso, to ease the food coma you’ll likely be in for the rest of the day.

Caffè Olives, 4, 2 Soi Sukhumvit 36, Bangkok, +66616139588; Open 8.30am-5pm.

Crackhouse

“Say ‘crack’ again,” said Damien (Mean Girls, 2004, 00:32:30). Crackhouse offers possibly the best experience an unborn chick could have, and it’s such a joy every time we take a bite of their mouthwatering delicacies. There’s a lot of items on the menu that will call out to your attention. Try The Egg Beater; toasted brioche stuffed with French butter scrambled eggs, caramelised onions, and Mississippi Comeback sauce. Add some very crispy bacon and you have yourself a creation so good it feels sinful.

Crackhouse, The Commons Saladaeng, 126 Soi saladaeng 1, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok, +6694 490 4188, Open Sun-Thurs, 8am-9.30pm, Fri-Sat, 8am-10.30pm.

Sarnies Sourdough

Looking for something quick yet filling that tastes great? Sarnies Sourdough has just what you’re craving for. By night, they’re a pizzeria, and by day, they serve amazing pastries and sourdough creations that simply warm your heart. Get some foccacias and toasts for your ride to the office, and grab a few extra for lunch. You wouldn’t get bored of them too soon. After all, breakfast dishes could (and should) be enjoyed all day.

Sarnies Sourdough, 55, Sub-district, 14 Charoen Krung 42/1 Alley, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok, +662 550 6107, 8am-10pm.

Oh La La Cafe

Oh La La Cafe is your favourite breakfast dishes done right, and their egg dishes are nothing to scoff at, either. Order a classic ham and cheese, perhaps with a fried egg on top with a side of fresh fruits, or go the healthy route and order the Breakfast Rice Bowl with salmon, avocado, and a sunny side up. One of their most underrated dishes, however, is their delicious devilled eggs, so be sure to grab that along with your morning coffee.

Oh La La Cafe, 200/003 Sukhumvit 50, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, 02 742 9255, 7am-4pm

Flour Shoppe Bkk

Imagine: warm housemade sage sausages along with soft scrambled eggs, cheddar, tater tots, salsa, and some sour cream wrapped in a tortilla—all those available all at once in one bite. That’s the joy of getting a breakfast burrito at Flour Shoppe. They believe in simple foods but done right with quality ingredients, and we could not agree more with the philosophy. Be sure to grab some of their housemade cashew coconut granola on the way out, too.

Flour Shoppe Bkk, Floor G, Central Chidlom Food Hall, Chit Lom Alley, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, 091 229 0764, 8am-10pm

On Lok Yun

In business for more than 80 years, On Lok Yun straight up serves history on a plate with a combination of Thai, Chinese, and Western styles. A plate of American breakfast with eggs and sausages, toasted bread with custard and kaya, some hot tea to pair—now that’s comfort.

On Lok Yun, 72 Charoen Krung Road, Samphanthawong, Bangkok, 085 809 0835, 6am-2.30pm

Jok Samyan

A good bowl of Jok is perfect for any time of day. Soft rice with warm broth, large chunks of minced pork, and a soft-boiled egg—sometimes you just need something simple that hits the right spot. This is it, and they have more than 70 years of experience, so you know you’ll definitely get a good bowl here. Throw some pork intestines in there if you feel like it.

The original Jok Sam Yan has three branches: Udomsuk Soi 9 that opens from 5am-9am and 4pm-7pm, Sathu Pradit 30 that opens 4pm-11pm, and Yu Sa-ard market that opens 6am-9.30am

Rico’s

Whether you just want a quick breakfast, or a sit down experience with a good cup of coffee, Rico’s has just the vibe you need. Highlights not to be missed include the Ham Cheese & Egg Crepe, Baked Wagyu Beef Macaroni, and their signature breakfast platter.

Rico’s, Sukhumvit 26, Bangkok, 065 513 3466, Mon-Sun, 8am-5pm

Hya Tai Kee

In business since 1952, Hya Tai Kee is the pinnacle of Old Town vibes. They expanded to a few branches throughout the city, but the Phra Nakhon brunch is the OG. Dine from their truly cosmopolitan menu as you watch people interact and the world go by at a leisurely pace. Make sure you order their pan-fried egg and some iced tea. It’s the true Thai breakfast experience.

Hya Tai Kee, Siri Phong Rd, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, 062 678 3003, 7am-8pm

Kasnäs

If someone can make a homey dish, it’s the Nords. Definitely come to this Lumphini dining spot for the Nordic gravlax, and stay for the heartwarming duck confit dish, served with honey toast, a poached egg, onion chutney, vegetable medley, and truffle honey sauce.

Kasnäs, 42 1 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok, 061 659 2626, Wed-Mon, 8.30am-5pm

Larder

Some artisanal baked goods to start the day? Larder has got you covered, as their generous portion sizes, ambitious flavours, and some really great coffee will help you fight the troubles of the day. Pick up some charcuterie from the fridge up front before you head out, too.

Larder, 31/2 Phrom Chai Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 093 009 4494, 8am-5pm

Okonomi

The serene residential area of Sukhimvit 38 houses Okonomi, an all-day dining eatery that presents authentic tastes of Japan. Pick up their delicious and hearty Breakfast Bowl, made with shoyu koji salmon, onsen egg, cherry tomato, mizuna, avocado, tsukudani, and hari negi on multi-grain koshihikari rice.

Okonomi, 33/1 Sukhumvit 38 Alley, Phra Khanong, Klongtoey, Bangkok, 8am-6pm

Eggtisan

We all know that one of the most important parts of a good breakfast is the egg. If you don’t nail the eggs, we don’t really trust you to make the rest. Eggtisan offers a wide variety of breakfast dishes with focus on getting the eggs just right, be it eggs Benedict, scrambled, omelette, and all the more variations you can think of. Dine inside for the beautiful natural light, or grab an egg sandwich and cold brew to go if you’re in a rush.

Eggtisan, 33 Rajchakru Ave, Phahon Yothin 5, Phaya Thai, Bangkok, 7am-4pm