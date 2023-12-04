11 best cafes in Johor Bahru (JB) for coffee and brunch fare today

It’s a well-known fact that Johor Bahru (aka JB) is the long weekend shopping and dining destination for Singaporeans. From single-origin beans to a nasi lemak-inspired croissant, here are the best cafes in JB for coffee and brunch.
Far from being just a destination for excellent local food, JB has undergone a renaissance in recent years, with fine dining restaurants and luxury hotels following in its wake. The Thomson East Coast MRT line provides easy connection to the causeway, and the planned Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link should make travelling more convenient by 2026.
As it stands, JB is already populated with great cafes. Nearest to the checkpoint is The Replacement, which serves dishes like soft shell crab bao and salted caramel churros. Inside the popular KSL shopping mall, Space Cafe brings a respite from the crowd and grape-flavoured coffee.
Just a hop away from KSL is Jalan Beringin, hope to Fifty Trees, Vamos Coffee Roastery, and Nimmies Pastry Cafe, whose offerings span fried chicken waffles, pastrami sandwiches, and nasi lemak croissants. At Midvalley mall, Antipodean is a cafe with Australian sensibilities, and the nearby Grind.jb does pound cake in an industrial setting. Then make the trek out to The Founders and see why it counts celebrities like Jay Chou among its fans. Check them out, and more, below.
(Hero and featured images credits: @nimmies.pastrycafe / Instagram)
11 best cafes in Johor Bahru (JB) for coffee and brunch today:
1 /11
Antipodean has grown from being a dream to have an Australian-style cafe in Malaysia to multiple locations around the region, including Indonesia and the Philippines. Housed inside Midvalley mall, the cafe is popular for its eggs Benedict with additions of bacon and smoked salmon, as well as mushroom spinach carbonara and fish and chips.
(Image credit: Antipodean Johor Bahru / Facebook)
2 /11
The D at D’Cafe (delights, gutter brain) spans light bites such as tater tots, truffle fries, and fried cauliflower, to mains of rosti, avocado toast, and pulled chicken with eggs Benedict. For drinks, they have hazelnut latte and hot chocolate, as well as the sparkling Pomegranate Breeze.
(Image credit: D’ Cafe / Facebook)
3 /11
The menu at Fifty Trees is comprehensive, ranging from all-day brunch dishes of fried chicken waffle sandwiches and multiple styles of pastas and burgers, to local dishes such as kampung fried rice, nasi lemak, seafood char kway teow, and mee mamak. For dessert, the caramelised banana waffle with dark chocolate gelato is as lush as their green courtyard.
(Image credit: Fifty Trees / Facebook)
4 /11
With a grungy, industrial vibe and a chonky cat as your dining companion, Grind.jb serves a concise list of coffees from caramel latte to iced espresso tonic, together with vanilla chai and iced fruit teas. The food menu is similarly pared down, ranging from the aromatic Earl Grey pound cake to salmon bagel.
(Image credit: @grind.jb / Instagram)
5 /11
Croissants rule at Nimmies, which offers them in guises from matcha red bean to Hoe Lemak, a nasi lemak twist with flaky pastry layers cradling crunchy ikan bilis, spicy sambal, and a runny egg. The cafe also offers other spins on local flavours, including curry laksa spaghetti and squid ink pasta with chilli salted egg soft shell crab.
(Image credit: Nimmies Pastry Cafe / Facebook)
6 /11
Inside KSL mall itself is Space, and the cafe is an airy respite from the maddening crowd. They serve an interesting range of flavoured brews including caramel biscotti coffee, Holy Grape, and orange americano, plus matcha from artisanal brand Niko Neko. For food, think light bites such as poached egg sourdough with pesto, and chicken karaage.
(Image credit: Space Cafe / Facebook)
Sweet Blossom takes coffee minimalism to its extreme. The cafe only offers single-origin light roast brews, which come in seven options: espresso, black, white, three drip-filter coffees, and coffee tonic. The bites are tightly edited as well, from cake slices to dainty pastries.
(Image credit: Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters / Facebook)
Just south of City Square and by Pasar Karat night market, The Replacement is a spot for brunch dishes like soft shell crab bao, eggs Benedict, and a breakfast platter generously stocked with beef bacon, scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, and muesli toast. For a snack, the tomato soup with cheese toast is a classic, followed by salted caramel churros as dessert.
(Image credit: The Replacement – Lodge & Kitchen / Facebook)
9 /11
The Brew Orchestra stakes their reputation on the tiramisu, which they spike with rum. For brunch, the cafe serves dishes such as the hulking Monster Burger with spicy fried chicken, and churns out grain bowls with toppings of sous-vide rosemary chicken breast for lunch. Enjoy them with flavoured brews like Dalgona coffee and banana latte.
(Image credit: The Brew Orchestra / Facebook)
10 /11
From the Malaysian Royal Family to Jay Chou, a laundry list of big names has made the trek to Taman Mount Austin for The Founders. Owner Soon is also larger-than-life – he calls himself Daddy – and together with cofounder Alexa Ooi, they serve a worldly cuisine that goes from quesadilla with tom yum scrambled eggs to beef patty bagels. For dessert, look for the croissant waffles with blackcurrant ice cream, and burnt cheesecake.
(Image credit: The FOUNDERS Cafe / Facebook)
11 /11
Just a few streets of KSL mall is Vamos. There is an extensive range of drinks on tap from flavoured kombucha to nitro coffee, to be drunk alongside sandwiches packing pastrami, pepperoni grilled cheese, and peanut butter and jam. End it off with their signature apple pie, entirely made in-house from crust to green apple filling.
(Image credit: Vamos Coffee Roastery / Facebook)