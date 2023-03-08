20 must-try matcha cafes in KL and PJ for the best matcha desserts

Are you in search of a cosy cafe where you can enjoy a warm cup of tea and indulge your sweet tooth? Matcha lovers and hojicha enthusiasts, you’re in luck! We have compiled a list of 20 cafes in Kuala Lumpur that serve some of the most delicious hojicha and matcha desserts you will ever taste.

Whether you prefer a light and creamy gelato or a unique croissant taiyaki, you will find it on this list. In fact, our picks are so diverse that you might just be spoilt for choice. However, we have included details about each cafe and its specialities to help make your decision a little easier.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your friends and family and head over to one of these amazing cafes for a sweet and unforgettable experience. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

The best cafes in KL and PJ to enjoy hojicha and matcha desserts

Oh Cha Matcha





Oh Cha Matcha is a cosy cafe located in TTDI, Kuala Lumpur. This cafe offers a variety of matcha and hojicha desserts, such as matcha latte, matcha kakigori, hojicha ice cream, and many more. If you’re a true fan of matcha, this is definitely a place worth checking out. Aside from these wonderful matcha and hojicha desserts, they also have a wellness elixir series centred around their ingredient.

You can also shop for matcha mixing tools here, for when you want a soothing cup in the comforts of your home. Around the festive season, they also drop seasonal treats infused with matcha too, so be sure to pay them a visit come Raya and Chinese New Year!

You may also order here.

Address: 130, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Soft Launch Cafe

Waffle lovers, rejoice. Soft Launch Cafe is the place to hit when you have a hankering for everything waffle related. From the quintessential strawberry waffle (that’s packed to the brim) to a waffle breakfast spread, you will find that it also house a secret fan-favourite: the Fluffly Matcha Tiramisu. While it may not have the biggest hojicha and matcha desserts offering, this may just have you coming back for more.

Address: 1-101, 1-101, Jalan Radin Bagus, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, 57000 Kuala Lumpur

Mei by Fat Spoon





A Japanese-inspired cafe, Mei by Fat Spoon is a buzzing hotspot amongst Sri Hartamas locals. Known for its cosy and relaxing atmosphere, it’s an especially great place to unwind after a long day.

The glorious cornucopia of matcha and hojicha desserts menu is hands-down the reason you should pay this place a visit. Matcha and hojicha cakes, lattes, different kinds of butter, and more are available here. They also have a new addition, the matcha brulee, ready to entice.

Address: 22-G, Jalan 27/70a, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Niko Neko Matcha







It’s heaven for matcha and hojicha lovers. A Japanese-style cafe, Niko Neko Matcha celebrates every facet that the ingredient has to offer. This cafe specialises in matcha and offers a wide range of matcha drinks and desserts. Their matcha soft serve ice cream is a must-try, and they also serve matcha latte, matcha fondue, and matcha mochi.

You may also order here.

Address: 181, Jalan Tun HS Lee, Chinatown, 50000 Kuala Lumpur

Aftermeal Desserts





Aftermeal Desserts is a dessert cafe located in Damansara Utama. This cafe offers a variety of desserts, including matcha and hojicha desserts. Their hojicha cheesecake is highly recommended by visitors. In addition, they also serve matcha kakigori that will quench your thirst in this Malaysian heat.

You may also order here.

Address: 52, Jalan SS 21/58, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya

Wizards at Tribeca





Wizards at Tribeca is a cosy cafe located in Imbi. This cafe is known for its unique and quirky interior, which is inspired by the world of Harry Potter. Here, there’s an entire slew of matcha drinks for matcha lovers to guzzle. But the star of the show here is the hojicha strawberry gateau, which is a decadent yet balanced slice that will surely satiate your sweet tooth.

Address: 215, Jalan Imbi, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Bask Malaysia





Love a good slice of burnt cheesecake? Then it’s time to make your pilgrimage to BASK Malaysia, where freshly-baked burnt cheesecakes are waiting to be savoured, and you can also enjoy a cup or two of some of the best matchas in town.

You may also order here.

Address: APW, 29, Jalan Riong, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Desserts by Bu Tian

From tartlets to cheesecakes, Bu Tian will have something for everyone. Particularly so for matcha and hojicha aficionados — the triple houjicha and triple genmaicha cakes are simply one of the best yet. And just like other cafes featured here, they also serve a score of delicious matcha beverages.

Address: 16-1, Jalan Indrahana 1, Taman Indrahana, 58200 Kuala Lumpur

Burrow KL





Famed for their decadent caneles, you will be astounded by their desserts here. With weekly returning patrons, you can expect their consistent quality to be one of its winning traits that will have you returning to this joint again and again.

You may also order here.

Address: Lot GK12, Ground Floor, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 59000 Kuala Lumpur

Ono





Serving you both coffee and matcha, Ono is an aesthetically gratifying cafe that pleases the eyes and the tastebuds. Although known for their hearty sandos, the matcha and hojicha drinks here are also elements that make the cafe an instant favourite to the urbanites. You can also explore the matcha french toast.

You may also order here.

Address: 47, Jalan SS 2/30, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya

Hejau







Over at Hejau, everything is made up of hojicha and matcha — from desserts to drinks. With intriguing delicacies such as Houjicha yakult, matcha turmeric latte, Hejau is the place to go to experience some unconventional matcha and hojicha tidbits. There are also matcha polo buns and matcha apple crumble that will have you eating your fill in matcha.

You may also order here.

Address: Lot G-7, Arcoris Plaza, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

bröom Artisan Bakery & Kitchen





broöom Artisan Bakery & Kitchen is a cafe located in Bukit Bintang. This cafe specialises in artisanal bread and flakey pastries, but also offers a variety of matcha and hojicha desserts. Their matcha and hojicha croissants, in particular, are highly recommended by visitors. If you’re looking for a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea with a freshly baked croissant or pastry, this is the place to be.

You may also order here.

Address: 4, Jln Sin Chew Kee, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur

Maccha Iki





A Japanese-style cafe located in Pandan Indah, Maccha Iki offers a variety of matcha drinks and desserts. Their matcha soft serve ice cream and matcha latte are must-tries, and they also serve matcha roll cake and matcha tiramisu.

Address: No.47G, Jalan Pandan Indah 4/6b, Pandan Indah, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Whimsical Gelateria

This is not your typical gelateria. In fact, this award-winning spot is the winner of the Asia Pacific Gelato World Tour. The menu here features a rainbow of flavourful swirls, including durian! The matcha-flavoured scoops are not your usual ones either—they are laced with complementing zings like jasmine and raspberry.

You may also order here.

Address: FF-17, The Waterfront, 5, Persiaran Residen, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Matcha Hero Kyoto







Made from Marukyu Koyamaen green tea, the desserts and drinks at Match Hero Kyoto will be very much worth the trek into Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Aside from serving lip-smacking matcha and hojicha desserts, it also doubles as a speciality Japanese green tea shop so fans of matcha can also restock their supply here.

Address: Lot P6 . 16 . 00, 168, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Croissant Taiyaki

Also another jewel of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Croissant Taiyaki will have you returning to the Golden Triangle time and time again just for another hit of their taiyaki. Specialising in croissant taiyaki—a Japanese dessert that combines the flakiness of croissants with the sweetness of taiyaki—their matcha and hojicha croissant taiyakis are simply the must-tries of the menu.

Address: Lot 1 . 13 . 01, 168, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Matcha Eight





Addressing Malaysia’s universal love for ice creams, Matcha Eight endeavours to serve the nation with some of the best premium and authentic Japanese tea ice cream in town. The flavours are curated with an exclusive partnership with Michelin-starred Master Chef Takuji Takahasi. Sourcing directly from farmers in Wakuza, patronising this cafe means you’re supporting a farm that has been passed down from one generation to another.

Address: LaLaport BBCC, Lot G-68, Ground Floor, Jln Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Engi Patisserie

This Japanese dessert cafe is an instant crowd-pleaser, especially with its extensive offerings of croissants. But the true spotlight is the Japanese Matcha Red Bean Luxury Whole Tarte, which is available for pre-order. So if you know someone who’s both celebrating an important event and is a lover of matcha, consider ordering this decadent dessert.

You may also order here.

Address: 14, Jalan Nadchatiram, Taman Taynton View, 56000 Cheras

SoftcloudMY

Love a good fluffy Japanese souffle pancake? Well, look no further! At SoftcloudMY, there are soft serves, pancakes, and waffles that are doused in matcha-flavoured goodness.

Address: L1-03, VERVE SHOP, Jalan Kiara 5, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Featured image credit: Hejau; Hero image credit: Wizards at Tribeca

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia