These are the best places across the Klang Valley for chicken rice

Many Malaysians have come to regard chicken rice as being an indispensable staple of local Chinese cuisine, often featuring on most menus where Asian food comes to the fore. So much so that the hunt for the best chicken rice in the Klang Valley is often a common pursuit for many local foodies.

The dish is typically associated with the Chinese-Hainanese diasporic community, who has been credited for introducing and popularising their interpretation of the dish within the Southeast Asian region. Hainanese chicken rice is believed to have been adapted from the recipe used to prepare Wenchang chicken, which can be traced all the way back to the Qin dynasty.

In a contemporary setting, a serving of chicken rice today usually consists of a few key building blocks. This includes the namesake chicken, which can either be steamed or roasted, depending on your preference. This is then followed by fluffy, fragrant rice that is prepared using chicken broth. And finally, throw in some cucumber slices and a side of ginger garlic chili sauce to complete the dish.

Of course, other variations on the chicken rice dish exist depending on the region you happen to be in, such as Thailand and Indonesia. But otherwise, the core components remain deliciously familiar to fans of chicken rice across the board. Without further ado, let us share some of our top recommendations for the best chicken rice across the Klang Valley.

Top 10 best chicken rice in the Klang Valley

1. Nam Heong Chicken Rice

A heritage name that has been around since 1938, the Nam Heong restaurant along Jalan Sultan continues to remain a firm favourite among locals for their chicken rice. The recipe is said to be the very same one used since its inception and has remained relatively unchanged for a whopping eight decades. While other franchised outlets that bear the Nam Heong name may not necessarily live up to its reputation, the original Jalan Sultan store definitely does. It was even awarded a spot on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list.

And that’s for good reason, given how Nam Heong’s chicken is reliably succulent, whether prepared poached or roasted. Dip it in the tangy ginger garlic chili sauce with an added dollop of mashed ginger for the perfect accompaniment to your meal.

Operating hours: 10AM – 6PM (closed on Mondays)

Address: 56, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 03-2022 3818

2. Loke Yun Restaurant

Founded by Mr Pang Gui in 1971 from a humble hawker stall in Nan Yuan Restaurant, Loke Yun quickly won over the hearts and stomaches of Ampang residents with their hearty servings of chicken rice. With mounting success came the eventual decision to set up his very own restaurant, which continues to occupy the same space today.

Committed to preserving and maintaining the standards by which they are known for, Loke Yun only uses free-range, corn-fed chickens in their recipes, which makes for a more tender, succulent mouth-feel in every bite.

Operating hours: 10AM – 3PM, 5PM – 7.30PM (closed on Thursdays)

Address: 158, Jalan Besar Ampang, Pekan Ampang, 68000 Ampang, Selangor

Contact: 03-4291 9884

3. Chee Meng Nasi Ayam Restaurant

Given the fact that many traditional Chinese chicken rice shops tend to be non-Halal, finding a good chicken rice spot that would be suitable for Muslims can be a bit of a challenge. But rest assured, Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng has all the essentials prepared in a suitably authentic fashion.

The only Halal chicken rice proprietor to receive a Michelin Bib Gourmand title in 2022, the stalwart name traces its roots back to a humble chicken rice and porridge business from the 1960s. Today, they’re renowned for their poached and roasted chickens, served alongside dishes you won’t find in any other chicken rice shop such as water spinach cooked with spicy shrimp paste (kangkung belacan), prawns cooked in spicy chili paste (sambal udang), and even tomyum soup.

Operating hours: 11AM – 7PM (opens daily)

Address: Sub Lot A-1, Batu 4 1, 4, Jln Klang Lama, 58000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 03-7972 7551

4. Hainan Chicken Rice @ Sum Thor Restaurant

A neighbourhood haunt best known and frequented only by those who live near Taman Melawati and Wangsa Melawati, the Hainan Chicken Rice stall at Sum Thor Restaurant is an incredibly well-guarded secret. Come noon, and you should be prepared to be confronted with a line that occasionally spills out onto the tarmac as the lunch crowd waits for their takeaway servings of chicken rice.

But take our advice and enjoy the meal there, as the chicken rice comes served with a bowl of complimentary soup that is tasty to the last drop. As for the chicken itself, it’s tender and doused with a savoury-sweet soy sauce that makes for a tasty addition to the ginger-infused rice. Order a bowl of pickled mustard greens (酸菜) for a proper indulgence.

Operating hours: 7AM – 3PM (closes on Wednesday)

Address: 20, Jalan Bandar 1, Au 2, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

Contact: 012-646 3348

5. Fook Loong Chicken Rice @ M-TWO Restaurant