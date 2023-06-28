It’s hard to pinpoint one particular factor to the perfect donut, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best bakeries in Singapore so you can decide for yourself.

Donuts don’t get enough credit in the dessert world, especially when cakes, macarons, and tarts have become the go-to sweet treat. But there’s plenty to love about these fluffy, sugar-coated morsels. Maybe it’s the way your teeth sinks into the warm, melt-in-your-mouth pillows, as the smooth, velvety cream threatens to ooze out. Or perhaps it’s the addictive rush from the deep-fried rings that you can’t get enough of.

Local icy desserts like chendol and ice kacang might be popular in this infernal heat, but our love for donuts – stuffed or not – have remained, and they’re best had at these bakeries in Singapore. We’re talking a spectrum of flavours too, from local-approved ones like Milo Dinosaur and Ondeh Ondeh, to the good ol’ chocolate fudge and strawberry jelly. If you’re a fan of mochi, Japanese chain Mister Donut and Korean bakery Donas8 has also landed in Singapore to offer their versions of the popular afternoon snack, albeit in a chewier form.

If you’ve been craving these freshly-made pillows and rings of joy, here’s where to get some.

(Hero and featured image credits: Mister Donut)

11 bakeries for the best donuts and bombolinis in Singapore today: