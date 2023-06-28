It’s hard to pinpoint one particular factor to the perfect donut, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best bakeries in Singapore so you can decide for yourself.
Donuts don’t get enough credit in the dessert world, especially when cakes, macarons, and tarts have become the go-to sweet treat. But there’s plenty to love about these fluffy, sugar-coated morsels. Maybe it’s the way your teeth sinks into the warm, melt-in-your-mouth pillows, as the smooth, velvety cream threatens to ooze out. Or perhaps it’s the addictive rush from the deep-fried rings that you can’t get enough of.
Local icy desserts like chendol and ice kacang might be popular in this infernal heat, but our love for donuts – stuffed or not – have remained, and they’re best had at these bakeries in Singapore. We’re talking a spectrum of flavours too, from local-approved ones like Milo Dinosaur and Ondeh Ondeh, to the good ol’ chocolate fudge and strawberry jelly. If you’re a fan of mochi, Japanese chain Mister Donut and Korean bakery Donas8 has also landed in Singapore to offer their versions of the popular afternoon snack, albeit in a chewier form.
If you’ve been craving these freshly-made pillows and rings of joy, here’s where to get some.
11 bakeries for the best donuts and bombolinis in Singapore today:
Homegrown brand, The Fat Kid Bakery, made waves on social media last year with their fluffy sourdough bombolonis. Armed with a two-year-old sourdough starter, the doughnuts go through a lengthy fermentation process of 72 hours for optimal flavour development and a tall soft crumb, before the donuts are generously stuffed with fillings like Roasted Hazelnut, Earl Grey Milk Tea, Citrus and Sea Salt Maple. The pillowy bombolinis are available in boxes of four, eight, 10, and 12.
Opening hours: 9am – 5pm
(Image credit: @iris.nihao/Instagram)
The stuffed donuts at Doughnut Shack are one of the most reliable ones around if you’re craving something sweet. Apart from regular-sized bombolonis, they’ve got an assorted range of mini doughnuts that are too good to pass up: who doesn’t love the idea of popping the fluffy treats into their mouths whole anyway? The Nutella flavour bombos are a crowd favourite, but we recommend getting the Horlicks Dinosaur Cream and Creme Brûlée flavours too.
Opening hours: 11am – 7pm daily (closed on Mondays)
(Image credit: @burntbreado/Instagram)
From the one Michelin-starred Burnt Ends comes Burnt Ends Bakery, the bread and pastry wing of the restaurant. While diners can get the assorted box of five donuts here (a fixed flavour wheel of Vanilla Cream, Nutella, Pandan, Milo Dinosaur and Lemon Meringue) to try, we find most going back for the Milo Dinosaur time and time again. After all, no one can resist a brioche donut packed with milo cream, milo biscuit and a dusting of milo powder.
Opening hours: 8am – 4pm (Thursday to Sunday)
(Image credit: Burnt Ends Bakery/Facebook)
If you’ve not heard of Haritts, can you even call yourself a donuts fan? The famed Japanese-style stuffed donuts that made waves in Tokyo and Taiwan have landed in Singapore, serving up the same chewy and pillowy treats as they do in their other queue-worthy outposts. Here, only small batches of donuts are made each time, which sees popular flavours such as matcha, yuzu, and pistachio. Pre-orders sell quickly online, and even faster at the store in Havelock Road, so move fast.
Opening hours: 10.30am – 5pm (closed Monday and Saturday)
(Image credit: @missrachelrawr)
South Korea is known for being the birthplace of many amazing desserts, one of them being the chapssal doughnut. If you can’t find the time to fly down, you can still satisfy your cravings for the chewy treat at Donas8, which specialises in Korean mochi donuts. Three types of donuts are available here – Chewy Donut, Bombolini, and Twisted Donut – and each are made with glutinous rice flour. If you can’t decide on a flavour, get ’em all, or hit up the Strawberry Bombolini ($5.50), which is packed with a satisfying strawberry cream filling. Meanwhile, the twisted doughnuts (known as kkwabaegi) here are topped with cream and come in a variety of flavours, such as Tiramisu, Biscoff, Strawberry, and Caramel.
Opening hours: 10am–10pm daily
(Image credit: Donas8)
It didn’t take long for Mister Donut to open another outlet in Singapore. Shortly after its opening at Bishan’s Junction 8, the popular Japanese chain announced that it’ll bring its kawaii donuts to Velocity @ Novena Square too. Highlights here include the Pon De Ring, which features eight dough balls shaped into a circle, as well as the ridged French Cruller doughnuts, and traditional yeast doughnuts in flavours such as Honey Dip and Sugar Raised, all of which are perfect with a cup of coffee.
Opening hours: 11am to 8:30pm daily
(Image credit: Mister Donut)
Masterchef Singapore Runner-up Genevieve Lee first started Sourbombe Bakery as a home business last year. A whirlwind of orders later – Sourbombe Bakery has finally found itself a physical home in Park Mall, just across Dhoby Ghaut station. It isn’t even the Masterchef moniker that has won the hearts of diners around the island either; the fluffy, flavoursome bombolinis are pretty addictive. Nine sourbombe flavours available at any time, complete with six signatures, and three limited-edition ones that are set to rotate quarterly.
Opening hours: 10.30am – 5.30pm
(Image credit: Sourbombe Bakery)
Like Sourbombe Bakery, Puffs And Peaks Bakery also made the transition to a hybrid store model after gaining success from their online store. The mother and daughter duo behind the brand now churns out some of the best stuffed donuts in limited quantities from a humble bakery-cafe in Tampines, so be sure to swing by early to join the queue. Our favourites from the cloud-like stuffed donuts selection include the Blackcurrant Peanut Butter, Matcha and Taro. Fair warning: the menu changes frequently, so these flavours aren’t available all the time.
Opening hours: 10.30am – 5pm (closed Monday – Wednesday)
(Image credit: @puffsandpeaks)
Housed along the bustling Telok Ayer in Singapore’s CBD, City Donut is best known for donuts with a Singaporean twist. This means that you can expect flavours such as Pandan Ondeh-Ondeh, which sees a delicious gula melaka coconut filling, as well as Orh Nee and Pulut Hitam, both of which taste just like the traditional desserts that’s named after.
Opening hours: 9am – 6pm (closed on Sunday)
(Image credit: @citydonutsg/Instagram)
If you’re more of a purist, and prefer your doughnuts done the old-school way, Delish Hotel Pillow Donuts still makes its sugar ring donuts the traditional way, and is fried to perfection before being generously coated with icing sugar. Stuffed donuts here are also popular, and bestsellers include the Durian Pengat and Caramel Kaya.
Opening hours: Open 24 hours daily
(Image credit: @welovedelish/Instagram)
Foodies would know just how long the queues were when San Franciso bakery Mr Holmes Bakehouse first opened in Singapore at Pacific Plaza. Now, the popular bakery has also opened at Raffles Place’s MYP Centre and 1 Rochester Park, offering favourites such as the Black Sesame Donut and tangy Key Lime Donut.
Opening hours: 8am – 8pm daily
(Image credit: @mrholmesbakehousesg/Instagram)