Top 8 places that serve the best durian in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor

Craving for some indulgent and creamy durian? Look no further, check out our list of the best durian stalls in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Durian is a fruit that is not only known for its unique and complex flavour but also for its strong odor, which can be divisive among people. Its flavour is often described as a combination of sweet, savoury, and slightly bitter notes, which can vary depending on the type of durian and its ripeness. The chewy texture of the durian also makes it stand out from other fruits, providing a satisfying and indulgent mouthfeel.

However, the best time to enjoy durian is between June and August, particularly the Musang King variety, which is highly sought after by locals and visitors alike. This is the season when the fruit is at its best, with a creamy and rich texture that is simply irresistible.

If you’re a durian lover and looking to satisfy your cravings, now is the perfect time to do so. According to a report by a news media outlet, there is currently a surge in the supply of durian, thanks to bumper harvests from plantations in Pahang, Johor, and Genting Highlands. This has resulted in lower prices for consumers, making it more affordable to indulge in this beloved fruit.

To help you find the best places to buy durians in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, we have curated a list of the top eight durian stalls. Our list not only takes into account the quality and affordability of the durians but also factors in the overall experience of buying and consuming the fruit. So, whether you’re a seasoned durian enthusiast or a first-timer, you can trust our list to guide you to the best durian stalls in the area.

Don’t miss out on the chance to taste the creamy and delectable goodness of Musang King durian, and explore the many facets of this fascinating fruit.

Here’s where to get the best durian in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor

Durian Hill

Durian Hill describes durian Musang King as the creme brulee of Asia, and being durian lovers ourselves, we can definitely agree! Taking pride in serving quality durians that are fresh from the orchard, head over to Durian Hill SS2 when the durian season is here.

Durian Hill is a popular durian stall that takes pride in serving the highly acclaimed Musang King durian variety, which has been dubbed as the ‘creme brulee of Asia’ due to its rich and creamy texture and delectable flavour. The stall is known for providing fresh and high-quality durians that come straight from the orchard, ensuring that customers get to enjoy the fruit at its best. Durian Hill at SS2 has become a go-to destination for durian enthusiasts during the durian season, and is highly recommended for those looking to indulge in the best durians that Malaysia has to offer. Whether you’re a seasoned durian lover or a first-timer, Durian Hill is a great option for anyone looking to explore the unique and complex flavours of this fascinating fruit.

Address: PT 1976, Jalan SS2/64, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to get yourself some durian!

TipTop Durian

If you’re looking for more quality durian Musang King in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, TipTop Durian has it! Straight from the farms in Raub, Pahang, they also offer express delivery where you’ll receive your durian orders within 90 minutes.

TipTop Durian is another great option for those looking to indulge in high-quality durians in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. They source their durians straight from the farms in Raub, Pahang, ensuring that customers get to enjoy the freshest and most authentic fruit possible. In addition to their in-store offerings, TipTop Durian also offers express delivery, where customers can enjoy their durians within 90 minutes of ordering. If you’re a fan of the king of fruits and you’re looking for a reliable and convenient option to satisfy your cravings, TipTop Durian is definitely worth checking out.

Address: 28-2, Jln Radin Bagus 3, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, 57000 Kuala Lumpur

Visit their website to get yourself some durian!

SS2 Durian House Stall

Located in Selangor, SS2 Durian House Stall is a highly recommended spot for durian enthusiasts who are looking for the best deals on Musang King durians. This stall is particularly well-known for offering the highly-acclaimed and much sought-after variety of durian at a very reasonable price of RM70 per box (400g). In addition to its affordability, SS2 Durian House Stall also often has attractive promotions listed on their website, making it a great option for those who are looking for a reliable and budget-friendly place to satisfy their durian cravings. Whether you’re a seasoned durian lover or a first-timer, SS2 Durian House Stall is definitely worth considering for its quality, affordability, and overall great value.

Address: PT1967, Jalan SS 2/61, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 12 PM – 12 AM

Visit their website to get yourself some durian!

DurianMan SS2

DurianMan SS2 is a well-established and reputable durian stall that has been serving customers since 1998. The owners of DurianMan SS2 are highly knowledgeable about durians and are committed to providing the best durian varieties to their customers. With years of experience in the industry, they have developed a keen understanding of the fruit’s unique flavours, textures, and aromas, and are able to recommend the best varieties based on their customers’ preferences.

The stall is known for its fresh and delicious durians, and its Musang King variety is particularly famous for its creamy, rich texture and delectable flavour. So, head over to DurianMan SS2 and treat yourself to the best durians in town!

Address: 7680, Jalan SS2/24, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 11 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 11 AM – 12 AM (Fridays to Sundays)

Visit their website to get yourself some durian!

Durian Bear

Durian Bear is an excellent option for individuals who are looking to purchase Musang King durians in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Customers can enjoy the convenience of Durian Bear’s home delivery service, which is particularly beneficial during the hot weather. In addition to their high-quality durians, Durian Bear also offers a halal-certified Pandan Coconut Jelly, which is a great complement to the unique and complex flavours of the durian fruit. This makes Durian Bear a great option for anyone looking to satisfy their cravings for delicious and indulgent treats.

Address: 34-1, Jalan 14/22, Seksyen 14, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 12 PM – 8 PM

Visit their website to get yourself some durian!

SS2 Durian Glasshause

SS2 Durian Glasshause is one of the must-visit durian stalls in the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor area. Their reputation for selling fresh and high-quality Musang King durians precedes them, as they source them directly from the orchards in Pahang. This guarantees that customers get to enjoy the fruit at its best, with its creamy and rich texture and delectable flavour. But that’s not all – SS2 Durian Glasshause also offers a wide range of other durian varieties such as D24 and Butter King, providing customers with a variety of options to choose from. So whether you’re a seasoned durian enthusiast or a first-timer, SS2 Durian Glasshause is definitely worth visiting if you’re on the hunt for quality and variety in your durians.

Address: Lot 25588 Jalan SS2/64, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 12 PM – 12 AM

Visit their Facebook page to get yourself some durian!

318 Durian Stall

If you happen to be in the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur, searching for a place to purchase the highly sought-after Musang King durians, then look no further than the 318 Durian Stall. This stall is a great option for individuals who are on a budget but still want to indulge in the creamy and delectable goodness of this fascinating fruit. At the 318 Durian Stall, you can buy high-quality Musang King durians at varying prices depending on the grade of the fruit. The B grade durians are priced at RM28 per kilo, while the A grade durians cost RM38 per kilo. If you have a penchant for the alcoholic, bitter taste of the XO variety, then you’re in luck because 318 Durian Stall sells them at RM25 per kilo. Despite the low prices, the quality of the fruit is not compromised in any way, and the stall is often packed with customers. So, if you’re on a tight budget but still want to satisfy your cravings for Musang King durians, 318 Durian Stall is definitely worth considering as a top option.

Address: Jalan Gembira, Taman Gembira, 58200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Visit their Facebook page to get yourself some durian!

DurianBB Park

DurianBB Park is a one-of-a-kind durian stall that first started in Hong Kong in 2015 and has since expanded to other countries such as China, Macau, Singapore, and now Malaysia. This unique durian stall stands out from traditional durian stalls with its offering of a private parking area, a spacious dining area equipped with ceiling fans, fresh durians, durian sampling platters, durian products and souvenirs, washrooms, and hand-washing areas.

At DurianBB Park, customers can choose from a variety of five different durian types, namely Musang King, D101, D13 Golden Bun, Durian Kampung, and D24 or XO, all sourced from orchards in Malaysia. Fresh durians are available daily during the durian season, and customers are guaranteed to enjoy the fruit at its best.

Whether you’re a seasoned durian lover or a first-timer, DurianBB Park provides a unique and convenient experience for all. So, if you’re on the hunt for a durian stall that not only offers great durians but also provides a comfortable and spacious environment to enjoy them in, be sure to check out DurianBB Park.

Address: 15, Jalan Kamuning, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM

Visit their website to get yourself some durian!

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Mufid Majnun)