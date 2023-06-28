These are the places to go for the best fish head noodles in KL and Selangor

Strike up a conversation with any local foodie and chances are, they’d have at least one place in mind to recommend where the best fish head noodles can be had in the city. And that’s no surprise when the dish has quickly become a beacon of comfort dining for so many in the broad realm of Chinese cooking, easily earning familiar ubiquity among

Of course, that’s not to say that the humble, hawker centre staple is easy to prepare. The key lies typically in the richness of its broth, which combines fish stock, pickled vegetables, and evaporated milk to achieve an almost silken mouth feel in every spoonful. The soup is then doused over rice vermicelli noodles and served with either fish meat or fish paste with tofu and tomato slices to complete the meal.

The precise origins of fish head noodles remain murky at best, with many restaurants and stalls often associating it with those of Teochew descent. On the other hand, some sources claim that the most recognisable iteration of the fish head noodles recipe hails from across the Causeway in Singapore. Irrespective of its origins, the popularity of fish head noodles among locals on both sides of the border remains unchallenged.

Best fish head noodles in KL and Selangor

1. Goon Wah XO Fish Head Noodle Restaurant

Ranking high on the list of many fish head noodle spots in Kuala Lumpur, Goon Wah XO Fish Head Noodle Restaurant is easily a fan favourite by a considerable margin. The original outlet in Kuchai Lama continues to draw in long lines that crawl out from its shopfront, teeming with first-timers and returning faces who need no further convincing of the restaurant’s appeal.

Served in a clay pot filled to the brim with a rich broth that is laced with vibrant acidity, each serving naturally comes with all the typical accompaniments such as fried fish head pieces, yam slices, salted vegetables, and tomato slices. But it’s the addition of XO sauce, which contributes to an added layer of umami sweetness that brings gastronomes back for more.

Address: G13, Jalan 3/115c, Taman Kuchai Jaya, 58200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8.30AM – 4PM (closed on Sundays)

Contact: +6 012-297 7284

2. Norway Salmon Fish Head Noodles Restaurant

As one can imagine, the type of fish used plays a significant component in preparing a bowl of fish head noodles. Most conventional recipes make use of groupers, flounders, or snakeheads by default. However, for one fish head noodle stall in Kepong, their proprietors have opted to take a road less travelled where this is concerned and have been incorporating the use of salmon fish heads instead.

The soup is predictably redolent, with a creamy body courtesy of a combination of fish broth and evaporated milk. And while leaning away from the typical, the incorporation of fried salmon fish here surprisingly doesn’t taste out of place on the palate. Not a fan of fish? Well, you can also have your noodles with fish paste, fish meat, or even prawns.

Address: G4, Jalan Jambu, Jinjang Selatan, 52000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8AM – 3.30PM

Contact: +6 010-432 6867

3. Woo Pin Fish Head Noodles Restaurant

Another common recommendation for fish head noodles within the Klang Valley area would be Woo Pin, located in Taman Danau Desa. Occupying a corner lot, you’ll know you’ve arrived when you are greeted with packed tables teeming with diners. As is the case with other fish head noodle restaurants that have been met with rave reviews, the true star here is in the soup and quality of their fish head pieces.

Speaking of the latter, word of mouth confirms that the fried fish served here is both fresh and yielding. One will no doubt note the gentle flaking of each piece that while browned on the outside, retains a great deal of moisture in its flesh. We recommend dipping it in the restaurant’s signature sambal belacan sauce for an added kick that also helps cut through the richness of the soup.

Address: 37, Jalan 1/109f, Taman Danau Desa, 58100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 9PM (closed on Fridays)

Contact: +6 017-209 9020

4. Soon Soon Lye Salmon Fish Head

Rest assured that if you didn’t find the first salmon fish head noodle restaurant to your liking, you can always try another interpretation of the same recipe at Soon Soon Lye. Relatively unassuming in its setup, the restaurant sports a penchant for using only premium varieties of fish in their fish head noodles.

This includes the namesake salmon fish as expected, but adds to the sumptuousness by also offering cod fish for those looking to turn their meal into a proper indulgence. Predictably, the inherent sweetness of cod further enhances the potency of the soup, making it a de-facto favourite for regulars.

Address: Restoran Wai Wai, 149-G, Block J Tanming Boulevard, Jalan Meranti Jaya 3/1, Taman Meranti Jaya, 47120 Puchong, Selangor

Operating hours: 8AM – 9PM (closed on Fridays)

Contact: +6 012-711 1066

5. Kaki Bola XO Fish Head Noodle

Here are two non-negotiable aspects of fried foods — it needs to be cooked crisp, and it needs to be served fresh. At Kaki Bola XO Fish Head Noodle, they know this well enough to attract a considerable fanbase around their servings of fried fish that go alongside piping hot bowls of fish head noodles.

The reviews speak for themselves online with many commending the quality of the fried fish, in addition to a tangy soup emboldened with X.O sauce that isn’t muddled by the cloying fullness of evaporated milk. You may also choose to have your noodles with a more acute kick with their tomyum soup, or a clear soup for those with a less intrepid palate.

Address: 6 1, No. 23, Jalan Manis 7, Taman Segar, 2 Miles, Jln Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan, 56100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8AM – 2PM

Contact: +6 017-349 0828

6. Soon Soon Pan Mee & Fish Head Restaurant

Damansara Perdana residents are most likely to be familiar with Soon Soon for their wide ribbons of pan mee, prepared true to tradition. But as their name would imply, fish head noodles also happen to be a restaurant specialty that one would do well not to miss out on.

In most instances where fish head noodles are concerned, the use of evaporated milk results in an instantly familiar off-white soup that promises a velveteen mouth-feel. But owing to the generous use of tomatoes in their soup, every bowl here carries a hearty tinge of joyful orange that is ever so slightly more acidic than comparable fish head noodles served elsewhere.

Address: 18-1, Jalan PJU 8/5c, Damansara Perdana, 47820 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 7.30AM – 3PM

Contact: +6 012-634 6662

7. Moon Kee Fish Head Noodles Restaurant

If indulgence is key and you’re not big on salmon or cod, then Moon Kee Fish Head Noodles makes their case as a strong contender on this list. Each bowl is complemented by either your choice of threadfin fish, grouper, or even dragon grouper for the diner with deep pockets.

Naturally, the restaurant’s team doesn’t skip a beat where cooking technique is concerned, expertly bringing out the best qualities in the premium cuts of fish used. Do anticipate slightly longer wait times if you’re planning to join the lunch crowd, though.

Address: 48, Jln 19/3, Seksyen 19, 46400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 9.30AM – 7.30PM (Mondays to Saturdays), 9AM – 4PM (Sundays)

Contact: +6 03-7954 1518

8. Fish & Noodle House Restaurant

No points for accurately guessing what Fish & Noodle House Restaurant is best known for! Found within the budding food enclave of Damansara Kim, this entrant easily stands shoulder-to-shoulder alongside its nearby contemporaries (Kompassion, The Swimming Cow, Sweet Inn Restaurant come to mind).

Each bowl is cooked to order to ensure consistency of quality, with diners commending the richness of their soup as a reason to make return visits. Another key highlight comes by way of pan-fried salmon slices which strike the coveted balance between texture and flavour without compromising either.

Address: 77, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 8AM – 4PM (closed on Mondays)

Contact: +6 016-395 8737

9. Mr Fish Fish & Seafood Noodles

If convenience is high on your list where hunting down a bowl of fish head noodles is concerned, then Mr Fish Fish & Seafood Noodles’ chain of outlets across the Klang Valley. Located in six different retail hotspots, this makes them the most accessible recommendation on our list by a wide margin.

But don’t be fooled by their spick-and-span commercial appeal, for the success of their business has been reliably built upon a consistent output of tasty fish head noodles. What’s more, they also serve other Teochew staples including Teochew porridge replete with fried fish slices.

Address: Outlets can be found in 1 Utama, Damen Mall, Gamuda Walk, Atria Shopping Gallery, Bandar Botanic, and Setia Eco Park

10. Yvonne Fish Head Noodles @ May Mey Seafood Restaurant

A relatively obscure entry on our list would be the fish head noodle stall which operates exclusively during the day at May Mey Seafood Restaurant in Kuala Ampang. Operated by the namesake Yvonne who mans the stoves herself, the stall has reportedly been running for a whopping 14 years.

Of course, you can choose to have your fish head noodles with either fried slices of grouper, carp, or salmon. But from our personal experience, consider doing yourself the favour of asking for a few pieces of fried fish paste as well. These delightfully springy morsels are sure to have one asking for seconds.

Address: May Mey Gourmet Seafood Restaurant, 2, Lorong Awan 6, Kuala Ampang, Ampang, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8AM – 2.30PM (closed on every second Wednesday of the month)

Contact: +6 012-6439733

Feature and hero image credits: Mr Fish Fish & Seafood Noodles/Facebook