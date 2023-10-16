Chill out at these places serving the best ice cream in Singapore

For a reprieve from the unrelenting heat, check out these places with the best ice cream in Singapore.

Ice cream can be found virtually everywhere in Singapore, but this guide shines a light on the people who churn it the old fashioned way. They primarily use milk, cream, and eggs, and flavour it with natural ingredients like fresh fruits and nuts. If there is a blue milk ice cream, it came from butterfly pea flower, and not from a sad cow.

Some of these brands have expanded into chains, which is a boon when seeking out the best ice cream in Singapore. The largest is Udders, whose reach spans multiple locations around the island and even to the sky – they are served as part of the inflight meal on Singapore Airlines. Others include The Daily Scoop – around since 2004 – Salted Caramel, Creamier, and Lickers.

Vegan ice cream has also taken hold. Brands like Kind Kones, Heartbreak Melts, and Van Leeuwen prove you do not need dairy to enjoy well-made, interesting ice cream from chocolate to torch ginger.

Find out more below, then check out where to get the best gelato in Singapore.

(Hero and featured images credits: Apiary; Salted Caramel)

Where to find the best ice cream in Singapore