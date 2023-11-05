10 best Japanese curry places in Singapore to spice up your next trip

So you love curry but can’t take the typical heat that comes with Indian curries? We’re not saying they’re the same, but Japanese curry still makes for a pretty good alternative the next time your cravings for spice hits. But not all Japanese curry is made the same, so here are some of the best in Singapore to head to.

Besides exquisite sushi, comforting soupy ramen, and crispy tonkatsu, Japanese Curry, or カレー karē, is also one of Japan’s representative foods familiar to diners.

The Japanese are proud of their unique version of curry, especially since the dish often appears in Japanese popular culture like drama series and anime. Netflix’s Midnight Diner even featured a bowl of the delectable Japanese Curry Ramen, a Japanese dish that can comfort cravings and a hungry appetite when served piping hot, despite its humble appearance.

What’s special about Japanese curry?

Like Indian curry, Japanese curry has a rich stew-like appearance, except it tastes uniquely different. The brief origins of this dish occurred when the Europeans imported curry from India and invented a typical form of curry powder so the dish could be made without having to master the intricacies of spices.

This form of curry was then introduced to Japan during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). Since then, the Japanese have adapted it to suit their palates, transforming it into a thicker, starchier, and sweeter stew.

At one point, Japanese curry was even eaten more than sushi or tempura, and is as popular as ramen in Japan, as noted in an article by Vice.

What goes into Japanese curry?

The main sauce of Japanese curry is created with a pre-prepared curry powder and roux. With convenience in mind, the curry powder usually consists of a basic Indian spices blend.

Typically, Japanese curry is thicker in texture. Taste-wise, it is sweeter and less spicy than its Indian and Thai counterparts. This stew often includes vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and onions, which add to the flavour and sweetness of the curry. You also can find proteins like pork, beef, and chicken in the mix, although it’s also popular to have it with pork or chicken katsu (cutlet).

Japanese curry is usually consumed with a large tablespoon, so don’t be surprised if it’s presented to you at curry houses, whether you’re in Singapore or Japan. The dish can come with sides like fukujinzuke garnish (sweet pickles) or rakkyo (pickled Japanese scallion).

Although the Japanese curry we know is thick and rich in texture, there’s also the Hokkaido variation or Sapporo Soup Curry. You’ll find more vegetables like broccoli, mushrooms and okra chunks in this flavourful alternative.

(Hero and feature image credit: CoCo ICHIBANYA)

10 best Japanese curry restaurants and stalls in Singapore today: