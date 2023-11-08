Where to eat the juiciest hairy crab in Hong Kong right now

The arrival of fall and the breezy weather ushers in the return of the hairy crab season. The juicy, tender, and succulent delicacy is at its peak from October to November. From the steamed classic dish to creative innovations, we have shortlisted the best places to try hairy crab in Hong Kong.
Before the holiday season is a short but highly sought-after period when hairy crab is most in demand. Despite its short two-month run, the dish is important enough to be the highlight at Cantonese restaurants. The crabs come in varieties, whether it’s the Jiangsu or Taihu crab. And with this diversity, chefs dedicate entire limited-time menus just to serve this beloved dish.
Moreover, meticulous preparation goes into this exquisiteness. So, we argue that you can only really enjoy it in its full glory at the hands of Hong Kong’s talented chefs. In addition to serving the dish the traditional way, some chefs go above and beyond to bring innovative twists to their creations. So, ready your pinchers and see our top picks for hairy crab spots in Hong Kong.
Warning: Eating can get messy but it’s worth it.
The best places to eat hairy crab in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
The Merchants’ limited-time menus showcase the exquisite flavours of Taihu freshwater hairy crabs. Originating from the pristine waters of Taihu Lake, the crabs are highly sought-after in Chinese cuisine, thanks to their meaty claws and creamy roe. Don’t miss the Grand Hairy Crab Feast which highlights the flavourful qualities of hairy crabs. It includes Braised Fish Maw Soup with Hairy Crab Roe and Steamed Xiaolongbao with Hairy Crab. The restaurant is also offering the Chef’s Hairy Crab Roe A La Carte Specials menu which features a selection of dishes that exemplify the rich roe of Taihu hairy crabs. Make sure to try dishes such as Stir-Fried Crab Roe with Sesame Bread Pocket and Stir-Fried Hairy Crab Roe with Clay Pot Rice.
2 /10
This season, Jiangsu Club becomes a home for a joyous celebration of Shanghainese hairy crab delicacies. Prepare yourselves as executive chef Simon Ng Wang-chau and dim sum chef Michael Lam Kuen-chin craft a sumptuous feast with crabs directly sourced from the Jiangsu region and freshly delivered to Hong Kong. By feast, we mean a whopping sixteen hairy crab dishes available during the season! Indulge in newly-created gourmet delights such as Hairy Crab Meat and Roe with French Baguette and a reinvention of the Cantonese pan-seated rice rolls in the Hairy Crab Meat and Roe. But the show-stopping piece at the restaurant is the Baked Hairy Crab with Boneless Free Range Chicken. The beautiful blend of the richness of the hairy crabs and the tender, juicy chicken simply can’t be missed!
3 /10
Cuisine Cuisine is introducing its first-ever Golden Autumn Hairy Crab Feast this season. It features selected, premium six-tael steamed hairy crabs. Another highlight is the Braised Australian Lobster with Crab Roe, boasting a delicious explosion of seafood flavour. Meanwhile, the Stir-Fried Egg White with Crab Roe presents a silky, delicate texture, serving as a contrast to the other flavourful dishes. And to satisfy the most discerning diners, the restaurant selected three premium drinks to pair with the meal: Mortlach 12 Years Single Malt Whisky, Xian Heng 25 Years Hua Diao, and Chateau Minuty Prestige Rosé. Alternatively, guests can also opt for the two-hour free-flowing package of any of the three drinks.
4 /10
One Michelin-starred Duddell’s is known for serving authentic Cantonese cuisine within its beautiful gallery space. This season, the restaurant is unveiling new menus featuring hairy crabs farmed in Lake Taihu. The coveted hairy crab is loved for its sweet flesh and buttery roe and diners can try the delicious delicacy within an eight-course tasting menu! Don’t miss crowd-pleasers such as Xialongbao with Hairy Crab Roe, Braised Noodles with Hairy Crab Roe, and Pan-fried Shrimp Toast with Hairy Crab Roe.
5 /10
It’s time for some succulent hairy crab roe courtesy of Xia Fei Fei. For a limited time only, diners can enjoy the rich, golden, and melt-in-your-mouth hairy crab roe from the exclusive menu. The restaurant is launching a Hairy Crab Roe and Peking Duck set menu for the perfect culinary experience, featuring the best of both roasted duck and seasonal hairy crab roe. Dig into four mouth-watering appetisers before tasting the juicy Double-boiled Minced Pork Meatballs with Hairy Crab Roe. Then, look forward to the crispy yet bouncy Deep-fried Fish Maw Stuffed with Minced Shrimp and Hairy Crab Roe. There are also selected hairy crab roe dishes available to order a la carte in case there’s something you’d like to try.
6 /10
Dig your pincers into the seasonal crab specials at The Chinese Library in Tai Kwun. Chef Junno Li is serving up five new dishes to treat crab lovers to the most sought-after star of the season. Slurp up the rich and creamy Crab Roe Udon or the Braised Fish Maw with Crab Roe. For smaller bites, try the Crab Meat Wonton in Consommé. Of course, you can’t miss the coveted Steamed Hairy Crab, which comes with traditional ginger tea. A perfect combination!
7 /10
Don’t miss the seasonal crab offers from one Michelin-starred Yat Tung Heen. Choose from two new feature menus: an a la carte selection featuring the coveted hairy crab or a set menu with the seasonal mud crab. Regardless of which one you choose, it’s a treat for crab lovers! Among what’s available, don’t miss the Steamed Minced Pork Dumpling with Hairy Crab Roe and Braised Bird’s Nest with Hairy Crab Roe. Alongside the hairy crab dishes, there are also cool weather favorites such as claypot rice to complete your dining experience.
8 /10
Ming Court at Cordis is serving the Wondrous Feast of Hairy Crab set menu to showcase the diverse combinations available using the delectable hairy crabs. Diners can expect premium ingredients such as bird’s nest and tiger prawn on the menu as well. Among the highlights is the Crab Meat Shanghainese Dumpling, packed with tender and juicy fillings in a mouthful bite. Then, there’s the Steamed Whole Hairy Crab, the purest rendition of the delicacy, served alongside slices of ginger and a drizzle of black vinegar.
9 /10
The Jiangsu hairy crab takes centre stage this season at W Hong Kong’s Sing Yin Cantonese Dining. Guests can choose between the generously sized male crab, with its firm and fragrant roe, or the delicately sized female crab, loved for its velvety and soft roe. For a lavish crab feast, try the Pan-fried Stuffed Mish Maw served with Hairy Crab Roe Sauce. The fish maw is fried to a golden hue, revealing a crunch best paired with the special sauce. The culinary journey continues with Stewed Fried Rice with Abalone and Hairy Crab Roe as well as the Crispy Shrimp with Hairy Crab Roe served with rice crackers.
10 /10
Contemporary Cantonese restaurant Nam Fong is offering a new eight-course hairy crab menu this season for lunch and dinner. Executive chef Quentin Leung meticulously highlights the buttery flavours and irresistible umami of hairy crab. Savour the tantalising crispy crust of the Deep-fried Fish Maw with Hairy Crab Roe and Hairy Crab Meat. Then, savour the fresh Shanghainese-style Soup Dumpling with Minced Pork before digging into the Steamed Whole Hairy Crab. Other seasonal recommendations include the Tossed Noodles with Hairy Crab Roe and Meat as well as the Crispy Dough Stick with Hairy Crab Roe and Meat.
Hero image credit: Jiangsu Club, featured image credit: Ming Court
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Where can I eat hairy crabs in Hong Kong?
There are many places to eat hairy crab in Hong Kong including Jiangsu Club, Ming Court, and The Chinese Library.
-Is hairy crab expensive?
Due to its meticulous preparation process, hairy crab can be a bit expensive.
-Are hairy crabs safe to eat?
Hairy crabs are safe to eat unless you have an allergy.