8 best restaurants to check out while visiting Singapore’s Great World City

It is a matter of time before you find yourself at a mall in Singapore, and these eight best restaurants at Great World City will satisfy when hunger strikes.

Located in River Valley, Great World City takes its name from Great World Amusement Park, which used to sit where the shopping centre is today. The mall was first completed in 1997 and underwent a few revamps before transforming into its current guise of around 200 shops. In November 2022, it was connected to the Thomson-East Coast Line via Great World MRT Station.

Great World City has a large number of Japanese restaurants, and some standouts include Okinawan Diner Nirai-Kanai and its dishes from the country’s south, while Sapporo Nishiyama sees ramen through a northern lens. There are also multiple dim sum eateries, but Imperial Treasure Cantonese Cuisine takes the win thanks to its formula of refined classics and a sumptuously decorated space.

While on the topic of dumplings, perhaps it is time to revisit Din Tai Fung. While the brand has been in Singapore for a long while, their version of xiao long bao is still far ahead of its competitors. Meltingly tender lamb shank biryani and other northern Indian dishes can be found at Zaffron Kitchen, and Elemen Classics puts a vegetarian spin on popular items. For Western food, it is burgers and exclusive custards from the ever-reliable Shake Shack, and PS.Cafe’s comforting fare of pizzas and truffle fries.

Great World City is located at 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994.

(Hero and featured image credit: @mogu9428/Instagram)

8 best restaurants at Great World City to dine at: