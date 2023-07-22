Satisfy your cravings for buttery wagyu at these 10 spots in KL

Craving for wagyu in KL?

If you’ve got a penchant for quality beef cuts, you’ll know that wagyu is one of the best variations of the meat around. Real wagyu beef is one of the most highly sought-after and expensive meats in the world. This is because of its unique and high marbling content which imparts a luxurious texture and buttery flavour that you can’t find in regular beef. Wagyu in Malaysia is also highly exclusive as it has to be air-flown from Japan, a result of meticulous and careful cattle raising.

The process of raising Wagyu cows is a long and ardent one, which is why wagyu is so expensive and revered worldwide. Instead of mass breeding, Wagyu cows are raised by speciality breeders until they’re old enough to be sold to a farmer along with a birth certificate certifying their pure bloodline. Then, cows are brought to feeding farms and given names while being allowed to roam and graze on the pasture, sharing a pen with only a few cows.

Wagyu cows are fed a good diet of high-energy ingredients and cared for well so that they reach about 1,500 pounds or gain around 50% fat through a natural process instead of being pumped with steroids, hormones or drugs to help them gain weight faster.

All that effort and care goes into ensuring that when wagyu reaches your plate, it’s one of the most premium and quality cuts of meat you can find worldwide. For wagyu beef fans, that first bite into the buttery meat is so satisfying and indulgent that it often leaves diners with a truly memorable experience that they’ll crave over and over again.

If you can’t get enough of Wagyu beef, we’ve put together a list of the best restaurants in KL that offer the best wagyu dishes.

Here are 10 of the best restaurants for wagyu in KL:

Nobu Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Nobu Kuala Lumpur

As one of the best Japanese restaurants in town, you can be sure that Chef Philip Leong and his team take great pride in creating high-quality dishes that you won’t forget anytime soon. Wagyu is often showcased in special seasonal menus, but it’s also available on the regular menu in 80-gram portions.

You can decide how it’s prepared from the choices of Tataki, New Style, Steak, or Toban-yaki. However it’s served, you can be sure that it’s cooked to perfection – satisfying your craving for Wagyu any time you need a fix.

Click here for reservations and check out the website here.

Address: L4A-05, Level 4A Shoppes at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur No, 145, Jln Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 12PM – 2PM, 6PM – 10.30PM (Mondays to Fridays), 1PM – 4PM,

Contact: +6 03-2380 0028

Marble 8

Image credit: Marble 8/Instagram

This premium steakhouse by The Marini’s Group is also another great resultant in KL to find quality wagyu, with an amazing view to boot. According to the website, every cut available at Marble 8 has been specially handpicked by Cavaliere Modesto based on his requirements for the Marble 8 cut, which is also halal-certified.

All Marble 8 cuts are delivered with the bones still attached, thus improving the flavours and aroma of the beef while they are aged for at least 21 days in the restaurant’s custom-built dry-aging cellar. Specialty wines are also available for ordering in-house to pair alongside their choice steaks.

Make reservations and visit the website here.

Address: Level 56, Menara 3 Petronas, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 6PM – 12PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 12PM – 3PM, 6PM – 11.30PM (Fridays to Sundays)

Kyomo

Image credit: Kyomo/Instagram

Previously known as Shin Nihon, this Japanese restaurant in Desa Sri Hartamas specialising in wagyu has now been rebranded to Kyomo. Known as the best place for wagyu charcoal grilled yakiniku, the restaurant offers an impressive selection of wagyu beef, imported directly from Japan, where each meat is carefully selected by the head chef. Here, you can choose from 100g, 200g or 400g ” omakase-style” wagyu, available in an option of Japan wagyu or Australian wagyu.

Find out more here.

Address: No 26-G, Jalan 24/70a, 50480 Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 5PM – 11PM (Mondays to Fridays), 12PM – 11PM (Saturdays and Sundays)

Contact: +6 03-2856 7350

Iketeru

Image credit: Hilton Kuala Lumpur/Instagram

Located in Hilton Kuala Lumpur, this is another premium Japanese restaurant where you can find top-quality wagyu. It’s available in a number of preparations, such as the teppanyaki ala carte style where you can choose from A5 Wagyu Sirloin (300 gm), Wagyu Tenderloin (180 gram), or Wagyu Ribeye (200 gm). Helmed by Executive Chef Kunihiko Hamada, this restaurant takes pride in offering high-quality Japanese cuisine.

Visit the website for reservations and more information.

Address: Level 8, 3, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 12PM – 2.30PM, 6.30PM – 10.30PM (opens daily)

The Wagyu Restaurant

The Wagyu Restaurant, an authentic Japanese wagyu restaurant is located upstairs of The 19th Suzuki Hanten, a Chinese restaurant helmed by a Japanese chef in KL. This Japanese Yakiniku restaurant offers patrons an extensive selection of top-grade wagyu, such as A5 Wagyu Loin. For true Wagyu enthusiasts, don’t miss the All You Can Eat menu. The restaurant also offers an array of fresh seafood to balance your meal.

Visit the website for more information.

Address: 20 Lorong Yap Kwan Seng, Kampung Baru, 50450 Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 12PM – 2.3oPM, 6PM – 1oPM (closed on Mondays)

Contact: +6 03-2161 6699

Kikubari

This progressive Japanese restaurant located on the rooftop of DC Mall offers a sophisticated dining experience in an intimate and classy ambiance. The menu includes innovative dishes that feature authentic Japanese flavours with contemporary twists. Wagyu offerings here include wagyu tartare, wagyu gyoza, and Australian wagyu.

For more information, please visit the website.

Address: L3-01A, Jalan Damanlela Damansara City Mall, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur,

Operating Hours: 12PM – 2.30PM, 5PM – 10.30PM (closed on Sundays)

Contact: +6 013-362 4546

Ushiraku Modern Yakiniku

For Bangsar residents and those living within the vicinity, Ushiraku Modern Yakiniku is a reliably convenient entry on this list to satiate one’s cravings for buttery wagyu beef. Halal certified, this establishment offers cuts of A5 Kuroge wagyu that are sourced directly from the Tokushima and Miyazaki prefectures, adding further credence to the legitimacy of their ingredients. Naturally, the beef is only ever chilled and never frozen, to prevent any compromises in quality upon serving.

Diners are encouraged to venture off the beaten track when dining at Ushiraku, given the restaurant’s spectrum of less common cuts such as karubi (ribs) and habaki (heel).

Address: 65, Jln Telawi 3, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5PM – 11.30PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 5PM – 12AM (Fridays and Saturdays), 12.30PM – 3PM, 5.30PM – 10.30PM (Sundays)

Contact: +6 010-716 8220

Asumo Yakiniku

A newer contender on our list, Asumo Yakiniku can be found in the SS15 district of Subang Jaya alongside a row of other traditional Japanese eateries. But make no mistake, while they may be new, they are by no means a fresh-face to the dining landscape as Asumo is founded by none other than the owner of Kyomo Yakiniku in Hartamas.

An extension of its sister restaurant that trains its focus on sophistication, Asumo is decidedly more upmarket in its replication of the Ginza and Nihonbashi experience but surprisingly offers more by ways of affordability. With a dedicated operation that specialises in the preparation of their Miyazaki and Tokushima-sourced A5 wagyu beef, founder and owner Kota Furuya looks to share his appreciation for this rarified ingredient at a more accessible price point.

The exhaustive Asumo Wagyu Omakase Platter is ideal for sharing among groups of four, with 10 different varieties of wagyu cuts offering a comprehensive crash course in the art of Japanese grilling.

Address: No. 49 & 51, Jalan SS 15/5a, Ss 15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11.30AM – 3PM, 5PM – 11PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 03-5611 5733

The Wagyu Tavern

For those with hearty appetites, The Wagyu Tavern in Petaling Jaya is perhaps the best bet for a truly sumptuous wagyu feast in KL. Understandably given the challenges and limitations of cattle breeding in Japan, wagyu beef often commands a price point that may prove a little too dear for most pockets.

But The Wagyu Tavern seeks to challenge that pricing convention by offering diners an all-you-can-eat wagyu buffet for a flat rate of RM498++. While by no means affordable, keep in mind that this price includes free-flow servings of prime, Halal-certified A5 Wagyu sirloin, which means that you won’t have to worry about filling up on beef.

Address: 62, Jalan SS 21/62, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 6PM – 12AM (Mondays to Fridays), 12.30PM – 4.30PM, 6PM – 12AM (Saturdays and Sundays)

Contact: +6 012-381 1582

Kampai Yakiniku

Another new face in the local yakiniku scene to offer cuts of premium wagyu beef is Kampai Yakiniku, which established its very first outpost in the al-fresco dining alcove of Bamboo Hills. Hidden under the lush, landscaped gardens of bamboo foliage, diners are immediately transported into the serenity of a summer Tokyo afternoon upon finding their way onto the restaurant premises.

Naturally, you can always enjoy an ala carte dining experience, but the true draw with Kampai is their wagyu buffet, which can be had at MYR 199 per pax (for selected cuts), or MYR 299 per pax (for all cuts).

Address: Lot P3A, Taman Bukit Bambu (Bamboo Hill), off, Lebuhraya Duta – Ulu Kelang, Segambut, 51200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12PM – 3PM, 6PM – 10PM (Mondays to Fridays), 12PM – 10.30PM (Saturdays and Sundays)

Contact: +6 010-525 2525

Hero image credit: Photo by Victoria Shes on Unsplash, Featured image credit: Nobu Kuala Lumpur

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia