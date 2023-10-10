The best shabu shabu joints in Singapore to warm your bellies at

Besides sukiyaki, tonkatsu and sushi, shabu shabu ranks high on the list of favourite Japanese dishes that people in Singapore love to have.
Yes, the unbearable heat here might leave us with a headache, but that somehow hasn’t stopped us from diving into a warm bowl of hot soup when we’re in need of some comfort food. Besides, it’s a great social activity, and you get to enjoy premium Japanese beef at comparably reasonable prices.
If you didn’t already know, its name, shabu shabu, is actually a Japanese onomatopoeia referring to the quick swishes in the broth to cook the thinly sliced meat. All you’ve got to do is swish, dip, devour and repeat.
While thinly sliced beef seems to be the preferred choice of meat for most shabu shabu diners, many restaurants also offer pork and chicken options for guests these days too. Hungry yet? So are we. Read on for our go-to shabu shabu restaurants in Singapore.
7 best shabu shabu restaurants to head to in Singapore:
(Hero and featured image credit: Black Cow)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
We’d honestly rather you not head to Black Cow: not because you’ll hate it, but rather your tastebuds will be so spoilt, you wouldn’t want to have shabu shabu anywhere else. Here, the premium Wagyu beef experience comes hand-in-hand with the fresh, seasonal produce, so you’ll be sure to enjoy a comprehensive gastronomic adventure. Choose between the A5 Wagyu beef, Zuwai kani crab and the A5 Hida-gyu beef for your shabu shabu options, but don’t forget to add on a Zosui Porridge while you’re at it.
2 /6
Shabu Shabu Gen, a Les Amis Group concept, is where you should be heading to if you’re craving shabu shabu in town. Here, the upscale locale features Kagoshima and Hida beef for its shabu shabu options, but guests can also get a serving of the Wagyu Tongue, Iberico Pork, Foie Gras and King Crab as well on the dinner menu.
(Image credit: @hello_missb via Instagram)
3 /6
While The Gyu Bar comes with Hokkaido Pork and Japanese Wagyu Sirloin options for its shabu shabu, we’ll let you in on a little secret: the Olive Wagyu Sirloin is the choice of sliced meat we’ll be getting here. Now, the olive wagyu isn’t like your regular wagyu — it comes from a select number of cattle from the Kagawa Prefecture that have been raised on a diet of Inawara rice straw, Italian ryegrass, and pressed olive pulp. The result? A taste that’s both powerful and delicate at the same time, and unlike any other cut of meat we’ve had before.
Every order of the shabu shabu set at The Gyu Bar comes with an appetiser, an assortment of vegetables and tofu, konyaku noodles, and Hokkaido rice.
4 /6
Yuzutei may just be the only restaurant Singapore that focuses on citrus fruit: think dishes like the Yuzu Gyoza, Peppery Kinako Yuzu Ice Cream and of course, Yuzu Shabu Shabu. The A5 Hokkaido Snow Wagyu Yuzu Shabu Set uses a chicken soup base that’s brightened with fresh Yuzu fruits and Yuzu juice, alongside a serving of Yuzutei’s handmade prawn and mushroom paste, an assortment of vegetables and tofu, Japanese fish cake and rice.
(Image credit: @thechoyalicious via Instagram)
5 /6
Dashi Master Marusaya has a quaint little joint in Robertson Quay that only those in the know frequent. Here, the restaurant focuses on serving up delicious, authentic Japanese cuisine using all-natural dashi: even the Katsuobushi that’s used to make the dashi broth takes a whopping two years to process. While you can always pop by for a quick lunch, we recommend making a dinner reservation for a leisurely meal of A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Premium Dashi Shabu or the Iberico Pork Premium Dashi Shabu instead.
(Image credit: @365days2play via Instagram)
6 /6
We can’t always splurge (end-of-the-month blues, right?), so if you’re looking for a shabu shabu option that’s value-for-money, we recommend trying out Shabu-GO. For starters, diners get to take their pick from nine scrumptious soup bases, which includes the Collagen-rich Paitan and the Nourishing Ginseng Tonkotsu, before indulging in a wide selection of fresh ingredients.