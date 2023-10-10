The best shabu shabu joints in Singapore to warm your bellies at

Besides sukiyaki, tonkatsu and sushi, shabu shabu ranks high on the list of favourite Japanese dishes that people in Singapore love to have.

Yes, the unbearable heat here might leave us with a headache, but that somehow hasn’t stopped us from diving into a warm bowl of hot soup when we’re in need of some comfort food. Besides, it’s a great social activity, and you get to enjoy premium Japanese beef at comparably reasonable prices.

If you didn’t already know, its name, shabu shabu, is actually a Japanese onomatopoeia referring to the quick swishes in the broth to cook the thinly sliced meat. All you’ve got to do is swish, dip, devour and repeat.

While thinly sliced beef seems to be the preferred choice of meat for most shabu shabu diners, many restaurants also offer pork and chicken options for guests these days too. Hungry yet? So are we. Read on for our go-to shabu shabu restaurants in Singapore.

7 best shabu shabu restaurants to head to in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Black Cow)