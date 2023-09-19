Where to find the best sweet and sour pork in Hong Kong

Sweet and sour pork is an infinitely classic Cantonese dish of deep-fried pork doused in a bright orange sauce. With so many places in Hong Kong offering it, we know it can be difficult to narrow down your choices. See our top picks of the best places to try sweet and sour pork in Hong Kong.

Like many beloved classic Hong Kong dishes, sweet and sour pork is an unpretentious creation. In this case, it includes a short list of ingredients — usually pork collar — fresh pineapple and bell peppers. The real secret of the dish is the bright, near-fluorescent shade of orange sweet and sour sauce that glazes, coats and glides over each component on the plate to tie together a perfectly sticky, tangy, crispy, crunchy bite.

It’s a dish that’s not difficult to find, being a long-time city-wide favourite. In fact, your neighbourhood Cantonese ‘stir-fry king’ probably already does some version of it, not to mention the dish is a regular order on most daily menus. But to really judge a good sweet and sour pork, there’s a laundry list of standards when it’s tossed in a roaring hot wok: the deep-fried batter must be light and airy and the pork tender. Pineapples are tested for freshness and bell peppers for their crunchiness. As for the sauce, it should be a balanced mixture of sweet-yet-tangy, sticky but not overly heavy. And if it seems like a tricky checklist to master, the restaurants below have already perfected it.

Hong Kong’s best sweet and sour pork