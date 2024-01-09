Where to find the best tofu pudding in Hong Kong

Can there be anything more refreshing than a tofu pudding after a long day out? We don’t think so! Of all the classic Cantonese desserts in Hong Kong, tofu fa (豆腐花) is sure to secure a position high up on a list of favourites. Looking for places to relish this delicious treat? See our top picks of the best places for tofu pudding in Hong Kong.
Tofu pudding is a sweet, syrupy bowl of, essentially, soymilk pudding that’s sweetened by sugar and ginger syrup. It’s a simple and easy-to-love dessert. Its creation depends entirely on soybeans and their tedious preparation process of soaking, stone-grinding and steaming. So, after gruelling long hours, it transforms into the silky, smooth, velvety spoonful that has become so popular.
For an indication of a very authentic make of tofu fa, spot the large wooden barrel and flat paddle tool that’s especially to scoop out the delicate slices while keeping them intact. It’s a wonderfully delectable delight on a hot summer day. Contrarily, the Cantonese dessert is warm and soothing during the depths of winter. So whatever season you find yourself scrolling through this list, it’ll lead you to the best tofu puddings in Hong Kong.
The best places for tofu pudding in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
View this post on Instagram
A nondescript little stall just behind the busy Tai Po Market station, Grandma’s Tofu Fa has been around the neighbourhood for decades, serving her signature, sweet-but-simple make of either soybean milk or tofu pudding. It’s a no-frills kind of service with no seating available — just a simple bowl of silky-smooth pudding topped off with a scoop of yellow sugar that’s to be immediately slurped down while standing.
2 /8
View this post on Instagram
Kung Wo is a well-celebrated, well-known staple around Sham Shui Po. Once upon a time, it was a dedicated factory for soybean products. Now, running for over 60 years, it remains one of Hong Kong’s best local stalls for quality soy products from tofu puffs, deep-fried tofu sheets, fresh tofu squares and more notably, silky-soft tofu pudding. Made entirely from scratch, their tofu pudding (unsurprisingly) sells over 1,000 bowls a day and is enjoyed by many in the most traditional form of ginger syrup drizzle and a sprinkle of yellow sugar.
3 /8
View this post on Instagram
Nestled between the busy backstreets of Causeway Bay, The Soy House is a local-run eatery specialising in all sorts of tofu-centric eats. Many make the special trip over for the pan-fried tofu-stuffed squares. But come summertime, the humble shop is also a favourite for tofu desserts, particularly the perfectly chilled tofu pudding. A creamy, decadent spoonful, the nutty flavours of soy are distinctive in each silky mouthful and as frequent patrons will tell you: it’s best with a dash of master stock soy swirled in with the ginger syrup for a perfect balance of sweet and savoury.
4 /8
View this post on Instagram
Tofu pudding at Tsuen Wan’s Zan Wo Bean Products is more than just a soft, smooth serving with the usual ginger syrup and yellow sugar. They’re customisable too. So, whether you prefer your tofu fa with just the syrup or served extra luxurious with added red beans, black sesame or osmanthus, Zan Wo is happy to recreate whatever your ideal bowl may be. Better yet, everything is available at a very affordable price.
5 /8
View this post on Instagram
What gives Ah Yuk its edge as one of the “best” are their generous bowls listed at incredibly easy prices. Originally opening its first branch in Yuen Long, Ah Yuk has since expanded across the city, with loyal patrons coming for a tofu pudding endlessly praised for its authentic soybean flavour. Smooth in form and velvety in texture, this tofu pudding is prepared fresh daily in a list of rotating flavours that includes traditional red and green bean, and the more unconventional rice barely, condensed milk and coconut milk sago.
6 /8
View this post on Instagram
Following a precise, three-generations-strong recipe, Tak Hing Loong’s tofu pudding is an exacting creation that’s been added and edited to perfection over time. They’ve been around for 60 years and are kept to a meticulous, 16-hour process. It involves soaking the soybeans, stone-grinding and slowly simmering to create a soft, silky custard-like texture before serving. Melt-in-the-mouth soft, the tofu fa here is so rich in its nutty, earthy aromas of soybean, that you won’t miss a final dollop of yellow sugar at all.
7 /8
View this post on Instagram
Local favourite Shun Hing Lung has been a staple within the Cheung Sha Wan precinct since the 1980s, so their tofu pudding is a true-to-make creation that follows a traditional recipe of only soybeans sourced from Canada. Recommended by committed enthusiasts as the silkiest tofu fa in Hong Kong, Shun Hing Lung has maintained its consistency of smooth, delicate slabs that are nostalgic in flavour, light and refreshing in texture and the perfect post-dinner treat.
8 /8
View this post on Instagram
It’s a mystery (or not) but a bowl of tofu pudding after a long, tiring day has been a favourite for many Hongkongers. The dish itself can serve as a dessert after a hearty meal or simply enjoyed on its own. Perhaps this duality is what makes it a great option after a day out. And in Lamma Island, Kin Hing Tofu Dessert certainly knows a thing or two about this. After an outdoor excursion on the island, who could say no to the famous spot? Plus, its location along the popular hiking trail makes it a pit stop for many. The humble restaurant also keeps its tofu as fuss-free and simple yet equally delicious as it can be. All you need is some sugar syrup to sweeten it up however you like.
Hero image courtesy of rune6688/Instagram; featured image: velicioussss/Instagram