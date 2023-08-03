There’s nothing wrong with a continental or American breakfast; Thai people love it loads. You can find many Western breakfast and brunch spots in inner Bangkok city, and they’re pretty decent, too. However, the kind of Thai breakfast that locals eat everyday can be much more colourful and diverse. Here’s where to find the best traditional Thai breakfast in Bangkok.

Unlike some western countries, Thailand doesn’t have one specific food that we call breakfast. The breakfast of Thai people is the combination of Chinese, western, and Thai foods all shaken up, resulting in a variety of dishes that we decided would be cool to have in the mornings. For locals, here are some of your familiar places to fuel up your energy for the day. For visitors, we encourage you to try these 7 Thai breakfast spots — one for each day in a week. You’ll become much more Thai than you were before.

[Hero image credit: Patonggo Savoey Yaowarat; featured image credit: Khao Moo Daeng Si Morakot]

Where to find the 7 dishes that locals have for Thai breakfast in Bangkok

The line at On Lok Yun just got even longer after the PM candidate, Pita “Tim” Limjaroenrat, posted a picture of him breakfasting here. On Luk Yun is actually an age-old breakfast spot that serves a fusion of Thai, Chinese, and western dishes such as ham, sausages, eggs and bacon, its own version of French toast, toast with Kaya egg custard, toasts with sweetened condensed milk, and soft boiled eggs served in a cup.

On Lok Yun is located on Charoenkrung Road. It opens daily from 6am-2pm.

Jok is a Thai rice congee dish that is usually consumed either early in the morning or late at night. The original Jok Sam Yan with 70 years of history now has only three branches around Bangkok. The menu is as simple as it can get, like Jok with large chunks of minced pork, with soft boiled egg, with pork liver, and with pork intestines. Served warm, it’s the kind of breakfast that comforts your anxiety and gets you ready for all the cold shoulders you may experience for the rest of the day.

The original Jok Sam Yan has only 3 branches: Udomsuk Soi 9 that opens from 5am-9am and 4pm-7pm, Sathu Pradit 30 that opens 4pm-11pm, and Yu Sa-ard market that opens 6am-9.30am.

Patonggo feels less unhealthy when had in the morning, so a lot of people are leaving their morning stomach in the hands of Patonggo Savoey. This Michelin Plate food is basically fried dough eaten with Thai pandan custard or sweetened condensed milk, followed down with some cool soy milk, and you’re good for the whole morning. There are also options of grilled patonggo with crispy pork floss for those who prefer a savoury touch.

Patonggo Savoey has 2 branches: Wat Mangkorn that opens daily from 6am-8pm and Yaowarat road that opens 5.30pm-11pm.

Khao moo daeng and moo krob or rice with barbecue pork, pork belly, and Chinese sausage is the classic breakfast and lunch that fuels the body and satisfies the craving for something both sweet and savoury at the same time. The place that stood the test of time and has never let us down is Si Morakot, where they use charcoal to roast the pork. The syrup-like gravy is boiled down from pork bones, and Asian herbs and spice, resulting in a sweet and tangy sauce that binds everything together. For the morning extra protein, don’t forget to add a boiled egg.

Khao Moo Daeng Si Morakot has 2 branches: Talad Noi that opens daily from 9am-4pm and on Yen Chit road that opens daily from 9.30am-7.30pm.

Tuang Dim Sum

If we’re in a rush during breakfast time, locals will most likely grab a bun or salapao with a couple siu mais. If we have time, Thai people like to sit down and enjoy a variety of dim sum for breakfast. Tuang Dim Sum by Chef Yip, the former chef at Shang Palace, is a great place to stop by for an easy and delicious dim sum, long queues aside. We love the Custard Lava Bun, Shang Hai Xiao Long Bao, Steamed Shrimp Dumplings, and the Shrimp Rice Flour Rolls.

Tuang Dim Sum is located in Soi Charoen Krung 89. It opens Tuesday to Sunday from 7.30am-3pm.

Sometimes a traditional Thai breakfast can be a box of fried pork on rice. The famous Moo Tod Jeh Jong has been known amongst the Klong Toey crowd for years before branching out all around Bangkok. The menu is pretty straightforward for a breakfast box, by choosing whatever meat(s) you want on top of the rice, whether fried pork, boiled egg, Chinese sausage, or Vietnamese pork sausage. While that’s the traditional Thai breakfast must-order, the place also offers a range of side dishes such as krapow, stir-fried vegetables, and garlic chicken.

Moo Tod Jeh Jong now has 11 branches in Bangkok.

Go-Ang Kaomunkai is a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant serving only one kind of food: Hainanese chicken rice. Enjoying Kaomunkai is simple, because you only need to choose if you prefer steamed or fried chicken. Cut into pieces, the chicken will be placed on top of Hainanese rice, known for its aromatic and moist quality, and drizzled with the sweet black sauce or the herb and spicy sauce.

Go-And Kaomunkai Pratunam has 6 branches in Bangkok.