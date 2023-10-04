Pink October 2023: 5 High tea sets to support Breast Cancer Awareness

As a way to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, luxury hotels in the KL and Selangor have launched exclusive high tea sets in a variety of stunning pink shades. These specially curated menus not only provide a delightful culinary experience but also have a deeper purpose – to raise awareness and generate funds for breast cancer research and initiatives.

By indulging in these exquisite high tea sets, you not only get to enjoy a luxurious afternoon tea experience but also contribute to the cause of breast cancer awareness. It is a unique opportunity to spend quality time with your loved ones while making a positive impact. Every bite and sip you take helps support the ongoing efforts to combat this disease.

These pink high tea sets serve as a beautiful reminder of the significance of Pink October, the month dedicated to spreading awareness about breast cancer. They symbolise the unity and solidarity in the fight against this deadly disease, encouraging conversations and education around breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

So, why not treat yourself and your loved ones to an unforgettable afternoon of indulgence and support a worthy cause at the same time? By participating in these pink high tea experiences, you not only satisfy your taste buds but also contribute to the larger goal of creating a world free from breast cancer.

Want to support Breast Cancer Awareness? Try these Pink October high tea sets in Klang Valley

Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur

Mandarin Oriental in Kuala Lumpur has partnered with Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) to present an exquisite Pink Afternoon Tea at the Lounge on the Park, running until 31 October 2023. Indulge in a delightful selection of pink-themed desserts and delectable bite-sized savoury treats, including mouthwatering Ispahan tartlets, peach jasmine profiteroles, flavourful Bresaola tortellini with red capsicum cream cheese pesto, and refreshing strawberry bruschetta with ricotta cheese.

As part of their dedication to creating a breast cancer-free world, Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur will generously donate 10% of the sales from the Pink Afternoon Tea to support ELC’s Breast Cancer Campaign 2023. By indulging in this extraordinary high tea experience, you not only treat your taste buds but also contribute to the meaningful cause of breast cancer awareness and research.

Priced at RM188 nett per person, the Pink Afternoon Tea includes unlimited hot beverages and is available from 2.30 PM to 6 PM.

For reservations, email mokul-fb@mohg.com or call +603 2380 8888

Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Prepare yourself for an indulgent and purposeful afternoon at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur. Embracing Breast Cancer Awareness month, the hotel proudly presents the extraordinary Pretty-in-Pink October Afternoon Tea. Crafted with utmost care by the talented Executive Pastry Chef Yann Roumanille and Chef Putri Farisya Amirza, this exceptional menu takes you on a captivating journey through a spectrum of rosy hues. Each delightful bite is a testament to their dedication.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting flavours of the Pretty-in-Pink macaron, generously filled with luscious cherry compote and delicate elderflower cream. The melt-in-the-mouth scones, accompanied by velvety clotted cream, rhubarb-strawberry jam, and fragrant rosewater-butter, will transport your taste buds to a realm of pure bliss. The savory offerings are equally impressive, featuring the Pink Salmon Brioche and the delectable Beef De Cecina Leon, thinly sliced beef served with horseradish root and Manchego cheese.

As you relish in this exquisite high tea experience, you will also be treated to delightful pass-around treats, including cotton candy mocktails, madeleine strawberries, and praline financier cakes. Indulge in these delectable creations while cherishing the delightful ambiance of The Lounge.

Mark your calendar for a memorable experience, as the Pretty-in-Pink October Afternoon Tea is available exclusively at The Lounge from 2 to 31 October 2023. Treat yourself and your loved ones between 3 PM and 5 PM to savour every moment of this remarkable occasion. The price of RM232 per person includes the choice of fine coffee or tea, ensuring a complete and luxurious indulgence.

For reservations, email thelounge.kualalumpur@fourseasons.com or call +603 2382 8888

Shangri-La Hotel Kuala Lumpur

This month, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur has partnered with the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA) to present a month-long series of culinary experiences that aim to raise awareness for breast cancer and support those affected by it. Available at the Lobby Lounge, the Pink Afternoon Tea offers a unique twist on traditional high tea favorites, featuring delightful creations such as raspberry eclairs, apricot-infused chocolate cake, and pink cranberry scones.

Guests can even enhance their afternoon tea experience with a glass of Chandon Garden Spritz. The Pink Afternoon Tea is priced at RM148 nett per set, or RM248 nett per set including a glass of Chandon Garden Spritz, and is available from 3 PM to 6 PM. Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur will donate 5% of each purchase of the Pink Afternoon Tea set to the BCWA.

If you can’t get enough of these perfectly pink desserts, Lemon Garden 2GO offers a wide selection of treats, including pink designer and shortbread cookies, pink flamingo marble cheesecakes, vegan chocolate tablets, and a variety of pralines in a gift box.

For reservations, email dining.kl@shangri-la.com or call +603 2074 3900

Element Kuala Lumpur

This October, have your tea and scones to breathtaking views from 40 floors up at Element Kuala Lumpur’s TRACE Restaurant & Bar when you sit down to the Pink Up The Skies high tea set, available throughout October. Expect delectable treats and support a noble cause in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as Element Kuala Lumpur joins hands with Tilley, Australia’s renowned home fragrance brand, to present this unique high tea selection, presented in collaboration with Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur and Pink Unity, a support group for women cancer survivors under the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM).

Fancy some rose-infused caviar and rose pana cotta with strawberry cream cheese? Executive Chef Taib Ridhwan and Sous Chef Hasrul Hawari present a delicious menu that includes six savoury delicacies and five rose-tinted desserts, including Blinis with raspberry cream cheese and rose infused caviar, BBQ pulled beef short ribs tortilla wraps and pink-coated red velvet popsicles. The set is priced at RM148 nett for two, inclusive of a hot pot of Dilmah tea.

For reservations, email TraceRB.Elementkl@elementhotels.com, call +603 2771 3388 or WhatsApp +6010 267 0338

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara is offering a range of exciting and meaningful dining experiences to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month in collaboration with the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA). Throughout the month, guests can partake in unique dining offers that help raise awareness about breast cancer and contribute to a worthy cause.

One of the standout offerings at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara is the Pink October afternoon tea, located at the elegant Le Bar Cocktails and Stories. Priced at RM158++ per set, this special high tea experience is a delightful way to indulge in delectable treats while supporting breast cancer awareness. What makes it even more special is that on 7 October, guests who choose the Pink October afternoon tea will also have the opportunity to participate in a floral workshop led by SoulPOP, a renowned floral designer from Malaysia and Singapore. This workshop adds an extra touch of creativity and beauty to the already memorable dining experience.

For those who prefer a buffet-style dining experience, Kwee Zeen is the perfect destination. Their Treasures from the Sea Buffet offers a tantalising selection of fresh seafood including lobsters, prawns, salmon, scallops, oysters, sushi, and sashimi. Alongside the seafood extravaganza, guests can enjoy a refreshing salad bar, an array of cheeses, and other delightful dishes.

However, the true highlight of the buffet is the Pink Perfection Dessert Soiree, a whimsical wonderland adorned with a mesmerising assortment of cakes, pastries, gelato ice creams, scones, and more. This dessert extravaganza not only satisfies your sweet tooth but also adds a touch of elegance and charm to the dining experience.

Every bite and sip you take helps support the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA) and their efforts to raise awareness and support those affected by breast cancer. So, mark your calendars and head to Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara for an unforgettable dining experience that makes a difference.

For reservations, email hanafi.suid@sofitel.com or call +603 2720 6668

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why is the colour pink used for Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

According to pharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG, the pink ribbon has widely become synonymous with breast cancer. While pink is a power colour and a recognised symbol of hope, the ribbon represents the millions of people around the world who have been affected by this disease and its many types.

– What shade of pink is used for Breast Cancer Awareness?

Citing the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in addition to the pastel pink most people have come to recognise, breast cancer ribbons come in a variety of hues: hot pink for inflammatory breast cancer, teal and pink for both hereditary and gynecologic cancers, pink and blue for male breast cancer, and teal, pink, and green for metastatic breast cancer.

– How can I show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

One of the best things one can do to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to volunteer with organisations that help raise awareness for breast cancer, support survivors, and help patients. You can help package care kits for women currently undergoing treatment or become an ambassador that promotes helpful information on preventing and screening for breast cancer.

If you have any skills that could help these patients, get creative and involved in organisations that support this kind of work. For example, many cosmetologists help breast cancer survivors navigate hair loss during treatment.

(Hero and feature images credit: Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur)