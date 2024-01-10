Chinese New Year 2024: Best places in KL and Selangor for reunion dinners

Save yourself the trouble of whipping up a home-cooked feast by booking a table or two at these hotels and restaurants for your Chinese New Year 2024 reunion dinners in KL and Selangor.
As the Year of the Dragon roars into action on 10 February 2024, a wave of renewal and fresh beginnings sweeps across KL and Selangor. Chinese New Year, a time when age-old traditions sparkle anew, and the highlight among these is the much-anticipated reunion dinner. It’s a joyous family gathering that stirs the heart and whets the appetite.
KL and Selangor’s crème de la crème of hotels and restaurants are already prepping for this grand event, ready to roll out their festive menus and unique dishes that will span the entire month. Imagine lavish multi-course feasts that would make any dragon’s mouth water, or extravagant buffet dinners that invite you to indulge to your heart’s content.
So why not let go of the cooking stresses this time and instead, secure your spot at these top-notch establishments? Picture a bountiful buffet at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, where every dish is a tribute to prosperity. Or perhaps the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur‘s exquisite Chinese culinary creations will entice you, each one a testament to the sublime art of Chinese cuisine. Whichever you choose, you’re in for a prosperous and memorable Chinese New Year 2024 dining experience.
The ultimate guide to the best Chinese New Year 2024 reunion dinners in KL and Selangor
Experience a rich array of tastes encapsulating the spirit of this prosperous season with the exceptional set menus at St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s The Brasserie, thoughtfully designed by Executive Chef Cheong Boon Fei. These menus feature the best of Chinese culinary arts, skillfully prepared with high-quality ingredients. Available for both lunch and dinner, these unique dining experiences can be savoured in their private dining rooms, which provide a cosy and refined setting.
Chinese New Year set menu at The Brasserie: RM413+ per person
For reservations, call +603 2727 6696 or email dining.kualalumpur@stregis.com
Dive into a gastronomic journey at Contanga, a cherished culinary hotspot nestled within the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur. Known for its tantalising array of dishes, they’re extending an invitation for you to join their festivities for the Year of the Dragon and the jubilant Spring Festival.
Immerse yourself in a Lunar New Year celebration that’s brimming with joy and camaraderie. Enjoy a dining experience that’s far from ordinary. As a centerpiece to this unique experience, a special yee sang will be presented to your table, embodying a symbol of prosperity. With each toss, may it bring forth a surge of good health, fortune, and unending happiness.
19 January to 25 February 2024
Lunch: RM138++ per person, 12 PM to 2.30 PM
Dinner: RM168++ per person, 6 PM to 10 PM
9 February 2024
Lunch: RM148++ per person, 12 PM to 2.30 PM
Dinner: RM188+ per person, 6 PM to 10 PM
Prepare for an exciting and festive Lunar New Year dinner at Brasserie 25, situated in Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur. Join them for a spread of treats, drinks, and meats this Lunar New Year as their cooks heat up the grills.
Treat yourself to our distinct mix of barbecue favourites that effortlessly combine traditional and Western tastes that make Stripes #YCWG so popular. Take pleasure in our standout dishes such as beef ribs, gourmet chicken burgers, potacos, homemade sausages and a lot more. Enjoy innovative Chinese classic marinades and appreciate the symbolism of Longevity Noodles and the traditional Lou Hei for ushering in wellness, good health, and wealth.
In addition, you can partake in a special Afternoon Tea experience at Brasserie 25, commemorating the Lunar New Year of the Dragon. Experience a fusion of tastes where Bloomsbury’s essence blends with Kuala Lumpur’s lively spirit.
Enjoy a traditional English tea with genuine Lunar New Year twists, inspired by the enduring tale of ‘Mr. Ma and Son.’ Relish a unique combination of conventional English pastries and vibrant Lunar New Year specialties, made exclusively to celebrate this festive occasion.
The Sizzling BBQ Lunar New Year Edition
19 January to 25 February 2024
Fridays and Saturdays, 6 PM to 10 PM
RM98++ per person | MYR 49++ per child
Sizzling BBQ Reunion Gathering
9 February 2024
RM108++ per person | RM68++ per child (inclusive of a free prosperity mocktail)
Mr Ma’s Afternoon Tea Lunar Edition
19 January to 25 February 2024
Saturdays and Sundays, 3 PM to 6 PM
RM68++ per person
For reservations, call +603 2038 0000 or email enquiry@stripeskl.com
As the Lunar New Year heralds the arrival of new beginnings, Ritz-Carlton Kuala Lumpur’s esteemed Li Yen, recognised by Michelin, invites you to partake in their exceptional culinary collection aptly named ‘The Reunion Stars’. These six gastronomic set menus, designed for both lunch and dinner, are the masterpieces of Executive Chinese Chef Alex Au and his talented team.
Dive into a culinary journey with their eight standout ‘Reunion Stars’ dishes, which include the tantalising deep-fried prawns in a lush truffle sauce, succulent Iberico pork glazed with honey, and Li Yen’s acclaimed Poon Choi. Elevate your dining experience with a selection of seasonal dim sum, diverse à la carte options, and individual yee sang plates, all set to tantalise your taste buds.
The Reunion Stars
27 January to 24 February 2024
Lunch:
Mondays to Saturdays, 12 PM to 3 PM
Sundays and public holidays, 10.30 AM to 3 PM
From RM388++ per person
Dinner:
Daily, 6.30 PM to 10 PM
From RM2,588++ per table of 10
For reservations, WhatsApp +6018 646 8033 or email li.yen@ritzcarltonkl.com
Prepare yourself for a gastronomic expedition as Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur gets ready to ring in the Year of the Dragon with lively hues, delectable tastes, and rich cultural customs.
Under the expert guidance of Chef Jimmy and his proficient team at Yun House, look forward to a festive feast brimming with top-notch ingredients and inventive culinary twists. Select from their trio of signature set menus, each striking a harmonious balance between tradition and innovation.
Diners can sample and share distinctive dishes like European Lobster with Chopped Chili and Crab Roe Ramen, Braised African Ten Head Abalone with Marrow, Melon and Sun-Dried Oyster, and Fish Maw Soup with Matsutake Mushroom, Sun-Dried Scallop and Farmed Black Chicken.
The culinary adventure concludes with a pair of desserts, showcasing beautiful creations such as Braised Native Bird’s Nest with Almond Cream and Gingko and Cream of Mango with Pomelo and Snow Nest — each paired perfectly with Yun House’s famed deep-fried rice cakes.
Moreover, Curate has also introduced a mouth-watering buffet to tantalise the senses. This Lunar New Year buffet merges traditional recipes with bold contemporary flair, infusing the potent energy of the dragon into every morsel.
Discover Chinese specialties like Chinese Wax Duck Fried Rice, Braised HK E-Fu Noodles with Seafood, and Singapore Chili Mud Crab with Mantao, along with Malaysian favourites like Nian Gao cakes. Witness Four Seasons chefs in action as they cook up delights like Peking Duck Wraps and Ding-Ding Candy.
Yun House
8 January to 24 February 2024
Set menus (minimum 4 pax per menu):
Fortuity set – RM1,288 per person
Auspicious set – RM888 per person
Majestic set – RM598 per person
Curate
22 January to 24 February 2024
Lunch: RM188 per person | Dinner: RM238 per person (excluding 9 and 10 February)
Dinner on 9 February and lunch on 10: RM268 per person
Dinner on 10 February: RM238 per person
For reservations, contact the hotel via the Four Seasons App.
As we welcome the auspicious Year of the Dragon, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara has prepared a delightful array of Chinese New Year dishes available from 3 January to 24 February 2024. The festivities aim to bring in prosperity, health, wealth, luck, and happiness through a series of sumptuous feasts featuring authentic Cantonese delicacies.
Indulge in a variety of experiences, from festive set menus at Wan Chun Ting to lavish buffet spreads at Kwee Zeen.
Wan Chun Ting
The restaurant features three special set menus:
Prosperity set menu at RM288+ per person
Fortune set menu at RM338+ per person
Wealth set menu at RM398+ per person
For reservations at Wan Chun Ting, contact +603 2720 6648 or email Jasmine.Yap@sofitel.com.
Kwee Zeen
CNY Eve Dinner Exquisite Seafood Buffet
9 and 10 February 2024
5.30 PM to 8 PM | 8.30 PM to 10.30 PM
RM228+
CNY Grand Brunch
11 February 2024
12.30 PM to 3 PM
RM188+
CNY Lunch Buffet
10 February 2024
12.30 PM to 3 PM
RM158+
CNY Lunch Buffet
Mondays to Saturdays (excluding 10 February 2024)
12.30 PM to 3 PM
RM98+
CNY Sunday Brunch Buffet (excluding 11 February 2024)
12.30 PM to 3 PM
RM188+
CNY Surf & Turf Dinner Buffet
Wednesdays and Thursdays
6.30 PM to 10.30 PM
RM168+
CNY Seafood Dinner Buffet
Fridays and Saturdays (excluding 9 and 10 February 2024)
6.30 PM to 10.30 PM
RM188+
CNY Mediterranean Dinner Buffet
Every Sunday
6.30 PM to 10.30 PM
RM168+
For reservations at Kwee Zeen, call or WhatsApp +6017 511 7725 or email HA123-FB@sofitel.com.
For an elegant celebration of the Year of the Dragon, consider the Michelin-recognised Shanghai at JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur. Here, you and your loved ones can savor acclaimed Shanghainese cuisine, including specialties like the Double-boiled Superior Fish Maw Soup with dried scallops, chicken, and ham, and the braised Spanish pig’s trotter with sea moss. You can also choose from an array of yee sang options, including lobster, abalone, jellyfish, salmon, fresh fruits, and vegetarian choices. Both à la carte menus and takeaway services are available.
Shanghainese Lunar New Year
27 January to 24 February 2024 |
Lunch:
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 12 PM to 3 PM
Sundays and public holidays, 10.30 AM to 3 PM
Dinner:
Tuesdays to Sundays, 6 PM to 10 PM
From RM288++ per person
For reservations, WhatsApp +6018 591 9537 or email shanghairestaurant@jwmarriottkl.com.