Chinese New Year 2024: Best places in KL and Selangor for reunion dinners

Save yourself the trouble of whipping up a home-cooked feast by booking a table or two at these hotels and restaurants for your Chinese New Year 2024 reunion dinners in KL and Selangor.

As the Year of the Dragon roars into action on 10 February 2024, a wave of renewal and fresh beginnings sweeps across KL and Selangor. Chinese New Year, a time when age-old traditions sparkle anew, and the highlight among these is the much-anticipated reunion dinner. It’s a joyous family gathering that stirs the heart and whets the appetite.

KL and Selangor’s crème de la crème of hotels and restaurants are already prepping for this grand event, ready to roll out their festive menus and unique dishes that will span the entire month. Imagine lavish multi-course feasts that would make any dragon’s mouth water, or extravagant buffet dinners that invite you to indulge to your heart’s content.

So why not let go of the cooking stresses this time and instead, secure your spot at these top-notch establishments? Picture a bountiful buffet at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, where every dish is a tribute to prosperity. Or perhaps the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur‘s exquisite Chinese culinary creations will entice you, each one a testament to the sublime art of Chinese cuisine. Whichever you choose, you’re in for a prosperous and memorable Chinese New Year 2024 dining experience.

The ultimate guide to the best Chinese New Year 2024 reunion dinners in KL and Selangor