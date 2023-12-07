7 places with the most flavourful claypot rice in Hong Kong

Sweater weather is finally here, just in time for the holidays and festive celebrations. And we’re looking forward to a beloved Hong Kong tradition during the cooler months: claypot rice. Keep reading to find out where to get the best serving of claypot rice in Hong Kong.
There are many well-loved Hong Kong dishes but the claypot rice is a staple once the breeze hits. It’s an all-in-one meal loved for the satisfying pop, crunch and crackle of caramelised, baked rice, and the mix of meat and vegetables. It’s known for its crunchy yet equally fluffy rice, topped with sweet soy sauce. The dish manages to retain its juiciness, thanks to the vessel-encapsulated steam.
What makes this dish even better is the huge—and we mean huge—variety available. You can pretty much mix and match your favourite toppings. Some like the classic Chinese sausage and chicken or minced pork found in dai pai dongs while others prefer those that have a more contemporary take. Regardless of what tickles your tastebuds, the most important factor is the heartwarming feeling it gives with every bite. See our top picks of the most flavourful claypot rice to warm you up from inside out.
Check out the best claypot dishes in Hong Kong for winter
You can’t go wrong with The Chairman when it comes to serving Cantonese dishes, often with a contemporary twist. And claypot rice is no exception. The one-starred Michelin restaurant has two claypot rice dishes to choose from. The first of which, uses the restaurant’s own preserved sausages from their farm in Sheung Shui. Meanwhile, the other features a stewed pork belly topped with preserved vegetables. The claypot rice here is also baked rather than cooked over a fire, as is traditionally done. But the result is still a golden, crispy rice crust.
Not to be confused with the Four Seasons hotel, but the claypot rice here still bears a five-star status in our books. When it comes to claypot rice, you can always rely on Temple Street’s Four Seasons. It’s still one of those few places that prefer to strip down to the basics and do everything from scratch. The dish is cooked over a charcoal fire, giving it a richer flavour. Besides, there are more than 30 varieties to choose from! Oh, to be spoiled for choice! We recommend the eel and pork ribs for a refreshing combination or the traditional chicken and Chinese sausage.
Kam Tung Kitchen is a family-run restaurant in Shau Kei Wan which specialises in Tanka cuisine. A neighbourhood favourite, it’s known for its preserved, salted, and fresh seafood. So, it’s unsurprising that their signature claypot rice is packed with seafood toppings. Think dried shrimp, fish, and more. But of course, it still comes with the iconic preserved sausages so you get a trifecta of flavours. And that’s just one of the many varieties you can order! Oh, did we mention that it’s open from dusk until dawn?
With two branches in Sai Ying Pun, you just know that Kwan Kee is king when it comes to claypot rice in the area. Regardless of where you dine, the quality is top-notch but be prepared to wait for a while even if you have a reservation. The long wait time isn’t just to clear out the tables for those who are done eating but also for the time it takes to prepare the dish. As each dish is fired to order, you’ll essentially get a fresh, pipping hot serving which is perfect for its al fresco dining setting. Plus, they’ve been open for almost 20 years! Kwan Kee has got claypot rice nailed down.
Boasting more than 30 years of history, Hing Kee has been a staple in Temple Street, especially when it comes to claypot rice. The iconic restaurant now stretches across two streets and boasts six separate branches, so you know you’ll always get a seat. And if you thought 30 varieties is already a lot, Hing Kee’s over 60 variations are simply eye-popping. Simply mix and match what you like!
Chop Chop is most certainly loved for its meaty, siu mei dishes, after all, it’s spearheaded by chef Dai Lung. He’s the master chef depicted in the movie, God of Cookery. In fact, he’s often credited with creating the simple dish known as “sorrowful rice”—think char siu, fried egg, and white rice. But other than the iconic creation, Chop Chop also serves up seasonal claypot rice dishes. And because it’s from none other than Chef Dai Lung, you know you’re in good hands.
This Michelin-recommended restaurant is so popular that it’s rare not to see queues every evening. After all, there are around 30 claypot rice options to pick from! Helmed by a former chef from Kwan Kee, the cooking style is similar, if not the same. Cooking over charcoal makes for a more smoky fragrance although the added touch of mixing fresh and leftover rice with drops of lard also makes for a bowl of charred rice. Simply delicious!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-What is claypot rice called in Cantonese?
Claypot rice is called 煲仔飯 (bou1 zai2 faan6) in Cantonese.
-What is special about claypot rice?
Claypot rice is characterised by its crunchy rice, similar to that of a bibimbap in South Korea or a Spanish paella.