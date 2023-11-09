Here is your guide to finding the best mithai boxes in Singapore this Deepavali 2023.
Mithai is a traditional Indian confectionery that is consumed year round, especially during Deepavali, which falls between 10 to 15 November this year. These sweets are usually made from a grain or bean flour such as wheat, chickpea, rice, and lentil. Typical flavourings include rose, coconut, saffron, nuts, and dried fruits like fig and date. Ghee is often used to cook them.
Some common mithai are the milk- and sugar-based burfi, and ladoo, a meatball-sized fried pastry stuffed with nuts and fried fruits. A mould is used to press a pattern into peda, while kaju roll consists of cashew dough layered over pistachio.
As expected, some of the best Indian restaurants in Singapore are leading the way in creating fine mithai boxes this Deepavali 2023, including Yantra, Tiffin Room, Rang Mahal, and Punjab Grill. Upscale hotels have also gotten in on the act, such as The Ritz-Carlton, Shangri-La, and Intercontinental. For more contemporary mithai, look to modern Indian restaurant Adda, which has tiramisu- and Singapore-inspired flavours.
Where to find the best mithai boxes in Singapore this Deepavali 2023
Like his neo Indian cuisine, Adda’s chef Manjunath Mural has created confectioneries that are just as contemporary. There are flavours of green coffee and pistachio, chocolate tiramisu with hazelnut, as well as coconut with pineapple, which nods to the restaurant’s home on Beach Road. They join other varieties including rose and lychee, mandarin orange, and fig and date with mulberry and crunchy nuts. The mithai are available in four gift sets, from a box that doubles up as a jewelry case to a tingkat.
S$68 – S$128
From 1 November 2023
(Image credit: Adda)
For Deepavali, Colony Bakery at The Ritz-Carlton has dreamed up five different confections and two savoury snacks, which come in an indigo box embossed with gold oil lamps. Among the sweets, the four burfi flavours include rose, fig, orange, and coconut, which join mothi pakh with chickpea flour, sugar, and almond flakes. For the savouries, murukku is a crunchy twisted pastry made from rice flour, urad dahl, and spices, while namkeen features mixed nuts, sev (crunchy chickpea noodles), and rice puffs.
S$88
28 October – 12 November 2023
(Image credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore)
Highlights from the 15 flavours in Intercontinental’s Mithai Sweet Box include soan papadi, whose multiple flaky layers are achieved by constantly kneading, stretching, and folding gram flour with ghee and sugar. Anjal King is a blend of dried fig and roasted nuts, while Fancy Peda has an intense creaminess from simmering milk solids. They all come in a svelte blue and pink box with a gold clasp.
$78
Until 12 November 2023
(Image credit: Intercontinental Singapore)
Out of Punjab Grill’s eight mithai boxes, the Khushi Box stands out for combining four different varieties – dark chocolate and saffron fig roulade, hazelnut and alphonso mango, macadamia and pistachio, and date and fig barfi, with four types of nuts. While the Antique Dry Fruits Box only has pistachio, almond, walnut, and cashew, the elaborate package is a show-stopping centrepiece.
S$75+ – S$140+
From 17 October 2023
(Image credit: Punjab Grill)
Rang Mahal has been in business since 1971, and their mithai is a testament to their 52-year-old legacy. Made daily with no preservatives, varieties include pistachio burfi with gold dusting, coconut ladoo, and mejdool date, oat, and honey. They also have savouries ranging from chidwa (rice flakes tossed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, crispy onions, and green chilli) to cashew spiced with Kerala powder. The mithai come in two boxes, and 10 percent of the proceeds go towards the Breast Cancer Foundation.
S$108+ – S#228+
10 October – 15 November 2023
(Image credit: Rang Mahal)
In Shangri-La’s Mithai Gift Box, the five flavours range from the delicate, pear-shaped boondhi ladoo to Cranblue dry fruit roll brimming with cranberry, blueberry, almond, pistachio, and cashew. Alternatively, the Opulent hamper bundles the mithai with snacks of almond pyramid, sriracha spiced nuts, garlic murukku, and andhra murukku, as well as Australian wildflower honey and bottle of red Bordeaux wine.
S$69 – S$255
1 – 13 November 2023
(Image credit: Shangri-La Singapore)
For the best of Shahi Maharani’s mithai, get the Treasure Sweet Box, which has 3o pieces and six varieties in a latticework packaging. The options include almond blueberry roll, rose ladoo, kaju roll, fudges of pistachio milk, and mango with white chocolate, as well as roasted gram ladoo. All mithai are freshly made, mildly sweetened, and preservative-free.
S$72+ – S$138+
30 October – 12 November 2023
(Image credit: Shahi Maharani North Indian Restaurant / Facebook)
Tiffin Room presents a brilliantly-hued purple box of 15 mithai in five flavours. Besan nariyal burfi features chickpea flour and coconut, while khajur roll blends dates, almond, and earthy amaranth. Boondi ladoo is a fried confectionery of chickpea, melon seed, and saffron, and kaju aam katli are cubes of cashew nut and mango puree. Finally, Pista amrood is a refreshing treat of pistachio and guava juice.
S$72+
1 – 14 November 2023
(Image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)
Unlike the more elaborate mithai boxes here, Yantra’s Barfi Box is simple and minimalistic. That lets the confectionaries shine even more, ranging from kaju katli with organic cashew and Iranian saffron peda, to chocolate barfi with 70 percent Valrhona dark chocolate, candied orange peels, sweetened milk solids, and sea salt. Yantra also sells organic ghee from the Gir cow, which is nurtured on their own farm in Uttarakhand.
S$38+ – S$88+
From 27 October 2023
(Image credit: Yantra / Facebook)