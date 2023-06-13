Dior Cafe is back at Ember Beach Club – what’s on the menu?

In conjunction with the launch of the latest Dioriviera collection, Dior celebrates the Maison’s joie the vivre with a pop-up at Ember Beach Club, Desaru Coast and a highly-anticipated Dior Cafe – curated by Chef Raymond Tham.

Here we are again at the Dior Cafe, right here at Ember Beach Club where the Dioriviera Pop-up is taking place from now until 6th August 2023. The beach-fronting beach club becomes the perfect mise en scene for the absolutely breathtaking set-up, festooned in the signature Toile de Jouy leitmotifs. The nature-inspired print comes to life here, with three-dimensional sculptures of the creatures standing out amidst the vivacious prints in the most exquisite dusty pink tones.

While you find yourself a comfortable spot under the parasol – perched on one of the deckchairs peppering the white sandy beach and sipping on coconut like a royal – be sure to check out the most amazing set up on this beach club and have a scoop of ice cream too (we insist).

Overlooking the beach area, perfectly set tables line up the perimeter of the restaurant. It has the best natural lighting for all your social media needs. Take a seat and be ready to journey into a lovely menu curated by Chef Raymond Tham for the exclusive Dior Cafe.

What’s on the menu for Dior Cafe at Ember Beach Club?

Chef Raymond Tham, who is Executive Chef of The KARLS Group (Skillet KL, Beta KL and Burnt & Co) is collaborating with Dior once again to create a beautiful menu that celebrates the coming together of different cultures. Taking inspiration from the Maison’s French codes and the chef’s Malaysian heritage, the menu also pays homage to Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Italian roots.

“In this menu, you can find the marriage of French and Malaysian flavours with a touch of hidden Italian flair,” expresses Chef Raymond, beaming. “This time around, expect a bolder approach to the Malaysian twist as I celebrate the flavours of Negeri Sembilan too, where I come from, alongside the beautiful French and Italian classics.”

It is best to go for the three-course set menu comprising a starter, a main and a dessert. Chef Raymond also highlights that guests can find traces of Mediterranean flavours as the ‘riviera’ is usually associated with the Mediterranean.

The homemade duck prosciutto dish stands out from the menu – served on a Pissaladiere, a flatbread from Southern France that’s similar to focaccia. Served with caramelised onion and baby rocket, this dish is earthy and savoury with a hint of brightness from the greens. The other starter, “Scallop Carpaccio, Avocado, Pomegranate and Passion Fruit Ponzu” offers a brighter and more refreshing finish if you’re looking for a lighter alternative.

Not so much a meat person? Chef Raymond reassures with a vegan appetiser consisting of slow-braised jicama with seaweed, garlic and ginger. Then, the seaweedy braising liquid is reduced and blended into a paste; used as a glaze for the jicama that’s subsequently charred on a woodfire Josper grill. The kick? – the tender and beautifully grilled jicama is served with masak lemak sauce, inspired by the ubiquitous flavours of Negeri Sembilan.

When it comes to mains, Chef Raymond lists down three options – wagyu beef ribeye, barramundi, and cornfed chicken. The “Wagyu Beef Ribeye, Grilled Asparagus, Mango Citrus & Roasted Garlic Jus” and “Cornfed Chicken with Burnt Corn, Fondant Sweet Potato, Vizcaina” are boy all-time crowd pleasers. But the affable chef turns our attention to the Barramundi dish that is served with caramelised tamarind and Assam Pefas Fregola.

“Fregola is a type of pasta from Sardinia, very much like large couscous,” he explains. “Pairing that with the taste of assam pedas, you can imagine the bright flavours coming together beautifully in this vibrant dish.”

In the dessert department, Chef Raymond points at the “Smoked Chocolate Cremeux with Mocha Sponge” that is curated based on Monsieur Dior’s Lucky Star. Three lucky stars made of chocolate is stacked elegantly, smoked tableside for an extra sight of drama. He also brings the “Spiced Pineapple and Frangipane Tart with Tarragon and Coconut Sorbet” to our attention.

“Instead of the classic Normandy apple tart, we use pineapple as the main ingredient here. We line the frangipane with local pineapple slices from Johor, giving this dish a local twist but bursting with tropical flavours. And it’s also gluten-free!,” he affirms, adding that all of the desserts are less sweet – for obvious reasons!

Bold bright flavours and vegan-friendly too!

If the items on the set menu aren’t your cup of tea, there’s always the à la carte menu to look into. Indulge and go all out with the “Premium Sustainably Sourced Caviar with Condiments” — why not, you’re already here. But if you’re looking for something made for sharing, we’d recommend the two vegan-friendly dishes, namely the “Sarawak Black Pepper Crusted Tempeh, Cherry Tomato, French Beans”, as well as the “Soy Glaze Eryngii Mushroom, Jicama, Kale, Turmeric, Coconut”.

“Apart from the beautiful setting, the menu is truly a culmination of cultures – French, Italian and Malaysian,” Chef Raymond chimes in. He also enjoys picking the freshest herbs and harvests grown in the garden here at the resort as well, saying: “Diners can expect the freshest locally grown flavour bombs like daun kaduk (wild betel leaves), bunga kantan (ginger torch), chilli and lemongrass – adding so much depth to the cooking.”

For those who’ve tried Chef Raymond’s take on this collaborative menu at the Dior Cafe in KL last year, he stresses that this is a different take on the modern Malaysian menu unlike the ones you’ve tasted before. This time around, he hits the spot with more vibrant and bold flavours that derive from generational recipes close to his heart.

The Three-Course Set Menu is priced at RM300+, with items from the à la carte menu ranging from RM55+ to RM680+

Reserve a spot HERE to experience the Dioriviera Pop-up and Dior Cafe now!